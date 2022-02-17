Uncharted (2022) Online Free Streaming: Where to Watch

Sony Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching Uncharted streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Columbia Pictures at home. Is Uncharted 2022 available to stream? Is watching Uncharted on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

Watch Here: Uncharted 2022 Online Free

Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie has been a long time coming, but when exactly will it land on streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney+? Uncharted is finally out in theaters after various delays, but when will it be available to stream and where? Here’s what you need to know.

The Uncharted movie adapts the video game franchise of the same name, but many fans are wondering when it will come to streaming platforms. After being stuck in development for well over a decade (and seeing a great number of directors come and go), the Uncharted movie has finally arrived. With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starring as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan respectively, Uncharted is an exciting adaptation for many video game fans.

In other words, this is a classic adventure treasure hunt movie. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, best known for the Zombieland movies, it’s sure to be a good time. But what’s the best way to watch Uncharted? Can you stream Uncharted at home?

Read on to learn about where to watch Uncharted, and what we know about the Uncharted streaming release date.

Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie is scheduled to release in the US theatres on Friday, February 18th, 2022. So, if you wish to experience the movie in a theatre and in IMAX, you can check for tickets on the movie’s official website.

Of course, several fans wish to stream Uncharted online, laying comfortably on their couch. But for now, the movie is only getting a theatrical release. So, if you want to watch Uncharted soon after its release, you have no choice but to visit a theatre near you.

However, if you don’t mind waiting for a few months, you would be delighted to know the film will eventually arrive on a streaming platform. Sony would most possibly bring Uncharted on a streaming platform after its theatrical run is over. The theatrical run for a movie ends within 45-60 days in the US, so you might get to watch Uncharted online sometime in May 2022.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sony films signed a deal with Netflix and Disney to release their movies on streaming platforms. According to the signed contract, the movie will first arrive on Netflix for a limited time. Then, after the movie’s Netflix window is over, it will come on Disney’s networks.

The long-awaited adaptation of the popular ‘Uncharted’ video game series is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

Who’s in the cast lineup?

Tom Holland (Spider-Man Homecoming) stars as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg (Ted) is Victor Sullivan aka Sully, Sophia Ali (The Wilds) plays Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Braddock and Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots) also makes an appearance.

When Will Uncharted Be Streaming Online?

The short answer is: We don’t know. A digital release date for Uncharted has not yet been announced. Unlike other movie studios during the pandemic, Sony has not had a consistent digital release strategy during the pandemic. Another Sony Movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, became available to rent for $19.99 on VOD a little over 45 days in movie theaters. If Uncharted follows a similar strategy, you might be able to rent the movie for $19.99 around April 2022. That said, the latest Spider-Man film from Sony is still playing in theaters nearly two months after its release, with no digital release date in sight. So, it’s hard to say, and will likely depend on how well Uncharted does in theaters.

Watch Here: Uncharted 2022 Online Free

It’s also possible you will see Uncharted on Disney+ and Netflix. Read on for more info.

Where To Watch The Uncharted Movie:

For now, the only way to watch Jackass Forever is to go to a movie theater. Jackass Forever will open in theaters in the U.S on February 18, 2022. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

Right now, the only place to watch Uncharted is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, February 18. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you here. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Uncharted on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Will Uncharted Be On Disney+ or Hulu

Yes, eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney Plus after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Uncharted, to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Uncharted on the Disney streaming platforms around August 2023.

Uncharted Available On Netflix?

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you certainly won’t see Uncharted on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18-months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it’s likely you will see Uncharted on Netflix in 2023.

In other words, it may be a while before Uncharted is available to stream at home. If you’re dying to see Tom Holland jump off of cliffs, your best bet is to see Uncharted in theaters.

Will Uncharted Be On HBO Max

No. Uncharted is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

Is uncharted Streaming Online?

There are a few ways to watch Uncharted online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

A young street-smart, Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Is Uncharted on Amazon Prime?

No, the Ruben Fleischer directorial is not part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. Moreover, the film is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform. Therefore, viewers looking for other action-adventure movies may enjoy ‘K9 Adventures – Legend of the Lost Gold.’

Where to Watch Uncharted Online?

The action-adventure film is set to have a theatrical release in the United States on February 18, 2022 (February 11 in the U.K.). If you prefer watching movies in cinema halls, you can book your tickets on Fandango. As far as availability on VOD platforms is concerned, there has been no official confirmation from the distributors as of now. However, the film can be accessible for rent/purchase on Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu in the future.

How to Stream Uncharted for Free?

‘Uncharted’ is currently only running in theaters. Therefore, it is not accessible for free streaming on any platform. Accordingly, cord-cutters will have to wait for its availability on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

How to Watch Uncharted Online in the U.S?

The best and easiest way to watch Uncharted online free in the U.S is [Hulu]. You can also watch it on [Netflix], but you need to wait for a season before it comes out. Some good 3rd party providers such as [Amazon Prime], [Vudu], etc., but they’re not available in our country right now. At the moment, Hulu is the only place where you can watch Uncharted online.

But wait, there’s a catch. Hulu has no full seasons of Uncharted available right now. As of this writing, all they have are five episodes which make up 1 season. If you ask us, 1 season isn’t enough to judge.