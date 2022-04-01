Morbius 2022 Streaming: Where to watch free online?

Newest Marvel Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Morbius streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Action movie at home. Is Morbius available to stream? Is watching Morbius 2022 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Marvel fans are wondering if there will be an option to watch from home.

Watch Now – Morbius Streaming Free

After many delays, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morbius finally arrives. This movie should have been released before Spider-Man: No way home but now it hits theaters. Starting with Jared Leto, you are probably wondering is this a good movie? Or where can I stream it? Here, you can find out.

See it in theaters on April 1. Morbius, a science wizard, has spent his life trying to come up with a cure for his mysterious ailment; along the way, he invented artificial blood.

Sony’s Spider-Man-centric cinematic universe is about to expand with the long-awaited release of Morbius, which sees Jared Leto take on the role of Marvel’s living vampire.

Morbius has been sat on the shelf at Sony Pictures for quite some time, having been intended for release back in July 2020, before being pushed back five times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s finally time for the horror-tinged superhero flick to be unleashed on audiences, but as COVID-19 remains a major issue around the world, some fans may be wondering whether there is an option to watch from home.

Morbius will be available in most theaters starting April 1, but there are some early showtimes this afternoon depending on your location. If you’re wondering how and where you can watch Morbius free it yourself, take a look at the information below.

Watch Now – Morbius Streaming Free

What’s Morbius about?

The film tells the story of biochemist Michael Morbius, a renowned researcher who even won the Nobel Prize, who has a personal fight to cure himself of an autoimmune disease that keeps him from the beginning of production between life and death.

Morbius is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 31st March 2022. The film is only available exclusively in cinemas so you will need to see it in theatres if you are keen to see it as soon as possible. Otherwise, a wait is on your hands for a digital release.

Neither Netflix nor Sony has confirmed a streaming release date for Morbius yet. But Netflix’s deal with Sony is what’s known as a “pay-one window.” Traditionally, movies hit this stage of their release cycle roughly six to nine months after theatrical release.

So if Sony and Netflix stick with this kind of timeline for Morbius, the movie would start streaming on Netflix sometime between October and the end of this year.

For what it’s worth, Sony’s last movie similar to Morbius — Spider-Man: No Way Home — is supposed to start streaming within six months, according to Hollywood trade publication Deadline. But whether Morbius is going to follow that timeline too is complicated (see below).

Is Morbius available to stream online?

Unfortunately for anyone concerned about rising coronavirus infections, Morbius is set to be a cinema-exclusive movie for the first stage of its release.

It will be playing in multiplexes across the UK from Thursday 31st March 2022, but a home option will become available in due course.

When Will ‘Morbius’ Be Available on Streaming?

Morbius is part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, meaning the character is owned by the company’s Sony Pictures studio rather than original creators Marvel, much like Tom Hardy’s Venom films and even Spider-Man himself.

Because the rights to the character are owned by Sony Pictures this means that the film’s prospects for streaming are limited, at least at first.

In April 2021, Variety reported Sony Pictures had made a deal with Netflix to get the exclusive rights to stream its movies in a first-pay-window agreement, and this applies to all of the studio’s films released in 2022.

As such, Morbius will be available to stream first and foremost on Netflix, and while no release date has been announced for the film, the industry standard is around seven months after a film’s initial theatrical release date.

WHERE TO WATCH THE MORBIUS MOVIE:

Right now, the only place to watch Morbius is in a movie theater when it opens on Friday, April 1. You can find a showing at a movie theater near you here. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase Morbius on digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Where will Morbius be streaming?

Morbius is going to stream first on Netflix. The movie is distributed by Sony, which struck a deal with Netflix last year for all its 2022 theatrical releases to stream on Netflix before they’re available on any other service or TV network.

Will it be “free” to stream?

Since Netflix requires a paid subscription, nothing is available on Netflix free. But Netflix never charges any additional fees to watch anything in its library, and Morbius will be part of the standard catalog like everything else.

WILL MORBIUS BE ON DISNEY+ OR HULU?

Yes, eventually—but you’ll have to wait. Last year, Disney made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Sony titles to Disney Plus after the movies are released on Netflix, beginning with Sony’s 2022 release slate. The deal will bring Sony’s titles, such as Uncharted, to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 windows, which should be a little over 18 months after the movie opens in theaters. Therefore, you may see Morbius on the Disney streaming platforms around September or October 2023.

WILL MORBIUS BE ON HBO MAX?

No. Morbius is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

IS MORBIUS ON NETFLIX?

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you certainly won’t see Morbius on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18-months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it’s likely you will see Morbius on Netflix in 2023.

In other words, it may be a while before Morbius is available to stream at home. If you’re dying to see Jared Leto as a vampire ASAP, well, you could probably just look at a picture of Jared Leto on the internet. But you also might want to see Morbius in theaters.

Is the Morbius DVD and Blu-ray available to pre-order?

Not just yet. DVD and Blu-ray releases of major studio films often become available to pre-order well in advance, sometimes before a release date has even been set, but Morbius is not listed on Amazon UK at the time of writing.

We’ll update this page when the film becomes available for pre-order.

Will Morbius be on Disney Plus?

While Morbius may be a Marvel comic book character, this project does not actually come from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, but rather from Sony Pictures (which brought you Venom and co-produced Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy).

What this means is that Morbius won’t be available on Disney Plus anytime soon, with the service also currently missing Holland’s Spidey films and Hardy’s two Venom outings.

Instead, Morbius will go from cinemas to PVOD platforms for an additional fee, before getting a free streaming release on Netflix first (in the United States), after the mega streamer snatched a licensing deal from STARZ last year.

Morbius is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 31st March. Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

When Will Morbius Be Available to Stream?

We do not yet know when Morbius will be available to stream online. We also don’t know what platform the movie will be coming to once it is released. Since it features a Marvel character, one might think that it would land on Disney+ — which is where the majority of Marvel content currently lives. But like the rest of the Spider-Man universe characters, Morbius is a Sony Pictures film. It was originally included in deal with Netflix back in 2021, which means it is unlikely to be coming to Disney+ any time soon. It was recently confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to Starz, so it’s possible Morbius could find a similar home on that streaming service as well. It’s unlikely that it would end up on HBO Max, however, as Sony does not have a domestic deal with that service to stream its titles.

We will update this page with the information as soon as a streaming service has been confirmed.

Everything else you need to know about watching Morbius

Here’s a quick crash course of everything else you need to know about Morbius.

The movie follows biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Mobius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil, or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Jared Leto leads the movie, with Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal also starring.

There are also two post-credit scenes, though they appear in the middle of the credits, so you won’t have to stick around to the very end.

Is Morbius Streaming Online?

As part of a deal Sony signed with Netflix, Morbius will appear on the streaming service in 2022 as part of exclusive “pay 1 window” streaming rights. Sony also signed a deal with Disney for Morbius to appear on Disney + and Hulu as part of “pay 2 window” streaming rights, with the expected air date sometime in 2026. We don’t however currently have definitive dates for when the movie will arrive on those services yet.

Netflix

As part of a deal Sony signed with Netflix, Morbius will appear on the streaming service in 2022 as part of exclusive “pay 1 window” streaming rights. Sony also signed a deal with Disney for Morbius to appear on Disney + and Hulu as part of “pay 2 window” streaming rights, with the expected air date sometime in 2026.