NBA All-Star Game (2022) Live Free Streaming: Where to Watch on Reddit

The NBA All-Star Game live stream sees Durant looking to even things out after losing last year’s match on AdamSilverFanPage & Reddit, including where to watch the LeBron James at home. Is NBA All-Star 2022 available to online stream? Is watching All Star game on TNT, TBS, ABC basketball, ESPN3, Hulu or Sling TV? Yes we have found an authentic live streaming option / service.

Watch Now: NBA All-Star Game 2022 Live Stream Free

This weekend’s NBA All-Star Game live stream finds Kevin Durant looking to get his revenge on LeBron James, after losing last year’s cross-conference clash. Unfortunately, this NBA live stream will see him leading from the bench (again).

NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham wins Rising Stars MVP; 3-point, dunk contest participants; live updates; how to watch

The league’s top rookies and second-year players, plus a few G League standouts, faced off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the Rising Stars event, which this year featured a three-game mini-tournament.

Team Barry defeated Team Isiah in the final, winning 25-20. Cade Cunningham led a late charge despite Precious Achiuwa’s hot start.

Earlier, Team Nique lost to Team Walton 65-51 in Friday night’s Celebrity All-Star Game in Cleveland. Team Walton’s Alex Toussaint earned MVP honors.

Team LeBron and Team Durant headline Sunday night, but there are several star-studded events to keep you occupied in the meantime.

NBA All-Star Game Start Time, Channel

Sunday, Feb. 20

NBA Legends Awards, 12 p.m. ET | NBA TV

NBA G League Next Gem Game, 2 p.m. ET | NBA TV

71st NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET | TNT / TBS, Reddit

The NBA All-Star Game live stream starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday (Feb. 20). It will air on TNT and TBS nationally, which are available on Sling TV.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch NBA All-Star Game 2022 live streams on cable, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the U.S., the NBA All-Star Game airs on TBS and TNT, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday (Feb. 20)

If you’ve already cut the cord and don’t have a cable package, you’ll be able to get this game on Sling TV. While we love FuboTV for a lot of sports (it is one of our picks for the best streaming services), it doesn’t have TNT or TBS. This is shocking considering how much Fubo is marketed which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the $35 per month Sling Orange. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV. Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also get TNT and TBS.

But when it comes to the best cable TV alternatives, we go with Sling here even though it doesn’t have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as ABC basketball games will be on ESPN3.

NBA All Star Game 2022 Live Stream Reddit

This reddit will provide free live coverage of the NBA. NBA games, All Star time, TV channel, FREE live stream showdown of NBA All Star Game, Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk Contest from Feb 18 to 20, 2022. The game will be broadcast live on TNT and can be streamed live on fuboTV streaming..

Watch Now: NBA All-Star Game 2022 Live Stream Free

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the UK

British basketball fans get to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream on Sky Sports, as Team Durant vs Team LeBron will air on Sky Sports Arena at 11 p.m. GMT and Sky Sports Main Event at 11.30 p.m. GMT.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch NBA All-Star Game 2022 live streams on SportsNet, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on SportsNet and SportsNet West.

Will it be live streamed?

The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. The most basic of plans is the “fubo standard” package, which comprises 100-plus channels for $64.99 per month. Like all cord-cutting alternatives, there are plenty of options, especially for sports.

How To Watch The 2022 NBA All-star Game Live:

You can also watch tonight’s game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options offer an ESPN live stream. YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

NBA All-star Game 2022 Live Stream Options:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game live on ESPN, Watch ESPN, or the ESPN app.