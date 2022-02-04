What technologies help to avoid cheating from untested online games

Nowadays millions of people around the world spend a lot of time on the Internet. Many of them use the virtual environment for all kinds of entertainment, including casino games. But such fun is not always safe for gamblers. About what technologies allow you to avoid cheating from untested games, as well as how to cancel Gamstop, read the review below.

Cheating from untested online games

It’s no secret that virtual gambling is a space where big money is. Users deposit real cash and place bets, as well as they buy licensed video games and replenish the balance with real funds.

But on the Internet, as in everyday life, not everything happens honestly. Scammers of various levels and specifications are trying to set traps for users in order to steal access to people’s personal and payment data. The main goal of scammers is to gain access to other people’s finances. Scammers on the Internet can choose a variety of ways to implement their atrocities.

With the development of the Internet, a particular class of computer games has appeared — games that can be played not only locally on your computer or with a partner on the same keyboard but with hundreds of thousands of punters from all over the world. Today, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game community has thousands of gamblers. People play video games, get to know each other, exchange data, and, of course, there may be scammers among them.

There are also high risks for people who visit unlicensed online casinos. You have no security guarantees here. For example, you can top up your deposit at such a casino, and tomorrow you simply will not be able to find those websites on the Internet. Besides, if you want to cancel Gamstop lock, you should choose casinos with European licenses without a connection to the Gamstop program.

Also, online users may stumble upon illegal game developers who produce low-quality slot machines under the logo of well-known brands. If you play these slots, you risk the security of your device (your PC or tablet may get infected with a virus program and so on).

Types of cheating in virtual games

What types of cheating most often could threaten you in an online game?

Pirate games

If you want to be sure of your safety, then do not use pirated products. The world of virtual games is very dynamic. New games appear here every year, and the army of regular players is growing faster. Everyone knows that immediately after the release of the licensed version of a particular video game, pirated game servers with “free” worlds that reproduce the worlds of the licensed game begin to appear on the Internet. The number of pirate servers is really huge these days.

Password theft

Another problem that can lead you to serious losses in an online game. Modern gamblers are constantly under the clear sight of scammers. The goal of the attackers is to steal the passwords of the punters.

Virus programs

Today, scammers are increasingly using the latest viruses to gain access to gaming accounts. If your device is infected with such a virus, you need to get rid of this malware as soon as possible, otherwise your gaming accounts may suffer.

How do they resist fraud in virtual gambling?

Many gamblers still do not want to visit virtual platforms due to the uncertainty that their funds will be safe. Top online casinos, including casinos not on Gamcare spare no expense to protect their servers. Besides, software vendors do their best to protect users from scammers by introducing new user authorization tools, cryptographic protocols, all kinds of game client patches – up to changing the value system in the gameplay.

Modern antivirus companies of various formats are also trying to protect players from stealing passwords to online games by promptly providing databases of already known malware, adding new heuristics, and behavioral signs of programs that provide unauthorized access to gaming clients to antiviruses.

How do gaming operators protect their visitors? Here are a few ways:

Data storage

First of all, all important data concerning accounts and personal data of players are stored on casino servers, which are protected by the best specialists.

Data protection during transmission

While playing at the casino, users constantly transmit their data. To protect this, operators encode their customers’ data. These protocols are called Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and are regularly updated, which increases the reliability of data safety.

Independent agencies

To confirm their high level, the best virtual casinos invite independent agencies that run audits and issue certificates of compliance with safety conditions.

SSL Certificate

That document is issued by the Thawte regulator. A certificate of that level is considered one of the most authoritative in virtual gambling. It is a code that is stored on the casino server, and so it guarantees the security of data transmission over the Internet.