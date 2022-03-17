How To Watch ‘Deep Water’ Online for Free: Where to streaming

Thriller Movies! Here’s options for downloading or watching Deep Water streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas movie at home. Is Deep Water 2022 available to stream? Is watching Deep Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ new film Deep Water is set to be released on Friday, March 18. The erotic thriller, which is directed by Fatal Attraction’s Adrian Lyne, sees Affleck and de Armas portray husband and wife Vic and Melinda Van Allen.

The film is based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name and examines the twisted mind-games Vic and Melinda play with each other after Vic gives his wife his blessing to have extra-marital affairs in order to avoid a divorce.

However, things take a dark turn when several of Melinda’s lovers mysteriously end up dead. An erotic thriller featuring an unconventional relationship between a couple.

Deep Water is the latest movie gearing up for a release in the thriller genre. The movie stars renowned actor Ben Affleck, who has always made fans fall in love with his acting. We are sure you must be itching to know the details about the 2022 thriller film’s release.

So without any further delay, let’s talk about it. Deep Water is set to make its amazing debut online on March 18, 2022. As far as its release time is concerned, you can expect it to hit the decks at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

But that begs the question: where to watch the new Ben Affleck movie? To find the answer, you have to read the next section of our streaming guide.

What to expect from ‘Deep Water’?

Although there aren’t many details known about the movie’s plot, we have some good news for you. There is an official synopsis of the movie out there. You can read it below:

“A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

How To Watch ‘Deep Water’ Online Free

Deep Water was originally intended to be released in theaters on November 13, 2020 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it was delayed to August 13, 2021 and again to January 14, 2022.

However, on December 9, 2021 Disney announced it had removed the film from its theatrical releases in 2022, and said it would be released on streaming instead.

Deep Water will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu and will be available on Prime Video on the same day internationally.

Affleck and de Armas are joined in the cast by Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi and Rachel Blanchard, amongst others.

Film fans might know Deep Water best as the set where Affleck and de Armas met and shortly thereafter began dating. The Knives Out star confirmed they were an item on social media in April 2020, per People, but it was reported they had split in January 2021.

At the time a source told People: “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Affleck has since rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, who he first dated from 2002 to 2004.

Lyne spoke about Affleck and de Armas’ romance in an interview with The Independent, saying: “On any movie when your actors fall in love, you just pray they don’t fall out of love before the end of filming.”

He added that the two co-stars had “a sweetness between them but with an edge” while working together on set.

Lyne, who also directed Indecent Proposal and Flashdance, described Deep Water to the publication as “a very bizarre movie” adding that it was “certainly the strangest that I’ve done.”

Deep Water will be available to stream online in the U.S. on Hulu on Friday, March 18, and it will be released internationally on Prime Video.

Where to watch ‘Deep Water’ online?

The movie has been dubbed as an erotic thriller, which grasps the audience’s attention. You can watch this movie exclusively on Hulu. All you have to do is head over to this page on Hulu on the above-mentioned release date and time.

While you wait for the movie to be released online, you might be interested in watching other Hulu titles. After all, the streaming service is a gem for OTT releases. We suggest you try watching “The Dropout” on the service. The series above narrates the story of Elizabeth Holmes in a fantastic manner.