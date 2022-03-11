How to Watch ‘The Batman’ 2022 Online Free: Digital Release date & DVD, Blu-Ray and 4k available

DC Movies! Here’s options for downloading or watching The Batman streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Robert Pattinson movie at home. Is The Batman 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Batman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

Watch Now: The Batman 2022 Movie Online Free

Groundbreaking superhero film noir deemed “among the best of the genre” by Variety, Matt Reeves’s The Batman has arguably been the most anticipated movie of 2022—and soon, you can stream it from home.

Throughout the film’s record two-and-a-half-hour duration, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as the Caped Crusader faces the serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano) in his second year fighting crime in Gotham City, while uncovering corruption tied to his own family. Per Warner Bros.’ official synopsis, “Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Zoë Kravitz costars as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, Wayne’s counterpart in crime and, later, romantic interest. If you need another solid reason to see the film, it’s certainly the actors’ onscreen chemistry.

“Pattinson may be the one screaming ‘I am vengeance!,’ but it’s Kravitz who simmers with a need for payback. Plus, the two actors’ chemistry is undeniable. Whether they’re trading fists or information, it’s all very hot,” Alex Stedman wrote for IGN.

“She’s got all the slinkiness and slyness you could hope for, but, like Pattinson’s Bruce, she’s also incredibly vulnerable, while selling an insatiable need for revenge,” Stedman added.

To join in on watch The Batman 2022 free subreddit, read on for when and where to see the film.

Where to Watch

The film is currently available to watch in theaters and will soon be available to stream on WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max.

When to Watch

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar previously hinted that The Batman would be available to stream on HBO Max come April 19—exactly 45 days following its initial release in theaters—though that date has not been confirmed. “The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max,” Kilar told Vox’s Recode Media podcast in December. “That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016.”

In the meantime, catch the film in local theaters throughout the rest of March.

How to Catch Up

To fully take in the DC Comics film franchise’s 80-year-plus history, you can enjoy the previous Batman films—including 2017’s Justice League—via Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video using the platforms’ monthly streaming subscriptions.

Can I Stream The Batman At Home Right Now?

Sad news for ya, bestie: Not yet. Since ~nature is healing~, a bunch of movies have started being released in movie theaters first again, as opposed to the straight-to-streaming method we all got used to these last two years. Once a film’s theatrical release is over though, it will be available to stream, and The Batman is sure to follow suit.

Watch Now: The Batman 2022 Movie Online Free

Cool, Cool. So When Can I Stream It Then?

Ah, glad you asked! That would be approximately 45 days after the film is released in theaters. Allow me to help you math: That means The Batman will be available on HBO Max—Warner Bros. partnered platform—on April 19, 2022. Which is only next month! FWIW, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told Vox’s Recode, “The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max.” So there ya have it!

We know exactly how it is when a big superhero movie is released.

You flock to see it in cinemas, the end credits scroll and the house lights come up… and all you can think is “damn, I need to see that again now.”

Whether it’s to spot easter eggs or simply because you just want to experience the epic storytelling again, there’s always an impulse to return to it over and over. However, spending lots of money on cinema tickets isn’t always an option for everybody.

That’s where home media swoops in like a convenient caped crusader, ready to solve the issue of repeat viewing.

With that in mind, let’s highlight The Batman DVD release date.

The Batman will arrive on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on Monday, June 13th 2022.

This has already been announced by Warner. Bros and pre-orders are currently available on the likes of Zavvi.

As for prices, the standard DVD costs just £9.99, whereas the Blu-ray is £14.99 and the 4K option is £24.99.

Looking at the film’s forthcoming streaming release, it will be added to HBO Max on Tuesday, April 19th 2022 but it’s uncertain when it will be made available as a rental on such platforms as Amazon Video and iTunes.

For those who can’t wait to check it out, on the other hand, it’s screening in cinemas from Friday, March 4th 2022.

Who Starts In The Batman?

