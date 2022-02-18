Top 5 Sports Themed Slots of All Time

Getting paid to play sports professionally is something that many people have fantasized of. Sadly, we aren’t really skilled enough to win championships and medals, or maybe we did not receive the chance to practice and make it to the top. However, there is still the possibility to play for free, thanks to the thousands of sports slot themes provided online. Whereas the level of resemblance to the sport varies from match to match, all of them provide a way to earn income while simultaneously participating in some way. Here are the ten best sports-themed slots to play out of the many available.

Center Court

While the visuals are a little dated, Microgaming’s Wimbledon-themed video slot has a few high-paying features that make up for it. During free spins, a random multiplier may increase your win by as much as x5, which may result in a 450,000 coin jackpot. Risk-takers can possibly increase their winnings by doubling or quadrupling their stakes by using the Gamble feature.

Rocky Slots

Rocky, the Italian Stallion, is returning on stage with a 25-payline slot machine. You’ll be able to spin freely for up to twenty-five rounds and gain a two-times multiplier while he takes on some of his toughest opponents. Whenever the KO Bonus is activated, you will have the opportunity to select Rocky’s rival for a ten-round fight. You win when he succeeds.

Hole In Won

There aren’t many golf-themed slot machines to be found, but the one produced at Rival Gaming is arguably one of the greatest you’ll ever get the opportunity to play. You’ll need to match up your strokes and estimate the power and the ability to score a series of holes in a nine-hole golf course in this game, which includes growing Wilds and a very difficult Bonus round.

Break Away

This famous Microgaming 5-reel slot with a hockey theme has 243 ways of winning and is a crowd favorite. It has top-notch visuals and graphics, similar to Starburst slots and as well as stacked Wilds and Rotating Reels, which allow for several wins in a row on a single wager. Crushing Wild is a feature in which NHL players occasionally smash into a reel, causing it to go wild and awarding a guaranteed payout. The game may reward up to twenty-five bonus spins with a payout of up to x10, and hitting five Flaming Pucks will earn the game’s 125,000-coin top prize.

Champions Cup: Football Slot Machine

Featuring stunning visuals and a soundtrack that perfectly captures the exhilarating energy of a soccer ground, this NetEnt football slot is a visual delight. In the bonus game, there are five rounds of penalty shootouts, with each round consisting of two sections. Your role as a player is to aim and score a goal, while your role as a goalie is to keep the ball out. As a football competition, the spins go from the Quarter Finals to Semi Finals then to the Final, for each Wild card it is valued one goal; if you manage to score, you’ll have an additional coin bonus.a