What do you have to take into account as a casino player?

Many new casinos have opened in the Netherlands in recent years, and for good reason. We like to spend our free time in a nice casino. The relaxed atmosphere does us good, as do the neon lights and beautiful slot machines. But before you visit your very first casino, it is important to know what to expect. So that you are not overwhelmed by the grandeur of everything. To prepare you a bit, we have listed the most important points for you. So that you know what to expect, and you don’t have to be faced with (annoying) surprises.

The casino has everything in-house

Casinos no longer consist only of slot machines and roulette tables. Today’s casinos are getting bigger and bigger, and have everything you need for the perfect night out. For example, think of practical matters such as toilets and smoking areas. But you no longer have to leave the casino for a delicious cocktail or appetizers. All casinos have their own very good restaurants and bars. During the breaks between different gambling games, you no longer have to leave the casino. Instead, take a seat at one of the bars and enjoy a tasty cocktail or mocktail.

You can also try online casinos

Casino move with the times. This ensures that the online casino is becoming increasingly popular. These online casinos offer their games of chance online. You can think of the popular games such as blackjack, roulette or the slot machines. But also gambling games that are specially designed for the digital market. The online casinos work in much the same way as the land-based casino. When you visit the website for the first time, you will be asked to create a profile. Here you must provide important information such as your name and account number. You can then bet money on different games. You only have to make the cocktails yourself here.

Paying out the winnings

It is of course not guaranteed, but we always hope to win a nice cash prize in the casino. But what if you win? How do you collect your prize money? Don’t worry! Casinos have made it very easy to claim your prize. At most casinos you can even choose between a bank transfer or a payout in banknotes. This means that you are in control of your prize money won. For example, you can choose to have yourself paid out in cash, and continue playing with the money you have won. For very large amounts, it is recommended to opt for a bank transfer. After all, this is often the safest choice. At online casinos, the winnings are always deposited into your bank account.

The gambling tax

In the UK you will not have to pay any taxes on winnings from a casino, sports betting shop, lottery or any other gambling activity. However, much of the world places taxes on the winnings of the winners, but this is not always the case as the UK winner takes all.

The Netherlands has the so-called gambling tax. This is a tax that you pay on all profits you have made playing, for example, scratch cards, bingo or casino games. More and more casinos pay this gambling tax in advance, which means that you as a customer no longer have to worry about anything. But it is important to check this well in advance. For example, you can always request information about gambling tax at the service desk of a casino. You almost always have to pay the tax yourself on the profit from an online game of chance. This is partly because not all casino websites are managed in the Netherlands. And of course foreign websites do not pay Dutch tax. This means that you are responsible for remitting 29 percent to the tax authorities. This is of course not the most fun aspect of the casino experience.

Transaction fees

If you choose to conduct your transactions by any other method than bank cards, your deposits and withdrawals will be charged for some fees. These fees range from 1% to 5%. If the payment method you are using is charging higher fees, it is better to use another method. Sometimes some web wallets can be excluded from casino bonuses such as Skrill and Neteller.

All casino bonuses are associated with conditions

One of the main points of difference between land-based and online casinos is the offering of bonuses and promotions. Online casino bonuses come in many forms such as cash offers and free spins. However, all the casino offers come with a set of terms and conditions that you have to fulfill. In other words, casino bonuses are not free money available for direct withdrawal, but rather offers tied to conditions that you have to fulfill before even considering withdrawing. Among the most important conditions that you must know before accepting any offer from the casino are:

Wagering requirements

The bonus time frame

Eligible games

Minimum casino gambling age

Most of the time, online casinos and traditional casinos accept players from 18 years old, but other times casinos can accept players from 21 years old. Therefore, you must be aware of the minimum gambling age in the casino before you can sign up for it!

The casino software

It is difficult to check whether an online casino uses cheating software. Nevertheless, it is important to check this, because cheating software is a sign that it is better to create an account with another operator. How can you check this? Well, it is wise to look at the providers of the games on the online casino. For example, it is best to play on a site where you will find games from the most famous developers. Examples include Netent and Microgaming. Pay close attention to the details!