IDEAL is one of the most widely used payment solutions in the Netherlands. This method is based on online banking and was established in 2005. This method allows users to make quick payments using direct online transfers. The iDeal is described as an enhanced online bank transfer that helps all users to pay for goods and services online via their smartphone or tablet. In addition, it can also be used to make deposits and withdrawals at online casinos and sports betting sites. Despite its great features, it has not considered expanding to other markets, so at the moment, it is only available in the Netherlands. Any resident of the Netherlands with a telephone number and a Dutch IBAN can use this method.

On this page, we will tell you how to use this method and give you a brief history of iDEAL, the main pros and cons of this method.

iDeal – the Perfect Method for Netherland’s Casino Players

In the early days of the internet, e-commerce arose. Although most of the virtual retailers were reliable and operating legally, very few unscrupulous merchants were stealing or defrauding users. Therefore, electronic payment services emerge as a ‘halfway house’ between the consumer and the merchant. The iDEAL was one of these; it was established in 2005 and quickly grew in popularity and is now the most widely used wallet in the Netherlands today. In 2011, the total transaction value of this wallet reached $100 million and accounted for 54% of Dutch e-commerce payments in 2015, by far outperforming its main competitor in the Dutch market, PayPal non gamstop brands.

Currently, customers can send payment requests to other users via email or WhatsApp as the service offers a great smartphone compatible app.

A casino with iDeal payments is the most ideal for the average Dutch person. It is a fast and reliable way to place a bet. In addition, you no longer have to leave the house and you can play it from your own room.

iDEAL Pros

The first positive point that we should point out is the high level of security that the iDeal wallet offers you. This wallet was created from the ground up to secure users from scams and thefts that occur on the Internet. All of your financial transactions are protected with the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). Thus, no hacker can spy on or access your sensitive data.

Secondly, it is very easy to get started with this wallet. You don’t need to go anywhere, provide ID, fill out papers or sign anything! All you have to do is enter a few banking details and then you can use it right away.

Third, it’s very fast. Mostly the average payments iDEAL processes only take a few seconds which puts it on par with Visa and MasterCard.

Fourth, iDEAL is also characterized by its low cost. Users do not have to pay anything other than the fees set only by the bank.

iDEAL Cons

Despite the great features that the iDeal wallet offers, it also comes with a set of downsides that you should consider. Despite the security iDEAL offers you, it doesn’t have a “refund” option if anything goes wrong during the checkout process. Certainly, PayPal and Skrill have options to reverse an erroneous transaction.

iDeal Casinos Offer All Types of Gambling Games

You can play various games in most casinos. The most popular game is roulette, where you bet the money on a number or series of numbers. Depending on the choice you make, there is a chance of winning. You can also usually play popular slots. These are becoming more and more interactive today as the classic lever pull. This way, everyone of any age can make a guess. In addition, it is also possible to do scratch cards. Just like other games, you can win nice amounts with this. Often they also have a poker table that you can play poker at. And blackjack is still a popular casino game. Almost all card games are played by gamblers and make for a long day of fun.

Make Sure You Stop at the Right Time

It is important to stop gambling on time. Many sites also allow you to set a limit for yourself. For example, you can no longer top up with a certain amount. You can set this per month, week or day. In addition, there is the possibility to set the limit in the game. For example, you can set that you are no longer allowed to spend 50 euros per period on poker. Gambling, like smoking and drinking, has an addictive effect. It is not for nothing too good to be true that you will win big initially. After that, you will start to notice that it becomes less and less. With one exception, of course. It is always wise to stop wagering on time. If you notice that you lose too often, it is wise to cut back a bit. This is a trigger to start betting more and more. It must remain a responsible hobby.

What Makes the iDeal Casino Reliable?

You can check on the internet what users think of an online casino. In addition, you can often see it in the payment methods they offer. iDeal and Paypal radiate the most confidence to the customers. You know that you then transfer the money safely to the correct account. In addition, PayPal protects its users against scams. And iDeal is again the most used payment method in the Netherlands.