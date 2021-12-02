Watch Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Online Streaming For Free at home: Here’s full episodes

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Money Heist season 5 part 2 2021 Full episodes how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is ‘Money Heist Season 5’ on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the heist crime drama series “Money Heist Season 5 Part 2” TV-Show? Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Streaming Free: How to Watch Money Heist Season 5 At Home online?

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Release Date & Time: Will It Stream On Netflix? Will the Professor take revenge for Tokyo's death? What time is Money Heist season 5 part 2 on Netflix? Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 India Release Date and Time, Episodes, Cast, Trailer, and More. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will wrap up the Spanish series for good.

‘Money Heist’ season 5 part 2 will be the final time fans will see the Professor and co. in action. Over the years, fans have loved the fantastic twists that the series has presented. One of the biggest ones comes at the end of the final episode of season 5, part 1. Yes, we are talking about the death of Tokyo.

It shocked the entire audience of the Spanish series. But on the other hand, it hyped up the last part astronomically. So with that being said, let’s shed some light on the release date of the series. The final part of the series will arrive online on December 03, 2021. As usual, the release time will be 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

If you still haven’t watched Money Heist season 5 part 1, you can help yourself out by checking our streaming on the same. Moving forward, let’s take a look at where to watch Money Heist online.

Where To Watch ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Online?

By now, there is no doubt that everyone is aware of where to watch the beloved Spanish series. If you don’t know, then the answer is streaming giant Netflix. You can check all the previous episodes of the series right here.

Also, make sure to purchase a subscription to the platform. Otherwise, you will not be able to enjoy the conclusion of one of the best series ever created.

Is ‘Money Heist’ A Good Series?

Without a doubt, the show is a gem. It started with a bunch of no-names pulling off a crazy robbery. Initially, even the robbers never meant to stay connected after pulling off the heist. But as we are aware, they did and gave us plenty of amazing memories on the show.

Moreover, the show has a phenomenal rating of 8.2 on IMDb, which proves that critics also love the show. To top it off, the plot is engaging, and the choice of music is simply exceptional. Combining the aforementioned things, you get a fabulous show like Money Heist.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from Money Heist season 5, part 2? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 is releasing on Netflix this week. The first volume was released back in September and Season 5 Volume 2 will be the final episodes of the Spanish heist crime drama television series. Money Heist — known in Spanish as La casa de papel, translated as The House of Paper — has received several awards including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series three years ago. The heist series has also received critical acclaim for its plot, interpersonal dramas, and direction.

In October, Netflix revealed that La Casa de Papel Part 5 was watched by 69 million Netflix households in the first four weeks after the season’s release in September. That puts it over Money Heist season 4, which was viewed by over 65 million Netflix households in the same time period after premiere.

The final batch of the Money Heist season 5 episodes will drop on Netflix on Friday, December 3. Volume 1 of Money Heist season 5 premiered on Netflix on September 3 worldwide. Similar to all the four previous seasons of the series, Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 release time in India

Almost all of the Netflix originals premiere on Netflix at midnight Pacific Time with respect to Netflix HQ.

From mid-March through early November, midnight PT is 12:30pm IST. For the rest of the year, it’s 1:30pm IST.

Going by that logic, Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 will release at 1:30pm IST on Friday, December 3, though this has not been officially stated.

Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 episodes

There are a total of 10 episodes in Money Heist season 5. The first five episodes of Volume 1 of Money Heist Season 5 dropped in September and are currently streaming on Netflix. The final five episodes will drop together on Netflix on December 3.

Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 cast

The main cast members on Money Heist who returned for season 5 included Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo/ Silene Oliveira, a runaway turned robber who is scouted by the Professor, Álvaro Morte as The Professor/ Sergio Marquina, the mastermind of the heist who assembled the group, and Itziar Ituño as Lisbon/ Raquel Murillo, an inspector of the National Police Corps who is put in charge of the case until she joins the group. Pedro Alonso returns to play Berlin, a terminally ill jewel thief, who is the Professor’s second-in-command and brother, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, who works to stop the robbery of the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 review

There’s no word on early access for critics regarding Money Heist season 5 Volume 2. Hence, reviews will only be available after Volume 2 premieres Friday, December 3 at 1:30pm IST.

For what it’s worth, Money Heist season 5 Volume 1 gathered a 83 percent score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes based on six critics ratings.

What time is Money Heist season 5 part 2 on Netflix?

Money Heist season 5 part 2 is coming to Netflix on Dec. 3, and we’ll get to see how this heist crime drama series will come to an end. The last five episodes will drop, and we’ll be saying goodbye to the hit Spanish Netflix original series for good. It’s not going to be easy, but I guess we have no choice. We just know this series will go out with a huge bang!

Money Heist premiered in 2017 and instantly became a worldwide phenomenon. Everyone was talking about this heist crime drama. Over the years, more and more people have joined the Money Heist fan club, and we love to see it!

The characters are amazing, the acting is very believable, the story only gets better and deeper with every season, and those intense cliffhangers always keep you coming back for more. Honestly, what’s not to love about this TV show?

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will pick up right where the story left off in the first part, and if you’ve watched the first part of the season, you’d know it ended on an emotional note. This show never fails to keep the viewers on their toes. So, we’re expecting a series finale like we’ve never seen before!

Now we’re going to share with you what time Money Heist season 5 part 2 will arrive on Netflix, so you don’t miss this new release.

Money Heist season 5 part 2 release time

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will make its landing on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. This is when Netflix typically drops its shows on the streamer. Since this is the final part of the series, we think you can manage to stay up late for one night. There are only five episodes, so you’ll get through them quickly.

We’re also going to share the Money Heist season 5 part 2 release times, depending on where you live. We don’t want you to miss a second of the final season!

Here’s when you’ll be able to watch the final part of season 5 on Netflix based on different time zones below:

Hawaii: 10:01 p.m. HST on Thursday, Dec. 2

Alaska: 11:01 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, Dec. 2

West Coast of the US: 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 3

Mountain timezone: 1:01 a.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 3

Midwest of the US: 2:01 a.m. C on Friday, Dec.3

East Coast of the US: 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 3

England: 8:01 a.m. BST on Friday, Dec. 3

France: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Germany: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Italy: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Spain: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

South Africa: 10:01 a.m. SAST on Friday, Dec. 3

Israel: 10:01 a.m. IDT on Friday, Dec. 3

Kenya: 11:01 a.m. EAT on Friday, Dec. 3

India: 1:31 p.m. IST on Friday, Dec. 3

South Korea: 5:01 p.m. KST on Friday, Dec. 3

Japan: 5:01 p.m. JST on Friday, Dec. 3

Will you be watching the epic Money Heist season 5 part 2 series conclusion when it drops on Netflix?