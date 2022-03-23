LAUNDRY MASHER REVIEWS 2022: WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT THIS LAUNDRY MACHINE?

Doing laundry is a chore that every independent person has to do at some point. Let us be honest, laundry is not our favorite weekend activity. Most of us do not have the first clue about the detergents to use, how to separate delicates with other fabrics and how to avoid ending up with a screwed wardrobe. It is difficult to motivate yourself to do laundry in the first place, but when you do, this is how it sometimes goes smoothly or becomes a disaster.

After running out of clean clothes to wear, you finally decide to take your load and do your laundry. Some of us own a washing machine, others do not have that luxury and have to wash clothes by hand. Not only is it time and energy consuming, the results are often not satisfactory. The stains are still there, the dirt is not completely removed. Even the lucky ones that do own a washing machine. It is not an easy life too.

Finding the right detergent to wash your clothes is both expensive and tedious and most of time, it ends in disappointment. Some clothes tend to tear while in the machine and even during a hand wash. This can be due to the usage of harsh detergents which disrupts the fibers. Avoiding the use of harsh detergents is the first step in knowing how to prevent holes and tears in your clothes when doing laundry.

Dresses can lose their color while washing and drying. This is mainly due to the usage of harsh chemicals in detergents and hot water. The substances have a damaging effect on the dyes of the clothes. If it is incredibly harsh, then it can cause the entire area to whiten and leave patches in specific areas. Always check the ingredient list and read reviews before choosing the washing detergents.

Also the question of how much detergent is too much? How much soap is too less? There is no right answer to this query. However, the wrong answer might damage the clothes and the machine. It is essential to calculate this level by the number and nature of the dresses. While certain materials can withstand the harshness of the chemicals. Some items are soft and are more susceptible to damage.

As we can see from above, the use of detergents in doing your laundry is much more trouble than it should be; making an already tedious task even more difficult. There is a way to avoid all these problems that I have listed above.

With a brand new innovation called the Laundry Masher, you can have an easier way of life when it comes to doing the laundry. This is a revolutionary new product that is changing the way many users are washing their clothes these days. It looks like a small ball with holes, but it has the potential to change laundry days forever.

Instead of going to the shop, spending half an hour scanning the ingredients and hauling a heavy detergent bag home, now you can just put a small ball in the washing machine and get things done. Most importantly, it lasts so long that there may be no need to buy a new one for years.

This article is a review on the laundry masher product. Maybe you have heard of the product and already read some articles or maybe you know nothing about this new product. This article is here to help you know all you need to know about this new revolutionary product. Let us get to it.

This is a laundry washing ball that uses the power of ceramic beads to clean your clothes. These beads, which are completely natural, collect odors, dirt and waste to leave your clothes looking and smelling fresh. These balls are also allergen free, they can be used with all washing machine, they are cheaper than detergents and are easier on the environment than laundry detergents.

This is a precision made washing sphere that you throw into your washing machine instead of using detergent. It does not contain any dangerous chemical that can harm your family or wreck your clothes. It is a sphere that contains specially made Nano Silver Infused Ceramic Beads that react with the water to Deep Clean clothes fast. The masher is an addition to laundry care that allows users to better penetrate fabrics for improved cleanliness. The device can be used for over 200 loads of laundry, eliminating bacteria with its silver infused beads.

The masher balls come in two distinctive models, the grenade and the pineapple, but they always come in a pack of two. The laundry masher also comes with several scent options to choose from. The masher’s ball is designed to clean clothes just as effectively as traditional detergent, but it does so without harming the clothing. This product can also reduce limescale build up and rust. Any user that uses hard water will appreciate this particular function of this product

The laundry masher includes ceramic beads in the center of the device, which have been infused with silver. This infusion allows the laundry masher to eliminate odor causing bacteria that can thrive on clothing after it is worn. Rather than tossing out this product, it can be used over and over with other loads of laundry. In fact, the website states that it is easy to use up to 200 times with laundry loads.

Along with many benefits for the user’s laundry day, the pineapple shaped laundry masher is eco-friendly, since there are no chemicals or even detergents needed to get the best cleaning possible. When the laundry is done, users will experience a fresh linen fragrance that naturally comes from the removal of the bacteria.

The product has only been on the market for a few months now but seems to be very popular amongst the masses in United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and other countries. And this is completely understandable given all the claims that are made on the company’s website.

Overview of Laundry Masher Pineapple? Laundry masher Pineapple Reviews

Laundry Masher is the newest natural laundry aid that allows you to wash your clothes more thoroughly. In order to clean our clothes more thoroughly, we add plenty of stuff to the washing machine, including soap, detergents, vinegar, and fabric softeners.

These products might clean your clothes well, but they require a lot of effort and time, and they can also damage your clothes .

Laundry Masher Pineapple is an excellent substitute for all these products. It not only cleans your clothes thoroughly but also ensures that they smell and look healthy.

