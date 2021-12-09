Where to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free Streaming online

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the Action Marvel-Sony superhero flick “Spider Man” sequel? Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming Free: How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online?

Unlike films featuring other Avengers, movies starring Spider-Man aren’t on Disney Plus. Instead, they’re spread across multiple streaming services, and some films are only available to rent or buy individually.

Though Marvel Studios owns the big-screen rights to most of its characters, Spider-Man is an exception, which is why it can be tricky to track down “Spider-Man” movies to watch at home. Sony has owned the rights to “Spider-Man” films since 1999.

However, with the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Sony eventually partnered with Disney-led Marvel Studios to reboot the franchise, adding Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to the Avengers in “Captain America: Civil War,” and producing “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Far From Home,” and “No Way Home” as joint projects.

Earlier this year, Sony and Disney agreed on a larger deal that would bring Sony’s theatrical releases to Disney Plus after an initial streaming run on Netflix. That deal will cover films released between 2022 and 2026, and could allow for older films like “Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” to move to Disney Plus after their Netflix exclusivity ends.

Right now, however, “Spider-Man” movies remain split across streaming services. To make it easier to catch up on previous films before the release of “No Way Home” on December 17, we rounded up details on where to watch every “Spider-Man” movie released so far.

Where to Watch Every ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Every “Spider-Man” movie is available to stream at home, but only select movies are available on subscription services. The remaining titles currently require a one-time rental or purchase fee through a video-on-demand retailer, like Vudu, to watch.

Peacock is streaming the three classic “Spider-Man” films starring Tobey Maguire and directed by “Evil Dead” creator Sam Raimi. Though Peacock has a free plan with access to select movies, you need a Premium subscription ($5/month) to watch the “Spider-Man” films.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” movies starring Andrew Garfield aren’t included on a subscription service. The first movie is available to rent or buy, while “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” can be streamed via the FX Now app if you have a pay-TV provider with the FX channel. Two more “Spider-Man” spinoff movies, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” and “Venom” are also available on FX Now.

The MCU “Spider-Man” films with Tom Holland — “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” — currently require you to rent or buy them in order to watch at home. Rental prices start at $3 on services like Vudu and Prime Video. The upcoming “Spider-Man No Way Home” will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17 and it’s not yet clear when it will hit home video.

Where You Can Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

The only destination fans will be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters starting on Dec. 17, 2021. Unfortunately, unlike Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad, the Marvel feature will not also be available on any streaming service while it is playing on the big screen

Will There Be a Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home On HBO MAX?

No. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a Netflix movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for MGM movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+?

No, sorry. Disney recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney+ after the movies are initially released on Netflix, but that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 releases. It’s currently unclear whether Venom and other older Sony films featuring Marvel characters will head to the House of Mouse’s streamer eventually.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Amazon Prime?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Time,’ which is another Documentary film

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Hulu?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available on Netflix?

Netflix has some exceptional motion pictures for subscribers to enjoy. Unfortunately, there is one movie that doesn’t occupy a place within the streamer’s extensive library. Sadly, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not available on Netflix.

Luckily, the lack of Spider-Man is made up for in a very good way with Netflix’s excellent selection of comic-book-related titles ready to stream now. This incredibly entertaining roster of options includes The Umbrella Academy, Warrior Nun, Daredevil, and The Punisher, just to name a few.

Never say never! Netflix always has the hunger to start their own blockbuster franchises. With sequels to Bright, Bird Box, Extraction, The Old Guard, Enola Holmes and Murder Mystery all in development as well as buying the rights to the highly anticipated sequels to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, the streamer is not one to turn down a sequel.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus?

Release date and everything else you need to know to watch the Marvel-Sony superhero flick. Move aside Dune and No Time To Die, the biggest movie of the year is coming to theaters soon.

That’s right, the much-hyped Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging in on Dec. 17. The Marvel-Sony sequel starring Tom Holland has already broken ticket sale records, not to mention trailer release records and possibly the record for the most amount of villains Spidey has had to face in the live-action movies at one time.

It’s going to be absolute mayhem. To see it all go down, read on for everything you need to know about watching Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and, soon, Eternals, you’d expect the latest Marvel blockbuster to be heading the way of Disney’s streaming platform. Shang-Chi hit Disney Plus 45 days after the movie’s theatrical release, and Eternals is scheduled to be exclusively in cinemas for a minimum of 45 days, pegging its Disney Plus release for at the earliest late December (one report says it won’t arrive until mid-January).

But No Way Home is a Marvel Studios and Sony-produced movie, so the playing field is a little different. Thanks to Sony’s deal with Starz, No Way Home is slated to have its streaming release exclusively on the TV service early next year, following the movie’s home release (normally about three months after its theatrical release).

Disney has access to Spider-Man content, but it likely won’t stream No Way Home for some time — until after the movie has had its run on Starz.

No Way Home is scheduled to exclusively hit theaters in the US on December 17, 2021. Look out for reviews to flood in after Dec. 13, when the movie has its premiere in Los Angeles.

What Do I Need to Know Before Watching The Movie?

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe novice, I’m surprised you’ve made it this far. But here are some basics to help you keep track of what’s going on.

No Way Home is part of the MCU’s Phase Four, which is delving into the concept of the multiverse.

Thanks to the trailers, we know that Spider-Man villains from previous Spidey movies outside the MCU, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing the web-slinger, are coming back to face Tom Holland’s hero.