Where to Watch Studio 666 (2022) Free Online Streaming: Is Foo Fighters Movie Coming to Netflix?

The Grammy Award-winning rock band Foo Fighters has a new movie out titled Studio 666, and it’s a film you should watch this weekend with your friends!

Studio 666 is helmed by B. J. McDonnell from a screenplay co-written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. It’s based on a story by Foo Fighters member Dave Grohl and is a comedy film with horror and supernatural elements.

The story follows the Foo Fighters as they move into a haunted Encino mansion to record their tenth studio album. As the band attempts to work on the album, supernatural forces threaten their lives as well as the completion of the album.

The cast includes Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Lionel Richie, Whitney Cummings, Jason Trost, Will Forte, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Kerry King, and Jenna Ortega. If you really want to see the comedy film, keep reading because we shared where you can watch it down below.

What is Studio 666 About?

The movie centers upon the members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they move into an Encino mansion, which is apparently steeped in dark rock and roll history, to record their highly anticipated 10th studio album. Once they begin to work on their album, Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the rock band, comes across supernatural forces living in the mansion.

Not only do the paranormal forces threaten the completion of the band’s project but also the lives of the band members — Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee, and Pat Smear. Want to find out how Grohl and other members raise hell upon the entities hindering their mission? Well, we have all the details about where you can watch the film!

Unsurprisingly, Studio 666 is indeed releasing in theaters. The film is set to release worldwide on Feb 25. In 2022, the highly anticipated sequel was expected to premiere in theaters. (February 25, 2022, in the U.S.) Studio 666 is screening exclusively in cinemas from Friday, February 25th 2022.

Is Studio 666 Available Streaming Online?

As of right now, Studio 666 is not available to stream online. Grohl confirmed back in November that the movie will be a “theatrical exclusive,” which seems fairly definitive. While no streaming option or date has been announced as of right now, with the pandemic still in full swing, theatrical exclusive movies tend to pop up on VOD/Streaming services a good month or so after its initial theatrical run.

Where To Watch Studio 666:

Studio 666 is screening exclusively in cinemas from Friday, February 25th 2022. As of yet, there is no announcement regarding a future streaming release date. Taking this into consideration, it will likely be made available as an on-demand rental once the theatrical window has closed.

So, for those eager to see it upon initial release, the big-screen is the place to be and tickets are now on sale, so be sure to check for screenings at your nearby multiplex.

Directed by B.J. McDonnell, we follow the Foos as they strive to create their tenth and best album at a mansion in Encino. However, things grow complicated when they suspect that mysterious forces are planning to take over them.

A Cast To Make Rock Fans Swoon

You can check out a list of stars and musicians set to bring the laughs in Studio 666 below:

Dave Grohl: Vocalist

Taylor Hawkins: Drums

Nate Mendel: Bass

Pat Smear: Guitar

Chris Shiflett: Guitar

Rami Jaffee: Keys

Marti Matulis as The Caretaker

Lionel Richie as himself

Jason Trost as Tech

Whitney Cummings as Samantha

Will Forte as Restaurant Delivery Guy

Jeff Garlin as Jeremy Shill

Leslie Grossman as Barb Weems

Kerry King as Drum Tech

Jenna Ortega as Dream Widow

Studio 666 hits theaters on Friday, February 25th 2022.

Is Studio 666 Available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you will not find this movie on the streamer. It's not available on any streaming service at the moment.

No, 'Studio 666' is not available to stream on Netflix as of now.

Where to Watch Studio 666 Online?

‘Studio 666’ is exclusively available in theaters starting February 25, 2022. Therefore, the supernatural comedy is yet to be available to stream or buy on-demand on any of the digital platforms. So, if you cannot wait and want to watch ‘Studio 666’ sooner rather than later, you can book your tickets for the movie on the official website of ‘Studio 666’ and Fandango.

How to Stream Studio 666 for Free?

As of now, the movie can only be watched in the theaters. Hence, if you are looking to stream the movie for free, you will have to wait for quite a while before it becomes available on any of the subscription platforms. Moreover, we encourage our readers to not watch any content online for free and always pay to watch in order to support the art form.

Where to watch Studio 666 Right Now

Studio 666 is currently in theaters. There are movie showings all across the United States. To find out if there are showings of the horror-comedy near you, check out the film’s official website. If you’re planning on watching Studio 666, make sure to get your tickets soon! Take a look at the official trailer for Studio 666 right below!

When Will Studio 666 Arrive on Digital and VOD?

As of writing this, there has been no confirmed release date for Studio 666 on digital or VOD. That said, films are typically released on DVD and Blu-ray 12-16 weeks after the movie plays in theaters. So, if we were to use some simple math, we can estimate that Studio 666 will arrive on digital/VOD sometime in June.