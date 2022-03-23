Thomas Wesley Pentz, also known as Diplo, is an accomplished and renowned American DJ, songwriter, and record producer. His stage name, Diplo, came from his childhood interest in dinosaurs — specifically, the Diplodocus. Now the man known around the world as Diplo has reached another milestone in his truly incredible career. In March 2022, Thomas Wesley Pentz has announced the release of his new self-titled album “Diplo.”

Pentz has always possessed a unique gift for creating music and a strong love for being a DJ that captures audiences. The new Diplo album reconnects Pentz with his musical roots. Diplo is the result of a three-year passion project that was a deep dive into the world of house music Pentz loved as a teenager. His career has found so much success in the electronic genre, and here Pentz’s music journey comes full circle. Additionally, this album was curated with the intention of being toured. Allowing Pentz to return to where his career started — DJing.

Thomas Wesley Pentz loves to DJ live, and Diplo was created specifically for Pentz to tour in his favorite cities around the world. As a celebration of his career thus far, his love of DJing, his early career, and his undying passion for music, Diplo reflects Thomas Wesley Pentz’s life in music so far. He may have come full circle, but he’s further ahead than when he started.

From his Philadelphia college party DJ days to launching a solo album produced by his own record label, Thomas Wesley Pentz has built a career from the ground up. His unique style and combination of sounds has excited audiences since the late 90s. Pentz continues to leave his mark on the music industry. His professional journey culminated this year on March 4th when he released his own self-titled album. Each track on Diplo embodies his true love and passion for DJing around the world. Diplo is the first solo album the artist has released in 18 years. This album launch is all the more meaningful because it was produced by his very own record label. The career and artistry of Thomas Wesley Pentz only gets better with time. The Diplo album builds on his already impressive legacy. It also highlights his unique, creative and eclectic, artistic vision.

Thomas Wesley Pentz Unique Style

At age 43, Thomas Wesley Pentz has already had a long and admirable career. From writing the Grammy-nominated hit “Paper Planes” sung by M.I.A to now owning his own record label called Mad Decent, he has made consistent upward progress. Though he became more of a household name around 2004, he was making his mark even in college. Pentz was the go-to DJ for parties when he attended Temple University in Philadelphia. By 2003, he and his buddy DJ Low Budget collaborated and became known as two of Philadelphia’s best DJ’s. Together, they were known as “Hooked on Holleronix.” Thomas Wesley Pentz has always grabbed attention of crowds with an eclectic ability to mix great artists. His special knack for curating unexpected mixtapes would allow him to feature a unique blend of artists such as Björk and Lil Jon, for example. Who would think to put those two together? Well, Thomas Wesley Pentz did in his earlier DJ days, and it was a hit. He continues to use his ability to blend artists audiences don’t expect in his music today.

Thomas Wesley Pentz has maintained his creative vision and eclectic musical influence throughout his career. In his over two decades in the music industry, he has accumulated many musical influences from the Miami bass to country music. Having spent most of his youth in Miami, Pentz’s music still maintains a prominent influence from the Miami bass. Although some influences have remained consistent in his music, his style certainly cannot be pigeonholed.

Not only does his new album feature the soulful, R&B styling of Leon Bridges, but also the hip-hop, rap influence of Busta Rhymes and the dance electronic vibes of Kareen Lomax and Paul Woolford. Never afraid of blending pop, electronic dance, and hip hop, the self-titled album Diplo will build upon Pentz’s musical gifts and passions. Thomas Wesley Pentz demonstrates that even throughout his unique career, he has always had a strong sense of himself as an artist. This allows him to gather bits and pieces from a wide range of influences but remain true to his roots.

