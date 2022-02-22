Watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) free online streaming at Home

Horror Movies! Here’s options for downloading or watching Texas Chainsaw Massacre streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the horror sequel movie at home. Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 available to stream? Is watching Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

When thinking of Texas, most people probably think about cowboy hats and BBQ brisket but for horror fanatics, the first thing that comes to mind is the sound of a chainsaw revving accompanied by the chorus of screaming teenagers. The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre made its box office debut in 1974, causing a wave of controversy over the violent and gory content. The movie made a killing despite being banned in a few countries and having several theaters pull it from their screens after numerous complaints.

The success of the 1974 slasher spurred on a franchise of sequels, prequels, reboots, remakes, and revised timelines. With a collection of eight Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies (soon to be nine!) it can get a little confusing trying to figure out what order to watch them in. This article should help clear a few things up for you.

The first four movies of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise are already in chronological order, nice and neat. After that… things get a little tricky. Let’s break it down.

When does Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) come out on Netflix?

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) comes out on Netflix this Friday (Feb. 18, 2022). It will release at 3 a.m. ET.

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, February 18, at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Wednesday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Leatherface on your Netflix, try refreshing the page or logging out and logging back in again.

Where to Watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

For now, the only way to watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre is to go to a movie theater. Texas Chainsaw Massacre will open in theaters in the U.S on February 11, 2022. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to stream Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Paramount+, the Paramount streaming service. Paramount+ offers a premium plan priced at $9.99/month or an ad-supported plan for $5.99/month. You’ll also be able to rent Texas Chainsaw Massacre on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

Will I Watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre On HBO Max?

When it comes to big featured films, HBO Max is the platform that comes to mind, so I get why many assume the movie will be streaming here. Unfortunately, on Feb. 11, 2022, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will only be available exclusively in theaters. Unlike most movies these days, this one won’t get a streaming release right away.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Available On Netflix?

From the mailbag, “Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!

When Will Texas Chainsaw Massacre On Disney+?

Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre Available On Hulu?

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) cast

The cast of Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre mixes rising new faces with industry veterans. The younger stars include Elsie Fisher (who was excellent as Kayla in Eighth Grade), Nell Hudson (Outlander), Sarah Yarkin (who was featured in Happy Death Day 2U) and Jacob Latimore (seen in The Chi).

Olwen Fouéré, who plays Leatherface survivor Sally Hardesty, is primarily known for her work in the Dublin theatre scene, though some will remember her as Mother Marlene from Mandy (2018). And, yes, John Larroquette (of Night Court) narrates.