You can check out the central cast of the critically acclaimed crime thriller and their respective roles below:

Robert Pattinson as Batman / Bruce Wayne

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Critics hailed The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman for the first time, on Friday March 4, when it premiered in theatres.

According to Box Office estimates of about £97 million, the film has been the UK’s No. 2 box office hit of the year.

Fans of the Caped Crusader were finally able to see British actor Robert Pattinson in the character of The Batman as he faces off against two of his most infamous arch rivals, The Riddler and The Penguin, after a year-long coronavirus delay.

The Batman, which clocks up at 2 hours and 55 minutes, takes us back to Bruce Wayne’s early days as Batman, just two years after the creation of Wayne’s character.

On the side of Pattinson, Paul Dano plays The Riddler, a former orphan child who wants to expose Gotham City’s dark underbelly with the support of an online community of vigilantes and vigilantes who have formed a vigilante group of their own.

Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, is also featured, but Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, is practically unrecognisable as the Irish actor donned prosthetic make-up to transform him into the renowned comic book villain.

Critics and moviegoers alike have hailed the flick as a smash hit, with Rotten Tomatoes, a well-respected website for film reviews, giving it a perfect score of 92 percent.

The Batman: Digitial Release Platform

In addition to the theatrical release, The Batman will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play. As of this writing, there is no official release date for the new game.

For Netflix users, terrible news: The Batman will not be available on Netflix because the film has confirmed that it will be available on the American streaming service HBO Max.

Will The Batman be available in DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K?

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on a copy of Matt Reeves’ DC hit, the good news is that the release date has already been set.

Official word from Warner Bros. is that the movie will be released on DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and normal Blu-ray on June 13 of 2022.

When is The Batman available to stream?

The Batman is out now in cinemas, but when will it release on HBO Max, other streaming services, VOD and DVD/Blu-ray? Here’s what we know

The Batman has arrived in cinemas, and it’s expected to be one of the biggest films of the year – with Robert Pattinson donning the cowl and cape for a dark, detective-style spin on the story of the Caped Crusader.

If you’d like to watch the film from the comfort of your own home – either via a streaming service, VOD or DVD/Blu-ray, then we have everything you need to know. We have a similar article for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Where to stream The Batman – Is it available on HBO Max or Now/Sky?

The Batman has been confirmed to come to HBO Max on 19 April 2022.

This is due to Warner Bros.’s promise to bring all 2022 film releases to HBO Max after 46 days of being in theatres. Sadly, unlike films in 2021, The Batman will not release on the streaming platform on the same day that it hits cinemas.

Whilst it has been confirmed to come to HBO Max on this date, the UK hasn’t had any confirmation on where it will be streaming after its theatrical release.

We would expect to see it on Now (formerly Now TV) and Sky, as they syndicate HBO and Warner Bros. content. However, this hasn’t been confirmed. We also don’t know when this will be, as Now doesn’t have the same agreement that HBO Max does.

When does The Batman release on VOD?

We don’t yet have confirmation on when The Batman will be available to rent or buy from platforms such as Amazon or Google Play. However, we can take a guess.

Now that cinemas are resuming to some sort of normality, we’re seeing around a two to three-month wait between theatrical releases and VOD releases. Spider-Man: No Way Home has a gap of just over three months, with the film hitting cinemas on 15 December 2021 and releasing on VOD on 22 March 2022.

How to Watch The Batman 2022 At Home

The Batman 2022 YTS Torrent. The Batman (2022) is not yet available to stream online. The Batman (2022) released in theatres on 4 March 2022 in the US, UK, and elsewhere. The film is also playing in IMAX theatres. In 2021, WarnerMedia announced it would move to a “45-day theatrical window” in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also told the Recode podcast last December that The Batman will show up on day 46 on HBO Max. That means, with The Batman releasing in cinemas on 4 March 2022, the film should be available to stream on HBO Max on 19 April 2022.