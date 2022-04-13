Slots – The Most Varied and Popular Game Found at Online Casinos

Slots are the most popular casino game today. This game has benefited from a rich history that started with a creative idea in the late 19th century.

In this article, we will go down memory lane and highlight some of the events that have made slots become a popular, varied, and exciting game.

In 1894, the original slot machine was designed by Charles Fey, in San Francisco. His device was called the Liberty Bell.

This machine has the basic features that are still part of slot machines today. The Liberty Bell had three spinning reels, one pay line, and an automated payout system. In modern slot machines, you will have up to five reels and dozens of ways to win.

Over the years more features were added to Charles Fey’s original Liberty Bell design. In 1907, casinos added fruit symbols to slot machine reels. Similarly, a push-button for halting the reels and influencing a win became part of the machines in the 1920s.

However, it wasn’t until 1963 that a company called Bally created the first electromechanical device for slot games. This device was called Money Honey.

By 1976, the first video slot was created. Unlike the low-resolution graphics used at that time, most modern video slots now have high-definition graphics and even three-dimensional interfaces.

Introduction of the Internet and Online casinos

In 1989, the World Wide Web was invented by Sir Tim Berners-Lee. As a result, the first set of online casinos appeared on the internet not too long after, in 1994. The global gambling community benefited greatly from the internet revolution, providing entertainment and opportunities to make money for anyone who could afford a personal computer.

Naturally, this led to the transition from physical slots to digital versions. However, online gambling casinos did not emerge everywhere at once.

The first popular gambling sites started operation in Antigua and Barbuda because the island had a free trade act. So it granted licenses to businesses that wanted to operate online casinos.

It was around this time that a company called Microgaming came into prominence. This company is one of the most reputable software vendors in the online gaming industry. Many of the frontline casinos online now trust Microgaming to design and develop their online slots gaming software.

After the debut of the first gaming sites, the industry grew rapidly. At the end of 1997, there were over 200 online casinos, sportsbooks, and slot machine sites around the world with total annual revenue of nearly a billion dollars.

Slots and Varied Themes

As online slots went mainstream, the variety increased tremendously. Today there is a wide variety of themes available in online slot games.

To attract new gamers, game developers and casino owners have been inspired to develop different slot themes based on popular entertainment, history, myths, and music. For instance, at skycitycasino.com, you will see titles inspired by Greek mythology, ancient Egyptian culture, the Wild West, rock ‘n’ roll music, and many others. Whether you are a music fanatic, movie buff, sports fan, or history enthusiast, you will find slots that suit your taste and fancy.

How Are Online Slots Played?

Slots are extremely popular among gamers. But that does not mean that you can’t learn a thing or two about how they work.

Understanding how online slots work can help you to multiply the fun and make smarter choices while playing.

The first thing you need to know is that there are now thousands of slot machines with different themes, symbols, payouts, soundtracks, and unique features. While some slot games allow you to have just one way to win, others offer hundreds of ways to win.

You will find the classic slots with fruit symbols as well as modern video slots with captivating animation and bonuses.

Regardless of the slot theme, these games are based purely on luck or chance. They operate with the same basic principle. You put in your money, specify your betting amount, and activate the spin button to set the reels in motion.

If a winning combination appears on your active paylines, you are a winner.

Paylines

Every game has one or more paylines. This line cuts through the gaming area. If a set of symbols goes across any of your active paylines, you’ve won.

Unlike the early games that only permitted a single payline, the latest video slots offer you scores of paylines. You may even find slot machines that have over a hundred paylines.

Instead of the horizontal payline that went across the middle of the reels, the newest video slots have diagonal, straight, vertical, and zig-zag paylines.

Placing Bets

Most modern online slots allow you to bet with any budget. While placing your bet, you may change coin denominations, number of paylines, number of coins for each payline, and the total value of your bet.

Jackpots

Most slots have a fixed top prize. This is the maximum bet that you must place to win a jackpot.

But progressive jackpots grow over time. When you place a bet on a slot with a progressive jackpot, a portion of your bet will be added to the prize pool. These slots form a network across many sites and the final prize is worth millions.

Multipliers

Multipliers raise your winning prize by a specific factor. For instance, the slot may offer you a 2x or 3x multiplier to double or triple your original prize. Casinos use multipliers as bonuses to entice gamers to place larger bets.

Now that you know a little more about slots, choose a theme you love, place a bet, and spin the reels. The more times you play, the higher your chances of winning a jackpot. Good luck!