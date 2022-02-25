How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home – where to stream online

Marvel’s Movie! If you’re looking to skip through the hoops and stream Spider-Man for free online, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to Starz. Here’s options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.

SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home took the box office by storm last year. But if you didn’t manage to catch everyone’s favourite friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in the cinema, here’s how to stream it instead.

As any fan will tell you, Spidey has a complicated relationship with the rest of his Marvel comrades to say the least.

Due to an ongoing tussle between the bigwigs at Disney and Sony, who both have rights to the character, No Way Home won’t be heading to Disney+ like the rest of the franchise – not straight away, anyway.

The final chapter in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy raked in an incredible $1.8 billion at the box office, earned a rave review from us and featured (spoiler alert) two absolutely brilliant cameos.

Read on to find out how to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At the moment, there’s no fixed date for Spider-Man’s arrival on streaming.

We’ll continue to update this page when fresh news comes in, so make sure you bookmark it and return later.

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Netflix?

It’s possible, but our spider-sense are telling us it’s not too likely.

That’s despite the fact that old Spider-Man films, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are currently on Netflix.

Sony and Netflix recently signed a deal that gives the latter streaming exclusivity for the former’s 2022-26 slate of films – but that, of course, doesn’t include No Way Home.

Since the two companies are in cahoots right now, we think we’d know by now if No Way Home was going to stream on Netflix any time soon.

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney+?

This is unlikely, despite the rest of the MCU being exclusively there to stream.

Spider-Man had a difficult introduction to the franchise, when Tom Holland’s web-slinger made his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Sony Pictures owns the rights to Spider-Man, and as a character he is ‘loaned’ out to Disney when he makes appearances in other characters’ flims.

But standalone films like No Way Home very much belong to Sony, and there’s no reason for them to premiere or indeed sit at all on Disney+.

Disney+, £7.99/$7.99 per month – sign up here

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Amazon Prime?

Okay, now things get interesting.

The one platform to confirm it will be streaming Spider-Man No Way Home is Starz.

There’s not been a confirmed digital release date, but Starz have said it’s bagged the streaming rights to the latest Spider-Man film.

The good new is that Starz is available as a channel within Amazon Prime, you simply need to head into Prime’s dashbard and sign up to Starz.

This does cost an extra £5.99 a month on top of your Prime subscription – but you could always take advantage of Starz’s 7-day free trial period.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home released on DVD and Blu-Ray??

Keen for Spidey’s latest outing in physical form?

Unfortunately, yet again there’s been so set date for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on either DVD or Blu-Ray.

But if you want it swinging its way to your door immediately after it is released, you can already pre-order both formats on Amazon.

Need to figure out the timelines? Here’s how to watch the Marvel movies and TV shows in chronological order.

Sony finally confirms when you can watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at home. The movie on everyone’s mind continues to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. After its explosive debut in theaters and multiple surprise guest appearances, moviegoers went multiple times to see the movie over and over and have since been questioning when they’ll be able to watch the MCU heavyweight at home.

Most fans assumed the movie would go straight to streaming platforms, but apparently, that’s not the case. Sony announced previously, of course, that the newest Spider-Man movie would not be on Disney Plus (no surprises there), but only recently have we gotten a date and way for fans to watch the movie in their own homes.

This morning, Sony Pictures made their announcement for the release of No Way Home on digital and Blu-ray. March 22 is the day for digital viewers to grab the film for themselves, whereas Blu-ray watchers can get their hands on a physical copy on April 12th! For more information on the release and where it will be available, check Sony’s official site.

It will be interesting to see which streaming platforms Spider-Man: No Way Home ends up on, though considering precedent, the most likely answer is Netflix. For now, though, fans can look forward to purchasing the movie themselves either at the end of March or the beginning of April.