Your Guide to the Best Girls Night in

Feeling the need to go out to eat every day and pop into nightclubs and pay for pricey beverages every time you and your gal pals are in each other’s presence isn’t always necessary to have fun (or affordable).

It may be difficult to get the overflowing schedules of your extended crew into alignment to have a full-throttle girls’ night as often as you may like. But next time, try one where you don’t have to go out to be seen, and instead, you see and hear each other in meaningful ways—at home.

But if you are going to rule out the electric energy flowing on dancefloors or shop-until-you-drop mall missions in your favorite fashion boutiques, make it everything that is worth remembering.

If you still need some more convincing that staying at home with your girlfriends is the way to play, here is a guide to get your creativity flowing to make your typical girls’ night out turn into an amazing girls’ night in.

Let the Vinyl Spin

Maybe you want some modern country music from a kacey musgraves vinyl album such as Pageant Material to rock out to her singles “Biscuit” and “Dime Store Cowgirl.”

Or you may want to plunge into some Pop music that brings back memories of when the songs flourished on the Top 40 Billboard Charts from artists like The Weeknd from Canada or Ed Sheeran from the United Kingdom.

Don’t do what’s normal and rely on a playlist from an online music streaming platform.

Take the time to DJ your girls’ night in with vinyl records that actually mean something to you and your friends.

Feel the warm and fuzzy feeling of analog audio blaring out through your speakers and providing you with nostalgic memories that will stay with you all for a lifetime.

Dress Up Crazy

Now that you and your girls have unanimously decided to stay indoors and enjoy each other’s company, why not get all dressed in something crazy and take some hilarious pictures in the privacy of your own home wearing rave outfits?

You won’t have to worry if you think that these provocative outfits will attract the wrong attention and make your boyfriends concerned with jealousy.

Dress up with some festive flair and make the night feel like you are all in your own private party that no one else has access to attending.

Plus, it is a great way to break the ice if there are any members of your friend circle that are on the quiet and shy side.

Natural Skin Care Products

Maybe your best girls’ night in is going to be a little bit more low-key and has a purpose of pampering each other with your collective cosmetic skills and beauty secrets?

Get a hold of some natural skin care products and transform your remodeled basement into your own beauty salon to spend the night getting your skin glowing for your next days at work.

Not only do you get to try out new skincare products for exfoliation and moisturizing, but you can also take the time to learn from each other.

Get Your Hair Done at Home

Continuing off of that at-home beauty salon theme for your very best girls’ night in, get everyone their own hair towel wrap and let the hairstylists in your group work their magic to wash, dry, and style your heads.

If there is no one that you trust to cut your hair that night, you can throw a pair of kiddie swimming pools in the backyard, with them up with water, and enjoy a warm summer evening outside without going to the beach.

Drink Healthy Yet Tasty

Instead of just getting wino wasted and forgetting every hilarious event that happens at your girl’s night in party the next day, shift gears and have some mezcal vegan beverages.

Get yourself a relaxing buzz from a plant-based, carbon-neutral, non-GMO, gluten-free, and zero-carb drink. It sounds like a mouthful, right?

With fruity flavors, you can have some fun-filled chats while trying a drink that is healthier than what you may be used to.

Make this a night where you all try new things and enjoy the unexpected.

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

Speaking of being healthy, you can get your hands on the best cauliflower pizza crust for your eating options and eat with confidence, especially if you and your friends are each other’s fitness accountability partners.

You can dig into The Godfather Cauliflower Crust Pizza with:

Bell Peppers

Brown Sugar

Dried Oregano

Fennel Seed

Garlic Pepper

Garlic Salt

Ground Paprika

Italian Seasoning

Lean Ground Turkey

Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes)

Onion Powder

Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes)

Parsley

Rich’s Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Roasted Garlic

Vinegar

We told you this was about to be your best girls’ night in, and one filled with many new entries into your social habits.

Netflix and Chill

If no one wants to get their hair wet or to try out exciting new natural skincare products, there is always Netflix and some popcorn to stream some movies without standing in line at a theater and spending a whole heap of money.

At the cinema, you can’t press pause whenever someone says something that keeps you laughing uncontrollably to the point that no one can hear the dialogue anymore.

But don’t just settle on the first movie that pops up on Netflix. Personalize this film-watching experience with your girls by having everyone pick a movie that’s on Netflix that they would love to see, write the title down on a piece of scrap paper, throw all the movie titles in a bowl, and watch them in the order that they get drawn from the container, or until everyone falls asleep.

Life moves by quickly. So, don’t let life sprint right past you without taking time to treasure it with those friends that make your life worth living in the first place.

Plan some personal time where you don’t have to impress complete strangers outside, and you can appreciate each other inside.