The Laundry Masher Pineapple is a product of advanced technology and uses Nano silver-infused ceramic beads to remove stains and odors from the clothing. It also doesn’t create a mess while cleaning clothes and leaves them with a pleasant smell.

Technical Specifications of Laundry Masher

Here are the specifications of this product. You should also note that it strictly complies with the European Directives 2014/30/EU.

Product size: 63 x 107 x 63 mm

Weight: 99.3 grams

What is the mechanism of Laundry Masher’s laundry ball?

The ceramic pellets in the Laundry Masher ball rotate throughout, raising the pH of the water. Many germs can only survive in liquid with a pH of 6.5 to 7; therefore, raising it beyond this level destroys them. As a result of pellets, a hydrogen peroxide force is caused that washes and sanitizes the clothing.

Place the Laundry Masher’s laundry ball into the washing machine, and it will do its work. Water can flow through the laundry ball and trigger the pellets since it is coated with small vents. It doesn’t signify what kind of washing machine you have or what kind of garments you have; Laundry Masher’s laundry ball will work with them both. Furthermore, detergents include toxins, whereas this washing ball is natural.

Why is Laundry Masher’s product important?

You won’t be able to remove such spots with washing soap. You could soak your clothing items in washing powder for full days but still remove those stains. Even though you manage to remove these tough spots, the detergents will almost seriously destroy the material of your clothing.

How Does Laundry Masher Pineapple Work?:Laundry Masher Pineapple Review

Laundry Masher Pineapple cleans your clothes thoroughly with the latest way of washing that is backed by science. All you have to do is drop your Laundry Masher Pineapple into the washing machine, and it will start working its magic instantly.

The structure consists of tiny ceramic pellets inside, which are activated as soon as the water starts passing through them.

You should also keep in mind that the fabric of clothing and the type of washing machine you are using does not matter. Laundry Masher Pineapple is effective for all kinds of clothing and works well in all washing machines.

As mentioned above, the pineapple-shaped ball is around 107mm tall and is made of harmless plastic. The surface of the product is covered with protrusions, which helps with the cleaning.

When the ball is tumbling around in the washing machine, the water passes through its orifices and reacts with the Nano silver-infused ceramic beads. These ceramic beads are made of natural substances, and not only it eliminates bacteria, but it also has antimicrobial properties.

That is why it is preferred by many people because, unlike detergents, it doesn’t release any chemicals into your washing machine. This ensures that your clothes don’t lose their quality.

The Laundry Masher Pineapple can work in both hard and soft water producing the same effect. You would not have to worry about heating the water before the wash as it is not necessary anymore.

The product’s surface is designed smartly, which ensures that it doesn’t damage your cloth in any way during the tumbling. Similarly, the beads inside the pineapple ball are quite strong and would last for a very long time. You also don’t have to worry about the container itself.

The plastic structure might look weak in appearance, but it would not break easily. A single Laundry Masher Pineapple can last for 200 washes and can be used 200 times. The product description doesn’t explain why it stops working after that, but hey, 200 washes is actually a pretty decent deal.

How to use this product( Laundry masher review)

When it comes to how to use laundry masher, here is what you need to know: all you have to do is throw a laundry masher into your washing machine and let it run its regular cycle. That is it and take note of the steps below on how to use Laundry masher:

Step 1: Always follow fabric care instructions. Wash colors and whites separately

Step 2: Pre-treat any stains before washing.

Step 3: Place the load together with the laundry (ball) masher inside the washing machine

Step 4: Set to desired wash setting. It can be used with any temperature setting on your machine (max 70 c/ 158 F)

Step 5: Start Wash.

This masher can last for up to 200 loads of laundry. You can reuse it immediately. Even better, you can buy several Laundry ball mashers and keep them on hand. You potentially save dozens and dozens of trips to the supermarket to refill expensive detergent, and it will help you practice your social distancing too by saving you so many trips.

Pros (Laundry masher review)

Easy to use

You will save money on laundry detergent

You are doing something good for the environment.

Your clothes will come out clean

Pleasant fresh linen scent

Eco-friendly, no detergents

Nano silver infused ceramic beads kill bacteria and odors

Extremely affordable

Can be used at any temperature

Can be used with a variety of clothes without worrying about damaging the items

Can be used in soft and hard water

Allergen free and Hypo allergenic

No excess noise. It is a shock absorbing washing ball, so it will not make too much noise in the washing machine.

No need to clean the laundry balls. They do not get dirty in the machine and only need to be left out to dry for a while before use. Once a month you should put them out in the sun so they can refresh and recharge.

A friendly return policy is available for buyers to return the product within 30 days if not satisfied with the product.

Cons

It can only be bought online, though it is not really a problem because most people already purchase different products online.

Available stock is currently limited

Shipping in some countries may take longer than stated due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic but efforts are being made to rectify the situation.

Why should you buy Laundry Masher?

