Watch ‘UFC 272’ Free Live Streaming on Reddit

In one of the most highly-anticipated fights in UFC history, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will go head-to-head in the main event of UFC 272 this Saturday.

Masvidal and Covington have offered differing accounts of how their friendship devolved into a bitter rivalry over the years, but either way, by this weekend they will have gone from sharing apartments to sharing the Octagon.

Masvidal (35-15) is a former two-time welterweight title challenger, while fellow American Covington (16-3) previously held the division’s interim belt. Both men have lost to champion Kamaru Usman twice in recent years, leaving them with tough routes back to the gold. Those routes begin with this weekend’s clash, however, which is a UFC rarity as a main-event bout with no title on the line.

When asked what the headlines will be the morning after this weekend’s main event, Masvidal told ESPN: “Colby in critical condition, might not fully make it.” The controversial Covington, meanwhile, told TMZ: “I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer. It’s gonna be a funeral.”

Here’s what you need to know about UFC 272, including how to watch the mixed martial arts event in person and how to live stream UFC 272 online.

Date: Saturday, March 5

Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. GMT

Main event (approx): 12:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 10:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. GMT with the main event walks to the Octagon scheduled for 12:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. BST. As with UFC fight cards, the length of the undercard fights can affect these initial timings.

If you want to watch UFC 272 online free, your ESPN+ subscription will get you access to live stream UFC 272 prelims online free. You can also watch UFC 272 highlights and post-fight analysis for free on ESPN+.

To watch the main card though, you’ll need to sign-up for one of the ESPN+ UFC 272 PPV streams above.

The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. That’s great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially, if you’re one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the US.

In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 272, you’ll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 272 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 272 through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

By Purchasing the PPV tickets, you can watch the bout of UFC 272 from anywhere in the world on 6 March 2022. The PPV tickets are available on ESPN.

ESPN Official Channel

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 272 Fight on ESPN. It is the main telecast rights holder. The MMA Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $69.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the UFC 272 match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with showtime.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is another platform to watch the UFC 272 match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. ESPN+ is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where UFC fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the UFC 272 match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.

UFC 272 live stream in the US

Unusually for numbered UFC events, Saturday’s full card won’t be a pay-per-view event and will instead be shown on the sports network’s streaming service ESPN Plus at no extra cost to subscribers.

With the event taking place in the UAE, start times are earlier than cards in the US, with prelims for UFC 272 starting at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT, followed by the main card at 2pm ET / 11am PT, with Usman vs. Covington 2 expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 4.15pm ET / 1.15pm PT.

ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You’ll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $69.99 for 12 months.

UFC 272 Fight Card

Main card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal; Welterweight

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell; Featherweight

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira; Welterweight

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy; Heavyweight

Preliminary card