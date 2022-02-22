When is The Batman (2022) coming to streaming and where to Watch?

Action, Crime, Drama Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching The Batman streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies ,Reddit including where to watch Robert Pattinson’s anticipated movie at home. Is The Batman 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Batman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch The Batman for free throughout the year are described below.

Can you stream The Batman? Criminals and wrongdoers beware, Batman is heading to cinemas. Yes, after more than a few delays, Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader is finally ready to swing into action.

‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will hit theaters on March 4. However, fans won’t have to wait long to watch it on streaming. Here, check out when the movie will be available to stream and where.

Directed by Matt Reeves, who brought us the wonderful Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, this new take on Batman takes him out of the established DCEU and drops him in his own universe. Set two years into Bruce Wayne’s (Pattinson) crusade against the criminals of Gotham, The Batman sees the world’s greatest detective tackle his most challenging case yet when Paul Dano’s Riddler (surely one of the best Batman villains) starts killing the city’s great and good.

It has been a long wait but it’s almost time to watch ‘The Batman’, the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader. This version, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz as Selyna Kyle, will set up a new “bat universe”, with an already confirmed spin-off, conceived by director Matt Reeves, known for his work in Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy.

Will Batman be able to unmask this deadly new serial killer? Or will this riddling wrongdoer succeed in his scheme to “unmask the truth” about Gotham and the elites who rule over it? Well, to find out, you’re going to have to sit down and watch the action movie, but where can you watch The Batman and is it available to stream?

He will have help from Selyna, aka Catwoman and Detective James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) But that’s not it, as The Penguin, portrayed by Colin Farrell, will also have something to do with the city’s crime. From all the teasers, we can know that this movie is trying to offer a new take on the character. Will it succeed?

It is scheduled to premiere in the US on March 1, and then hit cinema screens in other countries on March 4. After multiple production delays and premiere date changes amid the coronavirus, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman” is slated to skid into theaters now on March 4, 2022.

Where Can You Watch The Batman?

The Batman is set to hit cinemas here in the UK and US on March 4. That means if you want to see the Caped Crusader’s newest adventure, you’re going to have to hop in your own Batmobile (or Batbus in our case) and head to the theatre of your choice.

Like a lot of films that were initially slated for a 2021 release, The Batman has had its fair share of delays. Pattinson’s Batman was originally supposed to bring justice to cinemas on June 25, 2021, but Covid-19 restrictions saw it pushed back to October 1, 2021, and then again to March 2022.

Can You Stream The Batman?

At the moment, no, but there’s some good news for those not willing to brave the dark and head out to the cinema (if only the Waynes had been so careful). The Batman will be released on streaming service HBO Max in the US just 45 days after it hits theatres.

That means you’ll be able to enjoy the Dark Knight and Riddler’s deadly chess game from the comfort of your front room from mid-April.

When will The Batman be available on HBO Max?

After a few delays, The Batman will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. However, it won’t be long until the film hits the streaming services. The film will be available on HBO Max just 45 days after the release date in cinemas (April 18).

The movie was supposed to be released on June 25, 2021, but due to Covid-19 restrictions it was pushed back to October 1, 2021, and then again to March 2022. The pandemic also delayed the production and filming of the film, which Pattinson has lamented in recent interviews.

Where to Watch The Batman 2022:

The Batman 2022 Available On Netflix?

From the mailbag, “Is The Batman 2022 available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!

When Will The Batman 2022 On Disney+?

Disney and Marvel recently announced the first content stream for their new streaming service Disney+. Among all the live-action shows, there is one in particular that fans are excited about.

Is The Batman 2022 Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show The Batman 2022 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What’s The Batman about?

Why mangle words? Here are Warner Bros.’ exact words on the plot:

“In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Who’s in the cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin

The Batman is headed to theaters on March 4, 2022. It was initially set to open this year, but delays due to COVID-19 changed that. The 2022 release date will also keep the film from being part of Warner Bros.’s current method of simultaneously releasing all their 2021 titles in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. That means The Batman will be exclusive to theaters.