March Madness (2022) Live Stream Free: How to watch the NCAA basketball online

Back to the Dance, the 2022 March Madness season is officially here! Here’s where to watch NCAA basketball March Madness live streams free online. We’re showing you exactly how to watch March Madness in 2022. Every second of the action is available, if you have enough screens. All the cheapest ways to watch March Madness online. Let’s look at how to watch March Madness on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, the web, and more. Details below…

Conference tournaments are over and the brackets are set. Sixty-eight teams on both the men’s and women’s sides are about to begin a nearly month-long journey that could culminate with them hoisting a National Championship trophy and cutting down the nets in either New Orleans or Minneapolis. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for basketball fans, and all of the March Madness games are available to stream if you know where to look and have a TV provider log-in to unlock full access. Even if you don’t, there are some options so that you can catch a few games for free. Here’s what you need to know about streaming March Madness.

The 2022 NCAA tournament is being broadcast across three different networks, but fortunately, you can stream all the games from one place with the NCAA’s app.

The first four March Madness games kick off on Tuesday, March 15 with Texas Southern vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Wyoming vs Indiana. And Wednesday, March 16 we’ll see Wright State vs Bryant and Rutgers vs Notre Dame.

The month-long NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off Tuesday with two of the First Four play-in games. This year’s March Madness finally looks a little more normal following the cancellation of the event outright in 2020 and a 2021 tournament with a severely limited audience.

When does March Madness begin?

Depending on who you ask, the 2022 NCAA Tournament either begins Tuesday or Thursday. On March 15 and 16, the First Four or four “play-in” games take place. These allow four more teams to “make the tournament” than if the selection committee just filled the slot with one in each spot. Some people argue the entire event doesn’t really start until Thursday and Friday, March 17 and 18, when the First Round officially tips off.

No matter which side you land on, the First Four games will start at 6:40PM ET each night on truTV while Thursday and Friday games begin at 12:15PM ET with the first game on CBS. The latter two days are the busiest and some of the most popular of the tournament as 16 games take place on each. Yes, these are two of the least productive days of the entire year in the US. Action continues with the Second Round on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20, before a break until next Thursday. This is when the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds are played over the course of the second four-day weekend of the tournament. The Final Four is set for Saturday, April 2 while the National Championship Game will go down on Monday, April 4.

Where to watch March Madness 2022:

First and second-round games will air live on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, while the Sweet 16 games on March 24-25 will only be shown on CBS and TBS.

Moving on to the Elite Eight games: March 26 games will air on TBS, and March 27 games will air on CBS. The national semifinal games on April 2 will air on TBS, and the national championship game on April 4 will air on CBS.

If all those channel changes are already confusing you, there is a more elegant solution. March Madness Live is the dedicated home for live streaming all 67 games of the 2022 NCAA Tournament online, just sign in with your TV provider to access the livestreams. You can also catch March Madness games via popular streaming platforms, including Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+ and more.

How to watch March Madness for free

March Madness is split across four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch March Madness 2022. It will broadcast 49 of the 67 games (including the semifinals and the national championship game).

Subscription to Sling TV Blue (TBS, TNT and truTV) costs $35 a month, and new users get a 3-day free trial. Score!

How to watch March Madness in the US

You can watch March Madness across four channels in the US, with TBS picking up every divisional round and CBS, TNT, and TruTV offering select weeks. However, if you’ve cut the cord it’s time to check out which streaming options will offer you the best bang for buck value – and that’s Sling TV.

Sling TV includes channels that cover 49 out of the 67 scheduled games with a $35 per month subscription, but to get the full package you can also add Paramount+ to your plan. At $44.99, this is the most cost-efficient way to get CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV all under one roof. Plus, if you’re only interested in the final play, you can watch the March Madness National Championship for free with a three day free trial (you’ll just have to hold off subscribing until April 2).

Sling TV + Paramount Plus

US viewers looking for a complete March Madness live stream solution should head over to Sling TV. The cable-cutting service offers three out of the four March Madness channels in its $34.99 per month Blue package. However, to watch the CBS games as well, you can also add Paramount+ onto your bill for a total of $44.99 per month.

