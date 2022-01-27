Hulk Heater Review: Does Hulk Heater Really Work In The United States?

Cold weather is sweeping across much of the country, but how do frosty mornings and biting wind affect our bodies and health?

We all experience cold weather differently. If you are tall, you tend to become cold faster than a shorter person. Taller people have a bigger surface area; meaning heat is lost from the body quicker. Even though people react to cold weather differently, as a species we are extremely adaptable, and cold weather can be beneficial to your health but it can also increase your chances of getting sick and bring other health risks with it.

We all know that colds and flu seem to be everywhere during the winter months, but why does this happen? In a study published, it was found that the reason the flu virus spreads so easily during winter is due to the fact that the virus is more stable and is able to stay in the air for longer when it’s cold and dry. It was also known that you are more likely to contract the flu from walking down the street on a cold, dry day than you are from sitting in a warm office. It is important to also make sure your home is warm. Companies can make sure that your home heating system is working properly so you are ready for future lower temperatures but this is very expensive to maintain!

Cold weather can put increased stress on our cardiovascular system. Cold temperatures cause your blood vessels to constrict, shallow breathing, and a slight thickening of the blood. These changes can cause chest pain in people with heart disease. When you are outside in cold conditions, make sure to wrap up warm, being careful to cover up your extremities but when inside how can you maintain warmth with how expensive it is to use a home heating system?

Cold temperatures can cause problems for asthma sufferers. Cold, dry air causes the air passages in the lungs of some asthma sufferers to contract, making it difficult to breathe. When it comes to the cold, it is not just about being outside. It is important to understand that keeping your house warm during the winter months is essential and, in this release, we will critically review hulk heater and you will get to decide if it is the best portable room heater for you.

[LOOKING FOR WHERE TO BUY HULK HEATER WALL OUTLET HEATER AT THE LEAST PRICE? CLICK HERE TO BUY DIRECTLY FROM THE MANUFACTURER AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT

Cold, dry air can also worsen conditions such as eczema by drying out the skin. Even if you may not feel like it, it’s important to drink lots of water in the winter months in order to stay hydrated and avoid dry, flaky skin.

Also, you may have recently noticed a draft in the house due to your windows not being properly insulated and you are feeling cold. Calling professionals to ask for some assistance in making your home a better place to live would not be a wise choice because why pay for something so expensive when there is a way to do it cheaper and more conveniently? Bulky space heaters also clutter up your floors and can lead to accidents.

Now you can just plug in and warm up your space with hulk heater turbo heat, a compact and cord-free space heater that is small in size but big on heat. Just by plugging it, 800 watts of power instantly circulate warm soothing air. Tested and trusted!

Hulk heater heats up to 250 square feet. While using thermal imaging, you can actually see it warm up cold basements as fast as 20 degrees in a few minutes. Another amazing feature is that you can adjust the thermostat to your exact comfort zone and you go from feeling cold to warm and toasty.

BEST PLACE TO BUY AT MASSIVE DISCOUNT

CLICK HERE TO BUY DIRECTLY FROM THE MANUFACTURER AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT

(Limited offer via above link)

[email protected]

Hulk heater is also whisper-quiet and won’t disturb you while you are reading, watching TV, or getting a warm and cozy night’s sleep. Spacey heaters are big and they take up a lot of space so the manufacturers designed this revolutionary compact heater with micro-ceramic technology. This ceramic technology is combined with high-velocity airflow which is the physics behind the incredible heating of an entire room. No more bulky space-occupying heaters or messy wires.

Hulk heater plugs directly into the wall and takes up no space at all. Another advantage is that it removes wires off your floor and countertops. Hulk heater makes it easy for you to warm up your office, dorm room, or even basement. The portability of hulk heater also makes it great for winter travel.

CLICK HERE TO BUY DIRECTLY FROM THE MANUFACTURER AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT

WHY HULK HEATER IS BETTER

HULK HEATER IS THE EASIEST WAY TO DEAL WITH HEAT. It has all the features you need in a wall outlet heater. Here are some great qualities;

FAST HEATING: Unlike slow central heating, hulk heater can heat up your room in just 10 minutes.

