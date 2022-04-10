COC music and theatre department returns to PAC main stage with ‘Into the Woods’

News release

College of the Canyons will be presenting Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” April 22-May 1 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. This marks the first main stage production for the COC music and theater department since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The performances are directed by Matthew McCray with musical direction by Brent Crayon.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece, and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Tickets and additional information about the production can be found at bit.ly/36Vi1w9. Tickets are $12, $6 tickets discounted for children and seniors. Discounted $6 tickets are available to COC staff and COC students by purchasing at the box office window with a valid COC ID. To protect the health and safety of patrons, performers, and staff, all guests visiting the Performing Arts Center must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative COVID-19 test result. All visitors should be prepared to show proof of vaccination or negative test before entering the venue.