That’s far cheaper than competitors YouTubeTV ($64.99 per month) and Hulu+ Live ($69.99 per month) are charging for the full roster.

Catch the NCAA college basketball and much more with this free trial of the Sling TV Blue package. It’s $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

You can stream the remaining 18 games – including the NCAA final – on Paramount+ (CBS). The Premium plan costs $9.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.

With membership to Sling TV and Paramount Plus, you can watch every March Madness game for just $44.99 a month. That’s a steal when compared other options such as FuboTV ($65 a month), Hulu+ Live ($65 a month) and DirecTV ($70 a month).

Outside the States? Remember: you’ll need to use a VPN to access Sling and Paramount+ when overseas.

Where to Stream March Madness Online

Four different channels host the games for March Madness online live: CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. To watch every game, you will need a service (or multiple services) that provides access to these streams.

CBS access is dependent on your geographic location, so from the list below, double-check that the streaming service offers CBS for you.

If CBS isn’t available where you live, your only option is to subscribe to Paramount+ and another service that offers the remaining three live streams.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch March Madness 2022 live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

YouTube TV

A YouTube TV plan includes all four channels you need to watch every game in the national championship. It also provides over 85 other live channels with unlimited recording storage.

A YouTube TV plan costs $64.99 per month and is supported by AppleTV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and other streaming devices.

Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV plan covers each required live TV channel (as well as additional bonuses like Disney+ and ESPN+ for additional shows and live sports). Hulu + Live TV offers a 7-day free trial which will cover at least one weekend’s worth of March Madness games. After that, it costs $69.99 per month. It’s also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, Android, and iOS.

DirectTV Stream

DirectTV Stream covers every NCAA March Madness men’s basketball game. DirectTV provides over 65 live TV channels and over 40,000 on-demand titles.

They offer a 5-day free trial and then charge $69.99 per month for a subscription. DirectTV is also supported by most streaming devices.

Note: AT&T TV has now switched to DirectTV Stream for new users.

Other Streaming Options

There are other commonly recommended streaming services, including Paramount+, fuboTV, and Sling TV, but if you’re looking to watch every game in the NCAA March Madness Live, these are worth avoiding since they don’t offer all of the required channels.

To save being upset on the day of a match when you find out your service isn’t streaming it, you’re better off going with one of the three options listed above.

However, depending on your location, it may be cheaper to combine a Paramount+ subscription with one of the services that cover TNT, TBS, and truTV (such as Sling TV, which is the most affordable service in this list at $35 per month and offers a 3-day free trial). Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) gives access to CBS for only $4.99 per month.

It’s also possible to alter your location with a VPN to access geo-blocked services. All you have to do is get a 30-day free trial on your chosen VPN and access the streaming service from your location. Just keep in mind that not all VPNs will fix a geo-block issue.

Watch March Madness Online for Free

If you’re on a budget, it’s also possible to string together each of the free trials and cover almost all of the tournament games. Here’s the March Madness schedule so you can work out how to watch the tournament for free:

First Four – March 15 and 16 on TBS and truTV

Round 1/2 – March 17-20 on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV

Sweet 16 – March 24 and 25 on CBS and TBS

Elite Eight – March 26 and 27 on CBS and TBS

Final Four – April 2 on TBS

National championship game – April 4 on TBS

How to watch March Madness on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, web

Stream all March Madness games in one place with the NCAA March Madness Live app – TV provider login required

To watch March Madness games on CBS, you can use Paramount+ on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web (free 30-day trial, $5.99/month after), as well as CBS with an antenna or your cable/streaming provider

You can watch games broadcast on TNT and truTV on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV through their apps, but you’ll need a TV provider login

If you don’t have cable, you can pick up a streaming TV plan with AT&T’s DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV or similar to get access to CBS, TNT, and truTV on your TV, iPhone, etc.

Get Your Brackets Ready

If you’re a cord-cutter, don’t worry; there are plenty of ways that you can still watch each NCAA Division I matchup without a cable TV provider. While each of the streaming services will set you back, if you plan to take each free trial at key points, you’ll be able to watch the tournament for free, starting with the first round.