PRECISE TEMPERATURE SETTING: Set Hulk Heater to heat your room from 60° to 90° Fahrenheit. If room temperature reaches set temperature, the heater will turn off and the unit will go into standby mode. When the room temperature drops back below the set temperature, the heater will turn back on and operate like normal. For the least number of interruptions in heating, set to maximum temperature (90).

BUILT-IN TIMER: Set Hulk Heater to turn off after only 1 hour, or let it run for up to 12 hours. Repeatedly pressing the timer button sets the number of hours before hulk heater turns off. You can choose between 1 – 12 hours. Once desired hours have been chosen, stop pressing the timer button to set. To cancel the timer, turn the hulk heater turbo 800 off.

SILENT OPERATION: Hulk Heater is very quiet, and won’t disturb you if you’re working or sleeping.

VERY PORTABLE: The hulk turbo heater is very portable and lightweight. Hulk Heater plugs directly into a wall socket. No cords or cables are required! It can be easily carried from room to room or taken to the office for keeping warm wherever you go. You do not need an extra luggage bag or worry about cords and fittings as it fits into most portable spaces available whenever we travel with our casual bags.

ADJUSTABLE: Compact, modern design with 2 fan speeds, quick 3-seconds heat up time. Adjustable digital LED Thermostat (60 degrees F- 90 degrees F). Rotates 270 Degrees. Rotating outlet plug allows other socket access.

SIMPLE TO USE: Powerful and efficient 800 Wats with an auto shut-off functionality. Safe for use around Children and Pets, No messy wires

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS

Note the following before you buy

CAUTION: To reduce the risk of fire or electric shock connect directly to a grounded three-prong wall outlet.

WARNING: To reduce the risk of fire or electric shock do not use an extension cord.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

DESIGNED FOR IN-WALL OUTLET USE ONLY

Please read and understand this review before attempting to buy or operate the room heater.

When using electrical appliances, basic precautions should always be followed to reduce the risk of fire, electric shock, and injury to persons, including the following;

– The heater must be plugged into a 120 V, 15 amp (or more) circuit of its own. Do not plug anything else into the same circuit. If unsure if your home meets this specification, consult a certified electrician prior to use. Risk of fire, overheating, malfunction, property damage, injury, or even death may result if not adhered to! (Some users claim to use other ratings)

– Connect hulk heater to a properly grounded, 3-prong outlet only. Do not connect the heater to extension cords, surge protectors, timers, direct breakers, or an outlet with other appliances connected to the same outlet. Risk of fire, overheating, malfunction, property damage, injury, or even death may result if not adhered to!

– The heater is hot when in use. To avoid burns, do not let bare skin touch hot surfaces. If provided, use handles when moving this heater.

– Keep combustible materials, such as furniture, pillows, bedding, papers, clothes, and curtains at least 3 ft. (0.9 m) from the front of the heater and keep them away from the sides and rear of the heater.

– Extreme caution is necessary when any heater is used by or near children, invalids, pets, or when the heater is left operating unattended.

– Always unplug the heater when not in use.

– Do not operate any heater with a damaged plug or after the heater malfunctions, has been dropped, or damaged in any manner. Discard heater, or return to an authorized service facility for examination and/or repair.

– Do not use outdoors. Exposure to outdoor elements such as rain, snow, sun, wind, or extreme temperatures may cause the heater to become a safety hazard.

– The heater is not intended for use in bathrooms, laundry areas, and similar indoor locations. This heater is not intended for use in any locations that use GFCI outlets. (However, some users use hulk heater in these locations)

– Never place the heater where it may fall into a bathtub or other water receptacles.

– To disconnect the heater, first, turn the power button to the OFF position and then remove it from the wall outlet.

– Do not allow foreign objects to enter or block any ventilation or exhaust opening as this may cause electric shock, fire, or damage the heater.

– To prevent a possible fire, do not block air intakes or exhaust in any manner. Do not use it on soft surfaces, like a bed, where openings may become blocked.

– Allow at least 3 feet of unobstructed space to the front, rear, or sides of the heater to allow for maximum heat, air, and ventilation flow.

