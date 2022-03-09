What are the best Canadian-themed slot games?

Video online slot games are amongst the most versatile and diverse games that can be found when playing at a Canadian online casino, as they can come in a range of different ways.

Whether it be in regard to the mechanics and the way in which they are played, the number of reels and rows, the available paylines, or even the graphics, themes, and visuals used, slots can appear in a variety of different ways that keeps them as entertaining as any other.

In regard to the themes and visuals used, developers will continue to try and take inspiration from a variety of different things, which is perhaps why it is hardly a surprise to learn that there are a number of games that follow a Canadian theme.

When thinking of Canada, it might not be a shock to see that there are elements such as the weather being used due to the region being famously known for its bitter winters, friendly locals or it’s delicious export of maple syrup, whilst others will look to adopt things such as the Canadian wilderness and the animals that can traditionally be found roaming the area, such as wolves and bears.

Let’s take a look at a few of the best Canadian-themed slot games that are available to play below:

Untamed Wolf Pack

As mentioned, wolves are a popular creature that is associated with Canada, therefore it should come as no surprise that Microgaming has looked to exploit that fact when creating their “Untamed Wolf Pack” slot title.

The game, which features a number of impressive graphics highlighting the Canadian wilderness and these magnificent beasts, is played on a grid that consists of a 5×3 layout and features 243 ways to win. Additionally, there is a free spins bonus that can be triggered, too!

Eagle’s Wings

Microgaming also provided players looking for a Canadian-themed experience the opportunity to play “Eagle’s Wings”, a title that has taken inspiration from the bird of prey.

A grid of 5×3 has been created, which features 25 paylines, thus keeping gameplay simple and enjoyable. The symbols available include various creatures such as the bird and fish whilst the game’s background depicts the Canadian wilderness in brilliant detail.

Rocky Reactors

Created by Big Time Gaming, “Rocky Reactors” might just be considered one of the very best Canadian-themed online video slots around. Players will be taken to the Rocky Mountains when they play this 5-reel, 25-payline slot, whilst being provided with bears and fish as symbols that appear on the reels. Jackpot prizes can be won in this slot, whilst there is also a Chain Reaction Win bonus feature that can be triggered, with animals such as beavers and moose playing key roles.

Break Away

Microgaming seems to love taking inspiration from Canada for its slot titles, with their “Break Away” title another one in the large portfolio of games the developer has been able to create.

However, unlike many of the other titles already mentioned, this looks to pay homage to the highly popular sport of ice hockey; a game loved by many Canadians.

Players will find that they are on the ice in this game with the game’s background having been designed to make players feel they are on a rink, whilst the symbols all relate to the sport. A 5×3 playing grid has been adopted which features 243 paylines whilst a variety of bonuses can be triggered.

Alaskan Fishing

“Alaskan Fishing” was created by Microgaming, too, as players find that they head to the open water where they try to fish and capture the biggest prizes that are on offer. A similar layout has been provided in this slot, with a playing grid of 5×3 and 243 ways to win, whilst a range of Canada-based animals such as bears, eagles, and fish like salmon are all available to collect on the board.

A number of bonuses can be triggered like many of the other slots, including free spins, which is why so many enjoy this particular title.