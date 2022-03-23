Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Famous Sporting Residents





When some people think of California, they are drawn to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and Los Angeles, considering it is only a place primarily related to the silver screen.



However, the state is also responsible for developing some of the most prominent personalities around the world, not just on the screen, but also track, field and court. That’s right, the Sunshine State has developed a lot of sporting heroes, with Santa Clarita even producing some of significant note.



We’ve had several notable sportspeople who have attended grown up here in the city before going onto greatness. So, let’s take a look at some of those famous names who have made a splash in the world of sport.



Mike Penberthy



Born in California, Penberthy moved to the Santa Clarita area when he joined the Masters University in 1993. Penberthy played point guard throughout his time in the city and became a two-time NAIA All American. After leaving education, he had a nomadic spell in the professional game after picking up an injury during tryouts for the Indiana Pacers. However, when he returned to California in 2000, Penberthy played 56 games for the Lakers and was part of their NBA Championship winning team. He headed over into Europe to round out his playing career before coming back into the NBA as a coach. First, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the New Orleans Pelicans before LA came calling. He re-joined the Lakers franchise in 2019 as an assistant coach as history repeated itself. Penberthy won a second NBA title when the Lakers defeated Miami Heat in the finals held at Walt Disney World in Florida in 2020, as reported by People Magazine, and he’s hoping to help LeBron and co back into the postseason picture again this year.



Tyler Glasnow







Glasnow was born in the heart of Santa Clarita and was always seen with a baseball in his hand as a youngster, so some would say it wasn’t a shock to see him become a pro. He left the city in 2011 after being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the MLB draft and earned vital experience playing for the likes of the Gulf Coast Pirates and Altoona Curve in the AA league. He was promoted to the Pirates roster in 2016, making his MLB debut in July. Glasnow spent two years in their professional squad until moving to Tampa Bay in 2018, and that’s where his career took off. He was American League Pitcher of the Month in April 2019, and then in 2020 played in the World Series for the first time, although the Dodgers defeated the Rays. Glasnow has had his problems with injuries recently but is hopeful of a return in time for another shot at the World Series, and we certainly wouldn’t put it past him. The Rays are not among the frontrunners for the 2022 World Series in the current Coral betting odds, but as the Bengals proved in NFL last season, preseason odds often are not a good marker of how a team may or may not perform.



Shane Vereen





Born in Valencia, it was apparent that Vereen would go on to see sporting success. As a youngster, he was one of the quickest sprinters across California, and when he stepped onto the football field for the California Golden Bears, he showed that pace. Vereen was drafted by the New England Patriots as a running back, and in three years in Massachusetts, he broke records and became only the third player ever to score a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a post-season game. Vereen was a vital part of the team that won Super Bowl XLIX the Seattle Seahawks before moving from Foxborough, heading south to join the Giants in New York. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll, and he retired in 2018 following a short spell with the New Orleans Saints.



