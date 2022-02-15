Green Light Given to Super Group for Trading in the New York Stock Exchange

Meta Description: Betting Company Super Group is all set to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Owners and operators of massive online betting platforms such as Betway and Spin Casino, Super Group have received the nod to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing identifier is going to be SGHC.

So, who exactly is Super Group? Well, with a valuation of over $5.1bn as of 2021, Super Group is a force to be reckoned with in the online gaming industry. SGHC is a holding company for Betway and Spin, two worldwide online sports betting and gambling companies. It is licensed in 25 nations in Europe, America, and Africa as a whole. It strives to create a tailored customer experience for all site visitors using proprietary branding and business intelligence.

To assist expansion of its online sports betting division to the US market, the firm embarked into a contract with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded acquisition company. The goal of this merger was to guarantee that Super Group could continue with its expansion objectives in terms of content and technological innovation.

<H2>Super Group CEO Statement</H2>

Just prior to their listing going live on the NYSE, Super Group CEO Neal Menashe spoke to media about how pivotal what was transpiring was going to be for the mission and vision of the company. He expressed how excited Super Group was to be listed on one of the most dynamic capital markets on the planet. To be one among some of the behemoths of the iGaming industry to list on the NYSE was a matter of pride and honor for the company, he added. He further spoke about how the day of the listing is a result of years of dedicated and focused hard work by the company and its employees.

Menashe pledged that Super Group were zoned in on carrying on with their expansion with their patented data analytics technologies and further developing the weightage of their brand across the global gaming webspace. Going ahead, as a publicly listed company, Super Group’s priority will continue to be the development of exciting, innovative and revolutionary games, gaming technology, online casino brands, online sportsbooks and offering the best-in-class service to their customers while also nurturing and scaling up share holder revenue in the long run.

<H2>A Condensed Review of Spin Casino and Betway</H2>

Apart from its latest business venture, Super Group also owns the international online gambling company Betway, which specializes in different verticals, namely sportsbook esports, and of course online casinos with fantastic no deposit slots available to new and loyal customers.

In the iGaming universe, the sheer abundance of options can sometimes be overwhelming for players who become paralyzed by choice when it comes to being decisive and picking one online casino or sportsbook to sign up with. Both Spin Casino and Betway are established brands owned and operated by a reputed holding company which is now a publicly traded company. Choosing either of these two brands to get your bet on is not something any player will regret considering the sheer quality of the products and the lucrative bonuses on offer, amongst many other perks.

Spin Casino is everything one could want from an online gaming platform. Currently, they offer a massive three deposit welcome bonus package which is the prefect start you can want to your casino gaming journey. The game collection is stupendously vast and at the same time, of the highest quality. Some of Spin Casino’s best rated games as voted by players include 9 Masks of Fire, Ancient Fortune: Zeus, Noble Sky and Galactic Gold. The site is 100% mobile friendly and banking at Spin Casino is safe, secure and economical. You can use bank cards, e – wallets, web wallets, pre-paid cards or even direct bank wire transfers.

Spin Casino also offers a state-of-the-art live casino where you can socialize and play with real human dealers that are brought to your screen in high – definition live video streaming. Live blackjack, live roulette and tons of other live tables are available for you to join anytime from PC or mobile.

If you are consistent and loyal to Spin Casino, you are treated like royalty thanks to their 6-level VIP club. As a VIP player, you are privy to exclusive perks such as redemption of loyalty points for bonus credits, exclusive VIP bonuses and tournaments, and even a dedicated personal VIP host who is always available to address any issues or concerns you may have.

Launched in 2006 and is easily one of the most established, reputed, trustworthy, safe and secure online betting platforms anywhere on the world wide web, Betway hardly needs an introduction in the iGaming world. It is one of the most recognized betting brands on the planet and is available to players in regulated markets all across the globe in various languages and currencies. They recently signed a multi-year agreement with Toulouse FC. While Spin Casino is more focused on casino gaming (they do have sports betting as well), Betway is more geared towards sports betting fans. The sportsbook here is highly functional and the layout is utilitarian. Betway is known to offer some of the best odds and offer betting on more than 1000 open markets with a vast selection of cashback bonuses and nifty free bet welcome gift for new players.