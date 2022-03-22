For newbies to find no deposit casino, it’s an overwhelming experience being met with numerous options of games to play. In this case, it’s always easy for you as a newbie to ignorantly choose a game meant for the seasoned players and have a hard time coping. This can also lead to a terrible first-time experience which might discourage you. And so you might want to ask, what games should newbies choose at the casino?

Whether you are playing online or in a land-based casino, it will surely get confusing as a newbie. But not to worry, we’ve taken the liberty to put together a couple of casino games for newbies that will usher them into the amazing world of gambling.

BlackJack

Blackjack is one of the best games for beginners to get their foot on the door and have a swell time. It comes with minimal risk of losses and you can play the game for a whole day without counting big losses. This can serve as a boost for morale and encourage you to proceed with the other big games after you’ve, of course, gotten a hang of this. You can start with as little as $5 and have your way deep into the experience with just that amount. To get a hang of the blackjack on time before playing the game, you can enrol in one of the classes that some of the best online casinos offer which are entirely free. With this, you can get the perfect head start on an amazing experience.

You can also deploy a basic strategy for the first time by getting the strategy card at a gift store to limit the house edge incredibly and play with even money. This ensures you play for long hours without going penny-less as it is with most games if you are a newbie. Most newbies are delving into this game already and are enjoying it to the fullest.

Slot Games

Initially created to keep players busy while they wait for chances to be opened at the table games, slot games have risen exponentially to become one of the most famous casino games in the world today for beginners. Virtually every serious casino will have slot machines on their ground floor for players to revel in the excitement. Slot games are very easy to play and newbies will find them interesting. All you need to do is stake your money, and watch the reels spin in your favour.

These slot machines are available in several sizes and you can start playing for as low as $0.01. Now it’s pretty easy to let go of $0.01 as you aim for the high stakes like $100. The only possible challenge you might encounter is deciding on which denomination you’re going to play. Once that bridge is crossed, the rest is a smooth sail. If you want to maximise your time, you can linger on the online slot machines with RTP (Return to Player) 98 and 100%.

Some of them include; Jackpot 6000 (98%), Blood Suckers (98%), OOH AAH Dracula (99%). For the sake of clarity, RTP is the average percentage win rate of any player whether a newbie or an old player. So this rating will tell you your chances of winning which is why it’s awesome.

Video Poker

While this might have a little learning process to undergo, it’s pretty much easy with time. This is a lot easier regardless of the learning curve because you can easily download this game on your mobile. So if you are anti-social and don’t get excited about human interactions, a video poker app right on your mobile can replicate the experience for you.

To make things more awesome, the video poker game is one of the lowest when you talk about house edges. If you are also low on cash, you can start from as little as $1.25 per hand in most machines. The video poker game which is based on five-card draw poker and is similar to slot games offers an exciting experience to newbies. And if you're wondering about the payout rate, it's a little above 99% and I guess that's 100 so you are certainly at the right place.

Roulette

One of the highlights of the Roulette game is that it’s a bit slower than its counterparts. So you have more time to understand the game as a newbie and adapt to it. By the way, understanding this casino game is a no-brainer and in less than a jiffy, you would have gotten a hang of it and started playing like a pro. Now back to the slow nature of the roulette, this lazy pace allows players to enjoy the fun of the game while it lasts and you know when the game is fast, you lose money quickly.

This is because by the time you are strategizing, time is going and before you know it, you would have lost. This is why it’s great for newbies. The good part is that you can even play money bets and here’s a warning; you might want to avoid the big boards while you are just starting. The odds are very crazy at times and unless you have a lucky charm, you would end up a sore loser.

Baccarat

Do you want to enjoy the world of table games as a beginner? Baccarat is one game to indulge in. Now, this is one of the simplest games on the list as you are met with just 3 options to choose from. The options include Banker, Player, and Tie. You choose which one you’re placing your bet on and wait on luck to let the cards fall in your favour. There’s a free class available for new players despite its simplicity but just a tip, the Player is your best shot at success.

You could go with the Banker’s Bet with a little edge for success but you would have to pay for it. The house edge here is at 1.5% so it gives you more hours to extend your chances of losing. Overall, it’s an impressive game for newbies with a couple of exciting twists which amounts to complete fun.

Conclusion

Newbies are often entangled in the web of choosing a game that gives them the best chances of winning. No one wants to start losing on the first day which some might translate to a bad omen. However, knowledge is the way out of the confusion and we’ve supplied the best we can with 5 casino games for newbies. Our top pick has to be the slot machines with RTP so you already know your winning rate before indulging. All of the games can be enjoyed at land-based casinos and the best online casinos out there.