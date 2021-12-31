When is the best time to play casinos online?

Everybody wants a winning formula for everything they do. And casino gamblers are not exempted. Time and again, we see these gamblers hunting for hacks and tricks to beat the house and boost their earnings.

In the hunt for hacks, one question that gets asked a lot is, “when is the best time for casino gambling?” I bet you’ve also thought about it before.

As you can imagine, knowing the answer to that can make all the difference in your gambling endeavors. Because then you would know when to play and when not to.

Without saying much, here are some ideas to guide you.

Best times to play casinos online

During the holidays

Be it Christmas, New Year, Easter, or what have you; the holiday seasons are usually an excellent time for casino gamblers. Around this time, most casino providers (online and land-based) offer players exciting perks during these times.

Talk about crazy bonus offers, amazing prize pools, fast-rising jackpots, and all of that; the holidays represent a beautiful period for gamblers.

If you’re thinking about gambling when the advantage is a little bit on your side, this is a great time. With the endless bonuses on offer, you can afford to play as many games as possible and give yourself a better shot at the big prizes.

Summer

The summer is another wonderful season for gamblers.

You know why?

A lot of students (COLLEGERS especially) are on break. Just the way it is with the holiday seasons, casino providers know that a great fraction of their audience is at home doing nothing, so they make mouthwatering offers available to entice players.

During the summer, you can expect to find offers as crazy as a no-deposit welcome bonus, hundreds of free spins, cashback deals, and many more.

Best time to play: Slot-based online casinos

Towards the evening on weekends

Another point worth considering is the exact time of the day to play slots. With most websites like this slot sbobet online offering 24/7 service, you can’t really expect that the machines will pay out equally at all times. That’s not possible.

There will be times when payouts tend to be larger and more frequent.

So, when is this time? Based on expert research and anecdotal evidence, the best time to play slots online is from 6:00 pm on Fridays to Sunday nights.

This is because the machines tend to pay out more frequently during these times than they did from Monday to Friday at 5:59 pm.

Why do they pay out more often during these times? More players visit casino sites during the weekend than they do during weekdays. And in order to encourage these players to keep playing, casino providers know they have to let the machine payout a little bit more.

End of the month

On a month-by-month basis, the best time to play slots online is during the last few days of the month. In fact, the last 2-3 days, to be precise. This is because the casino providers and their affiliates are always dotting their I’s and crossing their T’s during these periods.

Also, various statistics have revealed that gamblers prefer to play casinos online in the last few days of the month rather than in the beginning or middle of it.

You can also look at it from the angle that the jackpots will accumulate more at the end of the month if they haven’t been won throughout the month.

When the jackpot is worth it

My gambling ideology is that if I have to lose $500 on a spin/bet, then it has got to be because I intend to win at least a four to five-figure bag.

If I have to risk up to $500 to win $700, then it’s not really worth it, in my opinion.

Of course, you don’t have to live by that same rule. The reason I said that is to make you understand that the amount you stand to win can also help you determine when to play casinos online.

Suppose you’re at an online casino paying out a few bucks, then suddenly the jackpot amount spikes up a hundred times; it makes sense to quickly join the train and try your luck.