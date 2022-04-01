Watch Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Free online streaming at Home

Epic Adventure Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Sonic The Hedgehog 2 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Paramount Pictures at home.

The first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie was met with considerable derision when it was released back in April 2019.

But many months and a drastic redesign later, and the live-action adaptation of the popular Sega video-game defied expectations and became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2020.

Now, two years later, everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog (voiced once again by Ben Schwartz) is back for another epic adventure.

How can you watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2? After the surprise 2020 hit that was the first Sonic movie, fans have been dying to see the famed videogame character back on the big screen. Luckily the wait is almost over as everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog is racing to cinemas with the brand-new family movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 streaming? Find out where to watch online amongst 45+ services including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video. The streaming services and release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are still unknown, but you can stay updated by tracking this movie on SignalSCV.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 promises to be full of laughs, gaming references and, of course, plenty of chilli dogs. Telling the story of Sonic (Ben Schwartz) having to save the world from Dr Robotnik’s (Jim Carrey) evil clutches yet again, the kids movie introduces a cast of exciting new characters and propels Sonic into a full out and downright charming cinematic franchise. In short, it is a film that both families and fans of the original SEGA videogames won’t want to miss.

If you fancy watching the film, you might be wondering if it’s possible to do so from the comfort of your own home – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 online

As with the first entry in the series, the film is initially being released exclusively in cinemas – and as such it is not currently possible to watch it online.

However, there are loads of chances to watch it on the big screen, with the film playing in hundreds of cinemas around the country following the release on Friday 1st April.

And the good news is that it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available to stream eventually, with it expected to be added to US streaming service Paramount Plus around 45 days after its theatrical debut.

Of course, this means UK fans will have to wait a little while longer – but Paramount Plus is set to launch on these shores at an as-yet-unspecified date later in 2022, available at no extra cost to Sky Cinema and NOW subscribers.

And it’s also possible it could make its way onto Netflix at some point, as is the case for the first film in the franchise – we’ll keep you updated on any news on the front here.

But you may be wondering where you can actually enjoy this movie, if you could watch it online, or if streaming and VOD options are available. Well, look no further because The Digital Fix has got you covered. Here we go over exactly how and where you can enjoy Sonic’s latest outing for all your movie-going convenience.

WHERE CAN I WATCH SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently a theatrical exclusive, meaning that if you want to watch the comedy movie for yourself, it is time to head to your local cineplex and start booking tickets. The movie is set to release on April 1 in the UK and on April 8 in the US. That’s right; the wait is almost over, hedgehog fans!

The good news is that this date is also unlikely to change. Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s development has been pretty much reliable considering that the film was shot during the Covid-19 global pandemic. Since it was first announced in 2020, the sequel hasn’t suffered any major delays. So we can all relax knowing that Paramount will bring back Sonic on time.

In addition to arriving on Paramount Plus, the film can also be expected to arrive on all the usual Premium Video on Demand services – such as iTunes and Prime Video – a little while after the theatrical window.

This will allow users to access the film at a premium fee, either for rental or purchase. It’s not yet clear when this digital release date will be, but it’s likely to be at least a couple of months after the cinema debut.

CAN I STREAM SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2?

Unfortunately, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 won’t be available on any streaming services, at least for now. However, don’t worry; he will be heading to digital platforms sooner rather than later. After the typical 45-day theatrical exclusivity window expires, the film will likely hit the streaming service Paramount Plus. To sign up for the streaming service click our link here.

If any UK readers are banging their heads in frustration, since Paramount Plus currently isn’t available over the pond, have no fear you haven’t been left out in the cold on the online Sonic front. Paramount has confirmed that its streaming service is going international and is set to release in the UK sometime in summer 2022. This means that, although you may have to wait a little longer than US fans, the film will still be available to watch no matter which country you live in.

We may also see it appear on Netflix at some point in the future. Netflix currently hosts the first Sonic movie in its vast library of content, so it makes sense that if the film were distributed to further services, it would head there first. However, no Netflix release date or acquisition confirmation has been locked down just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more information about your online options for watching Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

And there you have it! all the information on how you can watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Blu-Ray and DVD release

The film will also be getting a physical media release in the future – although we’re still awaiting confirmation on dates.

We’d imagine that DVD and Blu-Ray copies will become available at some point this summer – possibly June or July – but when we get more concrete information we’ll post that here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Review

Fast-moving blue hedgehog Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is living the life of a hero after banishing his nemesis, the evil Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey), to the Mushroom Planet. But when Robotnik returns to take revenge with new foe Knuckles (Idris Elba), Sonic must team up with new pal Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) to save the world again.

Films based on video games, infamously, don’t have a great track record. There is often talk of a curse. But Sonic The Hedgehog — the first live-action take on Sega’s spiky, speedy boy-in-blue, released in 2020 — managed to overcome initial fan backlash and mixed reviews to become a rare success, at least at the box office. Never mind that the film was fairly generic and forgettable family fodder: in brutal commercial terms, Sonic is officially the most successful film based on a video game ever. Now it makes a bid for a cinematic universe with the sequel. A third film is already in the works, along with at least one TV spin-off.

Curse or no curse, a franchise is burgeoning, and so in every respect Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is really just more of the same. Steered by largely the same creative team as before, this is simply more fairly generic and forgettable family fodder: a Saturday-morning cartoon with a Hollywood budget, targeted primarily at an audience of eight-year-olds. It’s still colourful and kooky, the CG character designs are still jarringly cartoonish in their live-action surroundings, and the jokes are still, on the whole, bad. The significant differences are the addition of Tails, voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey; and Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, who’s like a Poundshop Drax The Destroyer.

The plot is a somewhat inconsequential, bog-standard MacGuffin hunt: Sonic must find a map, which leads him to a magic compass, which leads him to a secret underground temple, which then sends him through a maze, which reveals a magic emerald. Lessons are learned, friendships are made, bonds are strengthened, dance-offs are had. Curiously, it fails to follow the speedy philosophy of its hero, with a deeply unnecessary two-hour-plus runtime that will surely give small people itchy feet.