Laundry Masher is a laundry ball and laundry balls are we know most times unfortunately lack the best reputation. Many believe that they do absolutely nothing for clothes and are about as effective as washing with hot water. Others, however, swear by washing balls and claim that they have changed their lives. If you are skeptical about its effectiveness, there are some laundry masher reviews that thoroughly describe how the laundry ball performs compared to hot water. Usually, those experiments involve washing similar stains first with one washing agent and then with the other.

The difference between a laundry ball wash and a hot water wash is obvious and actually quite impressive. The laundry masher detergent free laundry ball gives a fresher and better smelling clothes. A simple hot water wash does succeed in removing mild stains, but the scent is nothing to talk about. It is also worth noting that these masher balls are so easy to use. Just toss it in the washing machine and you are good to go. You will also save money on laundry detergent and also be doing something good for the environment; as the balls do not contain any chemicals but are instead eco-friendly.

I feel every family can benefit from this product. Who does not want to save money every year? But one thing other laundry masher reviews will not tell you is that it takes some time to get used to this product. If you are used to heavily perfumed laundry, then it will take a few loads for you to get used to life without the laundry smell.

Where to buy from?

If you wish to purchase the product, it makes great sense to choose the manufacturer directly. They have a website where they offer the products. But that is not all: if you want to purchase more than one, you can do so with special offers that the manufacturers make available from time to time. This means that you can purchase several balls at the same time and pay less for the piece itself. The order is uncomplicated and completed within a few minutes.

Another great advantage is the numerous payment options offered by the manufacturers. Here the buyer does not take any risk because he can use secure methods such as PayPal or Credit Cards. These possibilities also hold out the prospect that if you send the product back if you do not like it, you will get your money back without any problems. A further advantage is the fast dispatch, which takes place up to the front door. A few days after the order, the product arrives and can be used immediately.

Money back guarantee and Refund Policy: The company offers buyers a 30 Day 100% money back guarantee. The items must be returned unused and in their original packaging. You ship the package to the return facility address given to you by its customer care representative. As soon as it gets shipped, you must contact customer care again and provide them with the tracking number. You will get an email confirming the refund when the company receives and approves the return.

Customer Reviews

Kim T. Santa Fe, New Mexico: “My son is sensitive to most brands of laundry detergent. A friend suggested I try a this particular masher. Now I am able to wash everyone’s clothes together in the same load with no problems. Everything comes out smelling so clean and fresh. No rashes. No tears. I love it.”

Stan P. Duluth, Minnesota: “I got the Pineapple package from my mom before heading off to college. This thing works great. No more hauling detergent bottles around the dorm. No matter how dirty my clothes get, this thing gets them clean. So glad I do not have to spend my extra money on soap. This thing does it all”

Vanessa G. Rockford, Illinois: “I hate ironing. Ever since I ordered my own masher (Pineapple) I have not had to worry as much about ugly creases and my jeans balling up. It makes doing the laundry less of a chore. So easy to use and I love the smell. It is true. You do not need detergents any more”

Gregory. South Carolina: “The laundry masher is a very superb product though the first time I used it, I did not get the hang of it but now it is fine. One thing I love about the product is that it is eco-friendly and very effective. I recommend this product for everybody who wants to save time and get effective and affordable washing service.”

Frequently Asked Questions (Laundry masher review)

Do I need to add detergent or softener for the Laundry Masher to work?

No. It is 100% detergent free. The plastic core is filled with light scented ceramic pellets that work with the mechanical action of the Laundry Masher casing to produce a cleaner, softer load of wash.

How long do the nano silver infused ceramic beads last?

They last approximately 200 washes. At this point, you will need to replace your Laundry Masher.

How big is Laundry Masher?

it is small, compact, comfortable to hold and will fit comfortably in the palm of your hand.

Are they okay at any setting or temperature?

Yes, every laundry masher is constructed of durable, rigid thermoplastic rubber that is designed to handle the heaviest loads at the hottest setting. Each shell is shock absorbing and specially designed to reduce noise inside your machine. The washing vents along each laundry ball masher ensure a thorough clean with every cycle.

Does the laundry masher come with any sort of guarantee?

Yes. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase for any reason. Simply let the manufacturer know and return your product within 30 days for a full refund. Try it for yourself without worry.

Final Verdict (laundry masher review)

This laundry ball is a useful accessory for anyone that wants to reduce the amount of chemicals that they add to their machine. The device is eco-friendly, and users will not have to add any detergent to make a difference in the cleanliness of their clothing. Though the price is usually much higher, the low cost now makes it affordable for a broad range of budgets, especially considering the detergent that users will no longer have to purchase.

If you are allergic to detergent and harsh perfumes, then this laundry ball is for you. If you are looking to save money on detergent costs, you should get them right away and stop wasting money in expensive and harsh detergents. These balls will without a doubt clean your clothes in a more natural way.

