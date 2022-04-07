How to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) Online for Free: Is ‘Sonic 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Wondering how to watch or stream Sonic 2? There are a few ways to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available to watch online on Netflix very soon! So whether you want to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you’ll be able to enjoy the movie just about anywhere. And with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 being such an anticipated release! Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 2022 for free throughout the year are described below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is ready and raring to go, here’s how you can watch the latest movie featuring the classic video game character. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is finally here. Find out how to stream anticipated Jim Carrey Adventure movie sonic 2 online for free.

Watch Here — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Free Streaming Online

Do you want to watch upcoming superhero comedy film ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’? Here’s how you can for free online now. Wondering how to watch or stream Sonic 2? We have all of the details about showtimes and streaming.

Watch the trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 official movie site. In theaters April 8 2022 brought to you by Paramount Pictures. No. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not on Netflix, and, because it’s going to Paramount+, it likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. Sorry!

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 streaming? No, the new Sonic movie is not available for streaming or at home digital viewing at this time. When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Full Movie online with release date, trailer, cast and songs. Find out where you can watch or stream this Comedy film in English

Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Full Movie Online Free

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Full Movie online with release date, trailer, cast and songs. Find out where you can watch or stream this Comedy film in English. If you are looking for a way to download Sonic the Hedgehog 2 full movie or watch it online, we recommend legal methods. HD 1080P | 4K UHD | 1080P-HD | 720P HD | MKV | MP4 | FLV | DVD | All Languages | Hungary | English | Spanish | Franch | German | Italiano |Dutch |Japan

Watch Here — Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Free Streaming Online

About Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release on Apr 23, 2022 and is directed by Jeff Fowler .This movie will be 2 hr 2 min in duration and will be available in English language. Ben Schwartz, Tom Butler, Melody Nosipho Niemann, Jim Carrey, Elfina Luk, Donna Jay Fulks, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell and Shemar Moore will be playing as the star cast in this movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 scores a 6.8 digit binge rating out of 10 and will be a good movie to watch in the Comedy, Action, Family and Sci-Fi genres.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Release

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on March 17, 2022. Tickets to see the film at your local movie theater are available online here. The film is being released in a wide release so you can watch it in person.

It’ll be the final release in what has been a jam-packed year for MCU films, with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 all releasing before it. It’ll be the last Marvel movie for a while, too, with Doctor Strange 2 not launching until May 2022.

How to Watch Sonic The Hedgehog 2 for Free

There are a few ways to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming free service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. The streaming services and release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are still unknown, but you can stay updated by tracking this movie on JustWatch.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in movie theaters

The Sonic sequel was released in the UK and many international territories on April 1, while the movie is getting its official US release on Friday, April 8. Either way, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is playing exclusively in movie theaters before it races off to at-home viewing.

Where to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Online for Free?

Sonic 2 will only be available in theaters with early releases starting today. Many areas will have showtimes available tomorrow afternoon with a wider release in the U.S. on April 7. To find when and where you can watch the film, you can check the local showtimes at the links below:

Fandango

AMC Theaters

Cinemark Theaters

Regal Theaters

For now, the only way to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is to go to a movie theater. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will open in theaters in the U.S on April 8, 2022. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

US fans itching to see the latest Sonic adventure can do so a few days early, as there are a number of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 screenings set to take place across the country on April 6 and April 7. You can see where these early screenings are happening nearest you on the Sonic movie website(opens in new tab).

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 streaming free?

No, the new Sonic movie is not available for streaming or at home digital viewing at this time. The movie’s exclusive run in theaters will likely last about 45 days, as has become an unofficial standard for many movies.

However, once that exclusive run ends, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as a Paramount movie, could very well find its way to the Paramount Plus streaming service like other recent movies from the studio, including Scream and Jackass Forever. We’ll also update info on other digital viewing options as they become available.

You can watch 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie online right now, as it is available to rent on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Apple TV, YouTube and more.

When Will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Be Available to Stream?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not currently available to stream online, and we don’t yet know exactly when it will be available. We do know, however, that Sonic 2 will most likely be coming to Paramount+ sometime after the film’s 45-day theatrical exclusivity window expires.

Paramount announced earlier this year that a Knuckles spin-off series is in the works for Paramount+, indicating that the future of the Sonic Cinematic Universe will be on the streaming platform.

Will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Be On HBO Max?

No. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a Paramount movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. More than that, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.

Where to Watch Sonic the Hedgehog 1

If you want to watch or re-watch the first Sonic movie before diving into the sequel, you have a few options. If you currently have a Paramount+ subscription, you can stream Sonic the Hedgehog for free on the platform. If you don’t have that streaming service, you can also rent the film on Amazon or Apple TV for a small fee. You can go to the links below to watch the movie.

Paramount+ (Stream)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Apple TV (Rent)

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on Netflix?

Where can you stream the Sonic 2 movie online from home? No. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is not on Netflix, and, because it’s going to Paramount+, it likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. Sorry!

Sadly, you can’t. We will see more and more films stick to theatrical release only as we move past the pandemic, especially with these bigger budget films needing the box office returns.

I would keep an eye out on this potentially coming to Paramount+ in a few months, though. The turnaround for Jackass Forever was about three months, I think we may see it a little further out, but it could be sooner depending on how the film does at the box office overall. We’ll keep you posted!

Who Is in the Cast?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Wittington and directed by Jeff Fowler. It stars the following actors:

Ben Schwartz as Sonic

Idris Elba as Knuckles

Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails

Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik

James Marsden as Tom

Tika Sumpter as Maddie

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Shemar Moore as Randall

Adam Pally as Wade

When Will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Be On Paramount Plus?

While there is not an official Paramount+ release date for Sonic the Hedgehog, we can expect Sonic the Hedgehog to be on Paramount+ after 30 to 45 days in theaters. Last year, Paramount announced all of its titles would be moving to Paramount+ after 30 days in theaters, while big tentpole titles would get 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see Sonic The Hedgehog 2 on Paramount+ around late May to early June 2022.

It’s not clear if you will also be able to buy or rent Sonic The Hedgehog 2 on VOD at the same time it releases on Paramount+. While The Quiet Place Part II came to digital on the same day it was released on Paramount+, the more recent release of Jackass Forever on Paramount+ was not accompanied by a VOD release. Instead, Jackass Forever came to VOD about a week after it was released on Paramount+. If you want to be able to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on streaming as soon as it’s available, your best bet is to sign up for Paramount+.

Rating and Runtime

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is Rated PG for action, occasional violence, rude humor, and some mild language. The film runs for a total of 2 hours and 2 minutes including credits.