– A heater has hot and arcing or sparking parts inside. Do not use the heater in areas where gasoline, paint, or flammable liquids are used or stored, nor use flammable solvents to clean the heater. Keep the heater dry at all times.

– Use this heater only as described in this review. Any other use not recommended by the manufacturer may cause fire, electric shock, or injury to persons.

WARNING: The heater has a voltage rating of 120 volts. It has a three-blade, grounding-type plug. An adapter should not be used if a three-slot grounded receptacle is not available. [DO NOT DEFEAT THE SAFETY PURPOSE OF THE GROUNDED PLUG]

OPERATING INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Plug hulk heater turbo 800 into desired 120v power outlet. Use “Plug Rotation” for the most convenient placement on the wall.

2. Press the power button of the room heater to turn on the heater

3. Use the “+” button to raise the temperature or “-“ button to lower the temperature between 60° – 90° on “Digital Display.”

4. When finished, press the power button and unplug the hulk heater turbo from the power outlet. Store in a cool, dry place until next use.

NOTE: If room temperature reaches set temperature, the heater will turn off and the unit will go into standby mode. When the room temperature drops back below the set temperature, the heater will turn back on and operate like normal. For the least number of interruptions in heating, set to maximum temperature (90).

SETTING THE PRONG DIRECTION ADJUSTMENT (this is for setting hulk heater at the angle that best fit your need)

1. Press and hold the “Plug Rotation Button.”

2. Using your hand, gently turn prongs to the desired position.

3. Release “Plug Rotation Button” to lock in place.

SETTING THE TIMER

Hulk Heater Turbo 800 has a built-in timer that will automatically turn the unit off after a set amount of timer.

1. While the hulk heater is plugged in and turned on, press the timer button to activate the timer.

2. Repeatedly press the timer button to set the number of hours before hulk heater turns off. You can choose between 1 – 12 hours.

3. Once desired hours have been chosen, stop pressing the timer button to set.

4. To cancel the timer, turn hulk heater turbo 800 off.

CARE AND MAINTENANCE

WARNING: Before beginning any maintenance, unplug your hulk heater turbo 800, and allow it to cool completely.

To clean, wipe the exterior with a non-abrasive, damp cloth. Use a mild soap if needed. Dry with a soft cloth.

CAUTION: DO NOT LET LIQUID ENTER THE HEATER. DO NOT use alcohol, gasoline, abrasive powders, furniture polish, or rough brushes to clean the heater. This may cause damage to the casing of the heater.

DO NOT immerse Handy Heater in water. Wait until the unit is completely dry before use. Store in a cool, dry place when not in use.

SPECIFICATION:

– Voltage Rating 120 V (60 Hz)

– Power Consumption 800 W

– Unit Size 5.6 in. (W) x 5.6 in. (D) x 3.5 in. (H)

– Unit Weight 1.25 lbs.

– Quick 3-Second Heat Up Time

– Powerful & Efficient 800 Watts

– Advanced Ceramic Technology

– Adjustable Digital LED Thermostat (60 degrees F – 90 degrees F)

– Quiet Operation

– Two-speed Fan & Timer

– 270° Rotating Outlet Plug Allows Other Socket Access

– Auto Shut-off & Timer

– No Messy Wires

– ETL Safety Tested

– Dimensions: 5.6 in. (W) x 5.6 in. (D) x 3.5 in. (H).

– Hulk has a three-blade, grounding-type plug.

– To clean, wipe the exterior with a non-abrasive, damp cloth. Use a mild soap if needed. Dry with a soft cloth.

PRICING AND RETURN POLICY

$49.99 Instead of $76.91 for one unit of hulk heater. Saving 35%. This is ideal for one person.

$94.90 Instead of $153.82 for two units of hulk heater. Saving 38%. You can get it for a friend!

$134.88 Instead of $230.72 for three units of hulk heater. Saving 42%. Perfect for the small family.

$169.84 Instead of $307.63 for four units of hulk heater. Saving 45%. Have one in every room!

