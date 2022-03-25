Watch ‘The Batman’ (2022) Free Online Streaming at~Home

DC Comics! Here’s options for watching or downloading The Batman streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Robert Pattinson movie at home. Is The Batman 2022 available to stream? Is watching The Batman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

There are a few ways to watch The Batman online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

Director Matt Reeves’ take on Batman will be released soon, starring Robert Pattinson as the shadowy superhero. The Batman, the latest in a long line of Batman movies, will hit theaters in March; advance tickets go on sale on Feb. 10.

Given that The Batman is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it makes sense to expect it to swiftly hit HBO Max, thanks to the much-discussed (and derided by filmmakers) day-and-date release model. However, the situation has changed in 2022. Scroll down for everything you need to know on how to watch The Batman online free.

When is The Batman released?

The Batman arrives exclusively in U.S. and U.K. theaters on March 4, and in Australia on March 3, although it was scheduled to hit theaters last June.

A technical error on HBO’s website has revealed the release date for The Batman on HBO Max via a now-removed advertisement.

The superhero film starring Robert Pattinson is set to stream on Tuesday, April 19, on HBO Max. Meanwhile, the television channel will start airing it on Saturday, April 23. This lines up with the previous statements that major films will release on the streamer 45 days later, even if this is slightly more (46 days).

Where to Watch The Batman 2022:

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to stream The Batman 2022 on Paramount+, the Paramount streaming service. Paramount+ offers a premium plan priced at $9.99/month or an ad-supported plan for $5.99/month. You’ll also be able to rent The Batman 2022 on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

Yes — with a but. The Batman will be available for streaming on HBO Max, but not until 45 days after its theatrical release date. Let’s discuss Warner Bros.’s controversial “day-and-date” release plan.

Last year, theater companies struck a deal with Warner Bros. to show the studio’s 2022 slate on the big screen during a 45-day window. If The Batman had kept its original 2021 release date, it might have gone straight to HBO Max. But that’s not the case.

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show The Batman 2022 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

What’s The Batman about?

Why mangle words? Here are Warner Bros.’ exact words on the plot:

“In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Who’s in the cast?

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin

And you won’t have long to wait: vengeance arrives on streaming starting next month. Thanks to an apparent technical glitch, Riddler-level intel has dropped that we can expect to see the The Batman at home in late April. Deadline reported (and screen-capped) the dates before they were removed from the HBO website, and the trade says its news that the DC hit will arrive Tuesday, April 19 on HBO Max, and Saturday, April 23 on HBO service providers is “legit.”

The blockbuster hit directed by Matt Reeves is looking like it will be available to stream on HBO Max from April 19th, while those with the linear HBO subscription can watch from April 23rd. The Batman debuted in theatres globally on March 4th and is currently closing in on $500 million at the box office.

HBO Max is available in the US and select countries in Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. The UK is not included in this, unfortunately, and therefore likely won’t be able to stream The Batman until a date is agreed with Sky, which has licensed all major DC films over the last few years.

After releasing all of its 2021 films on HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman became the studio’s first theatrical exclusive in over a year. Audiences turned out in droves for the Dark Knight’s big-screen comeback. But it won’t be long before the reboot joins WarnerMedia’s streaming library. Deadline reports that The Batman will begin streaming on HBO Max on Tuesday, April 19.

Warner Bros. also shared that the film will hit HBO’s linear platform on Saturday, April 23. The studio previously confirmed that The Batman would have a 45-day (or in this case, 46-day) run in theaters before it becomes available to stream, which seems to be the industry’s new normal. Regardless, the reboot will eventually find itself in good company. HBO Max will also be the home of a new Penguin spinoff (which was ordered to series last week) and another series focused on Arkham Asylum.

Where Will The Batman be available to stream? Warner Bros. Like the DC movies that came before it, The Batman is a Warner Brothers film, which means its streaming premiere will happen on the Time-Warner streaming service HBO Max.

According to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, The Batman will be available to stream on HBO Max starting April 19, after the film’s initial 45-day theatrical run. Also on that day, The Batman will be available to rent or buy on VOD streaming platforms, such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play, among others.