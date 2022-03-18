Multifruit 81 slot machine from Play’n GO

Slot machine Multifruit 81 offers the player to collect rewards on four reels and 81 combinations. This is aided by the wild symbol and the bonus features it possesses. Payout multipliers are available, and the biggest is due for four ‘wild’ symbols – 50,000 credits. Check out top casinonz reviews right now!

Game Rules and Slot Setup

The Multifruit 81 machine credits the user with 10,000 demo credits when loaded. They are used to set the line rate, pay for spins, and reward winning combinations. In addition, the player’s account is displayed in the Balance window.

The line bet is set using the keys on the control panel. You can scroll through the available values using the "-" and "+" sliders. Next, the line bet is approved by clicking on the corresponding box. Finally, the actual line bet is displayed in the Bet window.

The same symbols, located on one of the collection “tracks”, are counted as winning. It is enough that such images are simply found on adjacent reels, starting from the first. However, this way of counting has its limitations – only one combination on each of the tracks will bring a reward. All payouts at the end of the spin are added up and credited to the account.

The symbols and payouts in the Multifruit 81 slot

Online slot Multifruit 81 offers the player only one special symbol – the wild. His role is a portrait of the joker. Appearing on the playing field, it can replace almost any character. For more information on the additional functions of the wild, see the “Bonuses” section.

Regular symbols pay only in credits. The minimum number of characters per line is three; the maximum is four. Here are a list of similar slots https://nztivo.net/slot/.

It is most advantageous to combine the usual symbols with the “wild”, as it replaces the missing one and brings multiplication of the payout.

Bonuses

Playing Multifruit 81 for free without registration is easy enough – just open a page with a demo slot and get demo credits. Later, the collection of prize combinations will be facilitated by the “wild” joker. In addition to the fact that he can replace the missing symbol to form a winning combination, it has a multiplier payout.

As soon as two jokers appear on one of the tracks, the winning combination is paid double. If three jokers appear, the multiplier is increased to x5. There is no payout multiplier if the player manages to collect four jokers on one track. However, a local Multifruit 81 slot machine jackpot is awarded. When playing at the maximum line bet, it equals 50,000 credits.

An additional bonus from the joker is the ‘wild’ reel. At the start of a spin, one of the four reels is randomly selected. If the wild symbol appears at the end of the spin, it expands to fill the reel and increases the chance of picking winning combinations.