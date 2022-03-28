How to Watch CODA Online for Free: Is ‘CODA’ on Netflix or Apple TV Plus?

Best Picture Oscar winning film! Here’s options for downloading or watching Coda streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including Where to watch the 2022 Best Picture Oscar winning at home.

Coda 2021 available to stream? Is watching CODA on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch CODA for free throughout the year are described below.

Watch Now: CODA Full Film Online for Free

CODA has become the first streaming movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars, and it’s available to watch online at home. The coming-of-age drama took home the award for Best Picture. The Oscars has officially come and gone and it’s safe to say that we’re still going to be talking about it for many more months to come.

Well, we’ll say this: The 94th annual Academy Awards certainly weren’t boring. Lost in all the drama was the fact that CODA became the first film made by a streaming service to win Best Picture, which is odd because I was almost certain that Netflix produced 1975 Best Picture-winner The Godfather Part II. Live and learn, I guess.

If you missed the Academy Awards last night, you’re probably searching for two things: “Will Smith slap” and how to watch CODA online. The critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama was pitched against a lineup of Hollywood blockbusters and star-studded films, and it surprised everyone when it took home the coveted award for Best Picture.

The victory marked a number of historic firsts. Not only was it the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win an Academy Award (including Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor), but it’s also the first Best Picture winner to be exclusively distributed by a streaming service. Apple TV Plus owns the rights to CODA, making the relatively new streaming service the only place to watch the film online. Unlike other services, Apple TV Plus has a relatively large reach and is available in most countries.

What is CODA about?

Without ruining the flick for anyone, CODA is named after the acronym, Children of Deaf Adults. The movie focused on a hearing teenager that works with her deaf parents and brother in their fishing business.

She has aspirations of studying music but is torn between her passions and her desire to support her family when their business is under threat.

The movie is not based on a true story, though it does mirror some of the life experiences of the deaf community and children of deaf parents.

Watch Here: CODA Full Film Online for Free

How to watch CODA online free

CODA is available to watch on Apple TV+, which also houses hit shows like Severance, Ted Lasso, and more. There are a variety of ways to get an Apple TV Plus subscription if you don’t already have one.

Firstly, you can just sign up! It’s £4.99 per month, and you get a seven-day free trial (just remember to cancel before your payment is taken if you don’t want to continue your subscription). You automatically get three months free when you buy a new Apple device (provided you activate the offer within 90 days of purchase).

There’s also Apple One, a bundle that includes News+, Music, Arcade, iCloud+, Fitness, and TV+ and you get one month free (again, remember to cancel that subscription if you don’t want to be charged!). There are a variety of plans to choose from.

Where to watch CODA

CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original content TV shows and movie. Apple TV+ costs $4.99/month and is also available as part of the Apple One bundle deal. With your subscription, you can watch more than a hundred Apple originals at no additional charge — with more titles being added every month.

Other recent Apple TV+ movie releases include sci-fi Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali, and robot road-trip adventure flick Finch starring Tom Hanks. On the television side, last Friday the service premiered internal epic drama series Pachinko, which critics are already calling out as one of the best shows of the year. Sci-fi office satire Severance has also been well received.

Watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more. If you don’t have a compatible streaming device, you can watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

The Apple TV app includes content from the iTunes Store and other streaming apps alongside Apple TV+. To find Apple TV+ content, click on the ‘Originals’ tab in the main navigation.

Apple made history today by becoming the first streaming service to get awarded the Oscars top prize, thanks to CODA.

IS CODA ON NETFLIX?

Nope. This Oscar-winner isn’t available to watch on Netflix. Netflix executives are sure to be jealous of Coda’s success, which makes Apple TV+ the first streaming service to receive an Oscar for Best Picture.

The company beat off strong competition from Netflix, which had two movies up for the award in The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up.

Netflix has had several productions nominated in this category in recent years, including Roma in 2019, The Irishman in 2020 and The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 2021.

But this year’s win for Coda – one of the first ever films to be distributed by Apple TV+ – means Netflix’s wait for Oscar glory goes on.

IS CODA ON HBO MAX?

That’s a negative. And to save us all a little bit of time, CODA isn’t available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, or Prime Video.

CODA MOVIE: WHERE TO WATCH:

CODA is available to stream on Apple TV+, which is available for $4.99/month. The streamer offers a free trial for eligible subscribers (more on that below).

DOES APPLE TV+ OFFER A FREE TRIAL?

Yes! Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers. The streaming service is also included for three free months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days.

I WATCHED CODA! ANY OTHER APPLE TV+ SUGGESTIONS?

Absolutely. The streamer’s murder mystery comedy The Afterparty and psychological thriller Severance are two of the best new shows of 2022.

How to watch CODA in the UK

Despite having a fairly short theatrical release, CODA is thankfully readily available for streaming, provided you have the right subscription.

The only place you can stream CODA is Apple TV Plus, since the company snapped up the film in 2021, causing it to be billed as an Apple original film from then on.

If you’re not already a subscriber, Apple TV Plus offers up a free seven-day trial, with the subscription costing £4.99/$4.99 a month, or £49.99/$49.99 for 12-months, if you’re looking to stick around.

Who stars in it?

The film stars 20-year-old Welsh actress (and the daughter of singer Aled Jones) Emilia Jones as Ruby, and deaf performers Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant as her fisherman family.

Kotsur added another historical milestone as he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar at the ceremony for his part in the film.

He dedicated his win to “the deaf community, the Coda community and the disabled community”, adding: “This is our moment”.

The actor appeared overwhelmed as he made his way to the stage accompanied by his interpreter, who has been a regular fixture throughout his awards season journey, where he has picked up a string of gongs.

Kotsur credits his career with the impact he felt when he watched his Coda co-star Matlin win the best actress Oscar in 1987 for her role in Children Of A Lesser God, the first deaf performer ever to win an Academy Award.

He has also spoken of his gratitude that she championed his casting in the film they made together, which has garnered him best supporting actor wins at Sag, Bafta, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards.