The Batman (2022) Online Free Streaming: Where to Watch

Superhero Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching The Batman streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies ,Reddit including where to watch Robert Pattinson’s anticipated movie at home. Is The Batman 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Batman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch The Batman for free throughout the year are described below.

Watch Now: The Batman (2022) Streaming Free

After the DC Comics and Warner Bros. movie comes to theaters, the countdown starts for the movie’s release date on streaming services. The highly anticipated teaser for The Batman was released in August 2020 during DC’s virtual FanDome. Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne and Batman comes with his own set of millennial demons.

After multiple production delays and release date changes amid the coronavirus, The Batman is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Find out everything you need to know about the latest Batman installment below.

It’s no surprise, then, that viewer interest in the film is high – and some fans might be wondering if it’s possible to check it out from the comfort of their own homes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Batman.

What Is The Batman Based On?

Some people have been speculating that this new movie will be based on the comic book series The Long Halloween. Ironically enough, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy also adapted elements from this comic series, but with significant alterations. The original storyline is based on a series of murders that happened each month during a holiday, including Halloween of course. The original comic series focuses on Batman as a mystery solver and detective, which is a side of Batman we haven’t seen much yet in the live-action movies. The Long Halloween also has almost all of the major Batman villains including big names such as Joker, Riddler, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, as well as others. This means plenty of probabilities for more than one movie and plenty of surprise appearances in the near future.

What is The Batman’s runtime?

The running time of The Batman is 2 hours and 27 minutes. That makes it the third longest superhero movie in history, behind Zack Snyder’s Avengers: Endgame and Justice League.

Who’s in the cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin

When is The Batman released?

The Batman arrives exclusively in U.S. and U.K. theaters on March 4, and in Australia on March 3, although it was scheduled to hit theaters last June. In the United States, the release date of The Batman is March 4, 2022. The movie will not be being released immediately on a companion streaming service, which is an oddity in the Post-COVID world. Warner Bro. has confirmed that you can stream the movie 45 days after the date when it will be released in theaters.

Like all major blockbusters, The Batman will eventually be released digitally on a variety of Premium Video On Demand services – including iTunes and Amazon, although there’s as yet no indication when this will be.

It seems likely that it would be at least two or three months after theatrical release, but we’ll update this page when more concrete information becomes available.

As for other streaming platforms, the film will arrive on HBO Max in the US on Tuesday 19th April 2022, 46 days after the initial release.

There’s no confirmation yet as to whether the film will also become available to UK fans on Sky Movies and NOW, as is the case for most Warner Brothers films, but we’d imagine that would be the case – we’ll update this page with more details on that front as they become available.

No official information about a physical release for the film has been confirmed by Warner Brothers just yet, but it’s likely to coincide with the PVOD release – likely three months or so after the theatrical debut. As ever, we’ll keep you in the loop when a date becomes official.

How to watch The Batman online

The Batman will not be available to view online for some time yet – with the film set to debut exclusively in cinemas from Friday 4th March 2022, significantly later than the originally planned release of June 2021.

Watch Now: The Batman (2022) Streaming Free

There will be plenty of chances to watch it on the big screen, however, with the film expected to dominate multiplexes around the country for a number of weeks.

Recently, a number of Warner Bros films in the US have been made available simultaneously in cinemas and on the streaming platform HBO Max, but this will not be the case this time around, with the studio having dropped this release strategy for the time being.

Wherever you’re based, then, the only opportunity to watch The Batman in the immediate future is to make a trip to the pictures.

Where to Watch The Batman 2022 Online

It’s the perfect time for a Batman rewatch, but how exactly should you watch them? Sorry, Netflix subscribers—as The Batman is a Warner Bros. release, it will come to the WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max. The film will be available on that service in all the territories where HBO Max is currently available. A full list is on the HBO Max website, but it includes multiple countries in Latin America and Europe including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Mexico, Spain, as well as the U.S.

Where it streams in other countries will vary. In the U.K. for example, it is expected on Now Cinema due to its existing deal with Warner. In Canada, meanwhile, Crave seems like the most likely streaming destination for the movie.

When is The Batman going to stream on HBO Max?

The Batman will be able to stream on HBO Max approximately 45 days after its theatrical release, meaning fans can expect this movie to come no earlier than Monday, Apr. 18, 2022.

Though the expected date is an educated guess, based on the past knowledge of the time frame in which blockbusters usually arrive on HBO Max, we ask that you still take this information with a grain of salt as a movie this huge is bound to have a few minor adjustments to its streaming release date and/or, possibly, where else the film may wind up streaming.

While you wait to know whether April 2022 is that golden month to keep an eye out for, check out the official trailer for The Batman down below.

For some, exciting things are on the way this week, but, for many, the real fun is only a mere month away.

Don’t forget to catch The Batman premiering this Friday, Mar. 4 in theaters near you, and stay tuned for more updates concerning whether this 2022 movie will, in fact, stream on HBO Max on Apr. 18.

The Batman 2022 Available On Netflix?

From the mailbag, “Is The Batman 2022 available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!

It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since Wes Craven unleashed his horror film masterpiece “The Batman 2022” upon the world. A landmark film in many regards, it became an instant classic which has inspired countless filmmakers and spawned four sequels in just as many years. Because of this, we can expect many fun The Batman 2022-related tidbits to hit the media over the next few months, but for now, let’s focus on a very simple question:

When Will The Batman 2022 On Disney+?

Disney and Marvel recently announced the first content stream for their new streaming service Disney+. Among all the live-action shows, there is one in particular that fans are excited about.

That’s right! The highly anticipated drama series based on Kevin Williamson & Wes Craven’s The Batman 2022 comic book will be included in the lineup of shows streamed on Disney+. When will The Batman 2022 be released? We don’t know the exact date yet, but we know that the first season of the series will consist of 10 episodes running 45 minutes each. But what many fans have been asking is this: When exactly does The Batman 2022 release? So far, there are no official sources to give.

Is The Batman 2022 Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show The Batman 2022 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

‘The Batman’ Review

Robert Pattinson puts on the Batsuit and cats around with Zoë Kravitz in the latest attempt to reimagine the Caped Crusader.

The darkness in “The Batman” is pervasive and literal. Gotham City in the week after Halloween, when this long chapter unfolds, sees about as much sunshine as northern Finland in mid-December. The ambience of urban demoralization extends to the light bulbs, which flicker weakly in the gloom. Bats, cats, penguins and other resident creatures are mostly nocturnal. The relentless rain isn’t the kind that washes the scum off the streets, but the kind that makes a bad mood worse.

The Batman — not just any Batman! — is less the enemy of this state of things than its avatar. On television in the 1960s, Batman was playful. Later, in the Keaton-Clooney-Kilmer era of the ’80s and ’90s, he was a bit of a playboy. In the 21st century, through Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy and after, onscreen incarnations of the character have been purged of any trace of joy, mischief or camp. We know him as a brooding avenger, though not an Avenger, which is a whole different brand of corporate I.P.

But a modern superhero is only as authentic as his latest identity crisis. Both the Batman (Robert Pattinson) and “The Batman” itself struggle with the vigilante legacy that has dominated the post-Nolan DC cinematic universe. “I am vengeance,” our hero intones as he swoops down to deal with some minor bad guys. He doesn’t seem happy about it. He’s grouchy and dyspeptic in his costume, and mopey and floppy in his Bruce Wayne mufti. Having fed on Gotham’s violence and cruelty for years, he now finds that the diet may not agree with him.