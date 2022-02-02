Download BetWinner APP for Android and iOS

The gaming company BetWinner has dominated the betting market thanks to its reliability, safety, bonuses, high quality of services and, of course, its BetWinner app running on Android, Windows and iOS operating systems.

Download BetWinner APK on Android

Nowadays, people spend a lot of time outside, on business trips, etc. This is a trend of the 20th century – not being tied down to one place and being in constant motion.

Sports betting with mobile is a great opportunity to be in the games anywhere. Comfortable, fast, convenient – enjoy the main strengths of mobi betting wherever you are.

Registration

We advise all visitors of our portal to use this link to download the free apk file. We always provide the latest version of the software and also our link is completely safe and does not hide any viruses.

By the way, the app is unavailable in the Google Play Market shop.

So, you have to follow these steps:

The link will immediately start downloading the apk file to the gadget.

Install App on Android

In the next step, you have to install the program on Android devices:

Allow notification of the app installation; If the installation does not start automatically, click on BetWinner.apk yourself to start the process; Find the “Security” section in the device settings; Approve the installation of programs from uncertain sources; Look for the BetWinner icon on the smartphone screen and start playing.

Download and install on iOS

The iOS app is a handy thing. You may be away from home – on the train, in the car, stuck in traffic. But the phone is always at hand.

Even if you’re watching a game at home, it’s easier and quicker to bet via an app than to boot up a computer.

Instruction

To download and install the software:

Go to “Settings”; Then go to “iTunes and Apple Store”; Tap on “Apple ID” and open the Apple ID; Select “Country/Region” and then “Cyprus”; Fill in the required data; Complete the procedure; Visit the Apple Store and search for the program.

Installation on Windows

The program is absolutely simple and easy to use. It is not designed to attract new customers. The focus is on already registered betting enthusiasts to create a comfortable playing environment for them. This software reduces the downloaded traffic almost 2 times. It is possible to download it to the computer with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10 operating systems.

Instruction

Go to the official page and click on the desktop application icon in the upper right corner of the screen; Then the page with the 1xwin program will open, where you have to click on the “download” button; Afterwards, install the exe file. The step-by-step download and installation guide can be read by clicking on the “instructions” button. The process will not take more than 5 minutes.

Highlights of the Android + iOS app

When using the app, the player saves a lot of internet traffic. In addition, the program is distinguished by speed and high productivity. The work in the application occurs without errors, regardless of the power of the device.

Basically, the programme completely repeats the official website of the operator. All the necessary tools are integrated. A list of sports events that have not yet started is available in “Sports Betting”. To bet on the current matches, open “Live”.

So, the benefits:

casino gaming products, slot machines, financial betting, toto;

four dozen language interface options;

current bonuses and special promotions;

betting market is sorted by type of sport;

one-click betting option;

change of odds format;

configuration of the notification system;

technical support via a special online chat and email system;

ability to filter events alphabetically;

Aviator Game

possibility to add events and tournaments to the list of favourites.

Registration via the app

To gain full access to an account, the user must go through the registration procedure, which is activated by clicking on the appropriate button. After filling in all the fields of the questionnaire, you have to confirm the e-mail address and your mobile phone number.

Types of registration

One click (indicate country + currency) By number (indicate country, number + currency) By email (indicate country, email, address, currency and other info) By social network

BetWinner mobi version

The mobile version of 1x Bet is at the top of the list of bookmakers’ mobile sites.

The office pays a lot of attention to the development of mobile betting, regularly updating the software, improving its services and adding new offers, in order to create the most comfortable conditions for customers. To bet, you don’t need to install any special software, just enter the site address in your mobile browser, log in and play without any restrictions.

Advantages of mob.version:

Availability of free broadcasts;

Available statistics and match centre;

Large list of payment methods;

Technical support;

Protection against locks.

In fact, the mobile site is not inferior to the main version.

What to choose: App or Mobile Site

The mobile site in terms of functionality, appearance, performance is as good as the two apps discussed above.

However, despite all the advantages of the mobile version of the portal, it is recommended to download and install the BetWinner mobile applications developed for the smartphone operating system. Why? Because the app works even faster and more convenient in use.

System requirements / compatibility

For download on Android, you must have Android 4.1 or higher on the device.

Downloading on iOS requires iOS 9.0 or later. The mobile application is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Windows program is compatible with all Windows 7 PCs or higher.

Deposit and withdrawal systems

BetWinner in its mobile program has provided a wide choice of methods with which players can easily top up their accounts.

Deposit

Visa, MasterCard

QIWI, Skrill, Skrill 1-Tap, Perfect Money, Epay, Paydunya, Sticpay Mobile payment FreeMoney,

Payment systems Neteller, ecoPayz, Payeer

Prepaid cards Paysafecard, Neosurf

Crypto

Withdrawal

Visa , MasterCard

QIWI, Skrill, Perfect Money, Paydunya, Sticpay

Mobile payment Orange

FreeMoney

Payment systems Neteller, ecoPayz, Payeer

Prepaid cards Paysafecard, Neosurf

Crypto

FAQ

Can I watch live events via mobile phone?

Yes, the broadcast function is available, as well as real-time monitoring, which allows you to stay up to date with the latest event results.

How do I request a withdrawal via my smartphone or tablet?

You follow the usual withdrawal procedure.

Can I change or delete a betting slip using the mobile version of the portal?

Yes, you can change, replace or delete any selection not specified on the betting slip, but only if your bet is on a pre-match event.

Can I become a member of BetWinner and bet if I am under the age of majority?

No. The agency does not allow the registration of minors under any circumstances.

Do I have to create another betting account via the mobile application?

No, use the login and password to access the profile via the app. One account is sufficient to access the site from different devices.

Can I contact the service client via my app?

Yes, this function is available in the app.

How do I find a promotional code for a mobile phone?

The code for the mobile phone is the same as for the main version. Just visit our article on bonus and see how easy it is to get it.

Is there a possibility to use Touch ID for authorization on Apple devices?

Yes, iOS version allows this feature.

Does the office accept Bitcoins?

Yes.

Does the bookmaker accept PayPal?

No.