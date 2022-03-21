SEO Title: Blackjack or Roulette – Which Live Dealer Game Comes Out on Top?

Blackjack and roulette often go head-to-head as two of the most popular online casino live dealer games on the net. Which is superior, though, if any? How do these two giants compare to other popular live dealer casino card and table games? It is time to get a definitive answer with Rollers online casino.

Blackjack Is the Most Popular Live Table Game

In the head-to-head, blackjack emerges as the earlier frontrunner and here’s why – it is more popular than roulette. There are more blackjack players than roulette players. This is arguably because whether you prefer to play high roller titles, low rolling top blackjack games or variants, blackjack is easier to understand for newbies than roulette is. This naturally results in a much larger array of players. However, that’s not the only thing we’re going to judge the games on.

Roulette Has More Variants Available

In terms of which game has more variants, then roulette comes out on top. There are plenty of live dealer roulette games out there which are significantly different from one another. There are fewer live dealer blackjack game variants. Immersive Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Auto Roulette, La Partage, Indian Roulette and others may be similar, but they do count as variants, so roulette wins this round.

But Blackjack Has More Live Tables

It is worth pointing out that while there are more roulette variants than blackjack variants, there are more live dealer blackjack tables than those dedicated to roulette. Live roulette wheels can facilitate many players (an unlimited number) at once, while blackjack tables (unless they permit behind betting) don’t. Therefore, studio floors and land-based casinos used in feeds often carry way more blackjack tables than roulette tables.

Other Live Dealer Table Games Are Non-Starters

Blackjack and roulette aren’t the only table games you can choose to play by any stretch of the imagination. However, these games do tend to be the most popular. Pop into any live casino, and you should also find craps, baccarat, table poker, money wheel and game show releases, dice games and others. However, these are few and far between compared to blackjack and roulette games and just don’t draw the same sort of crowd. Moreover, they are often more difficult to learn how to play than our terrific two. How do things compare if we were to bring RNG blackjack and roulette games into the equation, though?

Who Wins When It Comes to RNG Table Games?

When it comes to RNG table games, we believe that blackjack comes out on top. While roulette may have won the battle when it came to live dealer variants, there is arguably more RNG (random number generator) blackjack variants than roulette games. This, coupled with its other victories earlier, means that (in our minds) blackjack is arguably the superior of the two online casino games.