Cannabis Legalization is Cruising Along in 2022 but Expect Roadblocks

The cannabis market thrived in 2021 even though there remains many states that have yet to legalize it. But within the states that have made it legal,on both of the medicinal and recreational level, all sorts of cannabis startups from CBD outlets to cannabis-laced cocktails to “smart”cannabis payments processing systems like Paybotic, have sprung up, turning a weed that grows naturally in some parts of the world into a mega industry.

But that doesn’t mean in 2022 cannabis-related businesses aren’t going to face some serious roadblocks. According to a new business report, 2022 has begun with more venues and places to purchase medicinal and recreational marijuana in the U.S. than ever before. More legalization is also said to be coming soon. That said, some of the most prickly problems still linger for the industry, despite repeated attempts to solve them.

Legalization

With a small rush of new states having legalized the sale of cannabis products over the past few years, you can now legally purchase and use recreation pot in 18 states, plus Guam and Washington D.C. In most of the remaining states, pot is available for purchase for medicinal purposes only. At the very least, it has been decriminalized in these states.

In 11 states, cannabis is still outlawed on a state and federal level. But stats prove that cannabis sales spiked during the pandemic, especially within the “medicinal-only markets.” The state of Missouri alone acquired more than 180 dispensaries after little more than a year of being granted legal license for medicinal cannabis purchases. In turn, they raked in over $200 million in sales.

Companies that operate in multiple states are said to be expanding into many medical-only states. Forbes reports that the company Cannabis REIT NewLake Capital Partners, have purchased a 70,000 sq.ft. Missouri property, which marks the eleventh state in which it has significantly invested in pot-related real estate.

The Capital Problem

Despite the good news for pot sellers and users, one major problem remains for the budding industry. Capital. Access to leveraged cash has been and remains an obstacle. Says the CEO of Portland, Oregon’s cannabis harvesting company, Chalice Brands, Ltd., they are experiencing “restricted capital flow” due to the seemingly perpetual illegal status of marijuana on the federal level. This is the kind of thing that spooks the legacy, centralized banking system.

But this banking roadblock is precisely what’s making it difficult for cannabis startups to get business loans, bank accounts, and even debit and credit cards. Adding to this frustration, many business expenses can’t be deducted on annual income tax returns. This makes overall profitability even more difficult.

Activists of medicinal cannabis actively displayed their frustration to the patrons and employees of US Bank on a March 2021 downtown Denver protest after the bank closed down all the accounts of a local medical marijuana dispensary.

Marijuana Marketing

Cannabis marketing and advertising isn’t fairing much better than banking, or so states CEO of CAMP, a Las Vegas-based company that manufactures and distributes marijuana concentrate cartridges. Thus far, Facebook and Google are said to be taking a hard stance on advertising cannabis-based products on their social media platforms. MMS and SMS messaging is also said to be illegal in the U.S. at present.

Building a brand is almost impossible without some sort of marketing and advertising. Consumers have no way of finding out about the consumable cannabis-related goods to be purchased in their area.

Politics of Pot are Changing

More Republicans who have traditionally been against legalized marijuana are slowly but surely coming around to the idea of legalized adult-use, industry wide legislation, or so claims the director of brands at The Source, another Las Vegas-based cannabis business.

As for the left side of the aisle, the Democrats don’t seem to be letting up on their support of “a more diverse ownership base” when it comes to cannabis startup companies. New York State’s new governor recently announced a $200 million contribution to the “cannabis equity fund” for the purposes of promoting fair play in the industry.

Nevada is a said to be a steadfast supporter of both medicinal and recreational marijuana use. Social consumption lounge legalization which recently issued up to ten new licenses is making diverse cannabis seller applicants a major priority.

Even cannabis-laced shrimp chips are said to be in development along with CBD-infused mattresses.