Jasper Goggins, President of Diplo’s record label Mad Decent said that the new album could be the best since Florida. He called it fantastic and career-defining for Thomas Wesley Pentz. All of the collaborations featured on this album were chosen by Diplo himself, instead of studio engineering and marketing. Goggins mentions how these featured collaborations showcase Diplo’s love of live DJ’ing and working with others in the industry. Like a true artist, Thomas Wesley Pentz offers obvious talent and the gift of artistic vision. His appreciation for music and a diverse range of artists only makes Diplo stronger. While many artists struggle to endure the test of time, Pentz’s ability to innovate allows him to evolve while staying true to his strengths as a musician. His ability to appreciate, work with, and celebrate multiple genres at once truly reflects his pure love of music.

Diplo on Tour

To fulfill his passion, debut his new album and share his love of music around the world, Diplo is set to take the stage in a world tour from March through November 2022. The tour kicks off in Barcelona and continues in Europe onto France, England, Belgium, and Italy. Thomas Wesley Pentz will also perform sets in Argentina, Chile, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Tour stops in the U.S. include Las Vegas, NV., Miami, FL., Fort Worth, TX., Ennis, TX., Greenway, DC., Tampa, FL., Inglewood, CA., Indio, CA., San Francisco, CA., Bridgeview, IL., Bronx, NY., and Seattle, WA.

Most passionate about connecting with audiences through music, Thomas Wesley Pentz’s tour is a celebration. Fans can join Pentz in this celebration of the love of sharing music around the world. Each song, artist, and collaboration was built with this tour in mind. The album Diplo was meant to be toured in Pentz’s favorite cities around the world. Join Thomas Wesley Pentz in a city near you.

What to Expect on the Album

Featuring an eclectic and energetic group of artists, Diplo’s years of experience as a beloved DJ and producer have culminated in this well-curated electronic dance album. Having worked with some of the world’s greatest artists, he is beloved in the industry. His production experience, eclectic musical view, and sense of artistry make him well equipped to curate a unique album. His creative vision mixed with his ability to bridge the gap between seemingly opposing sounds is what sets him apart.

You can listen to “Don’t Forget My Love” featuring Miguel, which dropped on February 11th for a preview of what’s yet to come. The impressive lineup of featured artists on the album also includes Leon Bridges, Lil Yachty, Aluna, RY X, and Busta Rhymes, to name a few.

The 14-track album debuts the Grammy-nominated song, “On My Mind” featuring SIDEPIECE. Diplo also includes four already-released singles, “Promises” and “Looking For Me” featuring Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax, “Don’t Be Afraid,” featuring Damian Lazarus and Jungle, and “One By One” featuring Andhim and Elderbrook.

In his 25-year career, Thomas Wesley Pentz has built incredible momentum and worked with the top artists in the music industry. He has produced Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Usher, 2Chainz, Quavo, and Bruno Mars. The release of his self-titled album is a living example that even after incredible success, there is always room to evolve as an artist. Thomas Wesley Pentz’s career and artistry is in a constant state of growth. Diplo is certainly an album to be proud of, and one fans will enjoy.

See the full tracklist on the album, Diplo here:

Don’t Forget My Love feat. Miguel High Rise feat. Leon Bridges & Amtrac Your Eyes feat. RY X One By One feat Elderbrook & andhim Promises Kareen Lomax & Paul Woolford Right 2 Left feat Busta Rhymes & Melé Humble feat. Lil Yachty On My Mind feat. SIDEPIECE Don’t Be Afraid feat. June & Damian Lazarus Let You Go feat Kareen Lomax & TSHA Forget About Me (Nite Version) feat. Aluna & Durante Make You Happy feat WhoMadeWho Waiting For You feat. Desire & Seth Troxler Looking For Me feat. Kareen Lomax & Paul Woolford

Over his career, Thomas Wesley Pentz has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards and worked with the industry’s biggest stars. He went from selling records out of his car to working with Kanye West to owning his own record label. He has made a name for himself at house parties in Philadelphia to performing his own tour around the world. Thomas Wesley Pentz embodies hard work, grit, talent, and true artistry.

“Diplo” is a full-circle moment — a once-in-a-career album that fans won’t want to miss.

Photo: “Diplo, Main Stage @ExitFestival 2013” by Exit Festival is marked with CC BY-NC-SA 2.0