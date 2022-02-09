DA’s Office declines to file charges against Bauer

Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to press sexual assault charges against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School graduate.

“After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” reads a charge evaluation worksheet from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Bauer responded to the investigation findings and posted a video to his YouTube channel with a seven-minute update about the findings by prosecutors. Additionally, Bauer said he chose to keep quiet until now because he wanted to respect the investigation.

“Now, during the investigation, I’ve watched many draw premature conclusions based on an absurd amount of misinformation, and false claims that have been circulated with absolutely no corroboration,” Bauer said in the video.

He said the court correctly found no need to file a restraining order, and no non-consensual sex occurred between Bauer and the woman in the case.

“I’ve cooperated with the Pasadena Police Department’s investigation, and my version of events has not wavered because it is the truth,” Bauer said. “I’ve also never materially misled the court, as it was found that this woman did.”

In June 2021, a San Diego woman came forward alleging sexual assault and domestic violence by Bauer in connection to two sexual encounters they had in April and May. She alleged that he had knocked her unconscious, sexually assaulted her without her permission, and sent her to the hospital with multiple cuts, bruises and a possible skull fracture.

“On both occasions, she consented beforehand when we establish those boundaries. She also repeatedly consented during sex, when I asked her multiple times if she was enjoying herself and if she wanted to continue,” Bauer said in the video. “In fact, she continued to direct me as to what she wanted, in no uncertain terms.”

Bauer continued to detail both graphic encounters said none of the charges were ever true.

After the allegations surfaced, the Dodgers placed him on administrative leave, a non-disciplinary action different than a punitive suspension, for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Bauer played his high school baseball at Hart High School and signed a three-year, $102-million deal before the 2021 season. Bauer has since been disciplined by commissioner Rob Manfred under the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy, regardless of criminal charges against him. Under this policy, the Dodgers can now release Bauer since the investigation is completed.

In his closing remarks, Bauer said in the video, “I’m relieved to finally be able to share the truth with you. So thanks for hearing me out, and I’ll see you all very soon.”