CLICK HERE TO BUY DIRECTLY FROM THE MANUFACTURER AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT

(Promo ending soon)

Return Policy: (using the above link) If you are not completely thrilled with your Hulk Heater, the manufacturers are offering you a 60-day guarantee on all purchases. Simply send the item(s) back for a full refund or replacement. Less shipping and handling.

REPORTS FROM CUSTOMERS:

What a relief it is to have the Hulk Heater! The nearest heater in my home is on the hallway floor, and the heat would take forever to reach my bedroom. With the Hulk Heater, I can feel the soothing heat within 10 minutes

Thierry L. – Portland, OR

Thank goodness for Hulk Heater! The heater in my small apartment barely worked, and I was freezing my behind off! Now I have the Hulk Heater, and whenever it starts getting cold I just plug Hulk Heater into my wall. It’s amazing how fast it can heat up a room!

Martin K. – Los Angeles, CA

Running the central heating in my home was costing me a fortune! But with Hulk Heater, I only heat the rooms I actually use – this helps me heat up my room much faster, and I’m saving a ton on heating costs, too!

Jess L. – Fairfield, CT

“I love how warm and toasty the Hulk Heater keeps me. Piping hot air comes streaming out in seconds, and it only takes you 10 minutes to heat your entire room. Oh, and my utility bills have plummeted since I bought my Hulk Heater, and using it instead of my central heating has already saved me hundreds of dollars!”

Emma D.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Hulk Heater uses Micro-Ceramic Technology with Maximum Air Flow that turns cold, chilly air into warm, soothing heat.

What is the heat coverage?

Hulk Heater heats up to 250 square feet.

Where should I plug it in?

Hulk Heater is designed for in-wall outlet use only. To reduce the risk of fire or electric shock connect directly to a ground three-prong wall outlet. Do NOT use an extension cord. Please read all the important safety instructions before use.

Can I Plug My Heater into a Timer or Power Strip?

No, we do not recommend plugging your heaters into anything other than your wall outlet.

Can I Use an Extension Cord with This Heater?

No, never use with an extension cord or relocatable power tap (outlet/power strip). Always plug heaters directly into a wall outlet/receptacle.

Can it be used both indoors and outdoors?

Hulk Heater is for indoor use only.

What is the voltage rating?

The voltage rating is 120 Volts (60Hz).

What is the power consumption?

The power consumption is 800 Watts.

What are the dimensions?

The Hulk Heater dimensions are 5.6 in. (W) x 5.6 in. (D) x 3.5 in. (H).

What is the weight?

Hulk Heater weighs 1.25 lbs.

How do you clean it?

To clean Hulk Heater, first, make sure it is turned off and unplugged from the outlet. Then wipe the exterior with a non-abrasive, damp cloth. Use a mild soap if needed. Dry with a soft cloth. Make sure it is completely dry before its next use.

Is it ETL listed?

Yes, Hulk Heater is ETL listed.

How do I Order a Hulk Heater room outlet heater?

At the moment, hulk heater can only be gotten online via the manufacturer’s site. It is not available on Amazon and other online stores. Make sure you get an authentic Hulk Heater unit by placing your order via the link on this page. This will guarantee you get a certified hulk heater unit and delivery will be as soon as possible. Do not be fooled by cheap imitations and knockoffs

CLICK HERE TO BUY DIRECTLY FROM THE MANUFACTURER AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT

Will Hulk Heater Raise My Utility Bill?

No, Hulk Heater is energy efficient. It draws little power compared to other heating alternatives and just costs pennies a day to run.

Is This Heater Safe Around Children and Pets?

Yes, Hulk Heater is safe for use around children and pets, but as with any device it should be used under supervision with care. The stay-cool housing keeps Hulk Heater cool to the touch but it does produce heat and is an electrical appliance. It should not be left in use unattended.

FINAL VERDICT Of Hulk Heater Review

You now have all the information and updates you need about HULK HEATER. Undoubtedly, this device will not only help you cut your monthly utility bills but will also make you feel comfortable even in winter. In addition, the device is very portable and has other great features that make it safe and easy to use.

Click this link below to buy the Hulk Heater wall outlet heater directly from the official website for the best price online. [Promo ending soon]