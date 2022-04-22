Watch The Bad Guys Online Free – Is ‘The Bad Guys’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

How to watch The Bad Guys online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] The Bad Guys (2022) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [#Bad Guys] Google Drive/[DvdRip-USA/Eng-Subs] The Bad Guys!

Wondering how to watch or stream The Bad Guys? We have all of the details here. The Bad Guys is avaialbe in most theaters starting today.

Right now, the only place to watch The Bad Guys is at a movie theater, but you won't have to wait long to catch the film on streaming.

The Universal Pictures film has a U.S. premiere date of Friday, April 22, despite the animated movie being screened in U.K. theaters on Friday, April 1.

After its theatrical release, The Bad Guys will be released on streaming platforms like Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, and Netflix several months after its cinema release.

Who Stars in the Voice Cast of ‘The Bad Guys’?

Based on the acclaimed children’s book series written Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is the latest animated feature film release from Dreamworks Animation, the animation studio behind Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Boss Baby. The animated caper is sure to entertain kids and their families in the need of some talking animal fun. Directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys tells the story of a gang of fun-loving criminals – Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) – as they attempt to reform themselves as model citizens, only for the temptation of “one last job” to haunt them on their path to redemption.

Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf

Marc Maron as Mr. Snake

Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha

Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark

Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula

What is The Bad Guys about?

The Bad Guys is now available to watch in theaters. What exactly is the family movie about? Here’s everything you need to know.

There’s a good chance that your kids have told you all about The Bad Guys, and not just the movie that’s come to theaters. They’ve told you about the graphic novel series by Aaron Blabey. There are at least 14 books in the series so far, with many more likely to come. This is popular of children around six to nine (and a little older).

The book series takes us through the journey of two animals who want to become the good guys. However, it’s not easy work as they have a lot to prove. So, what journeys do they go on? Who joins them throughout their journeys in the series? That’s certainly something to watch out for in the book series.

But this is all about the movie. What will The Bad Guys movie deliver based on the books?

Where To Watch The Bad Guys Movie:

For now, the only way to watch The Bad Guys is to go to a movie theater. The Bad Guys will open in theaters in the U.S on April 22, 2022. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to stream The Bad Guys on Peacock, the NBC Universal streaming service, and then, eventually, on Netflix. You’ll also be able to rent The Bad Guys on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

‘The Bad Guys’ is not available to be viewed on any platform for free. We urge our readers not to use any illegal channels to watch the movie. Animated movies take a lot of effort, and paying legitimate platforms to enjoy the film shows your appreciation towards their work.

Is The Bad Guys on HBO Max?

Sadly, HBO Max does not have ‘The Bad Guys’ available on the platform. Fans of the genre can watch animated films set in the animal world like ‘The Sissy Duckling‘ and ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit.’

No. The Bad Guys is a Universal Pictures movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. Last year, Warner Media opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.

Is The Bad Guys on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘The Bad Guys’ on its platform. However, you can watch similarly-themed movies like ‘100% Wolf‘ and ‘Rio‘ which revolve around anthropomorphic animals and birds who are determined to achieve their dreams.

Is The Bad Guys on Netflix?

‘The Bad Guys’ is not a part of Netflix’s vast offerings. Fans can, instead, use their subscriptions to watch similar movies like ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2‘ and ‘Over the Moon‘ — both animated films provide an entertaining story involving animals and humans.

Not yet. However, The Bad Guys will be on Netflix after its four-month run on Peacock, thanks to a long-running deal between Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that gives Netflix exclusive rights in the U.S. to the media company’s animated feature films. Therefore, you can expect to see The Bad Guys on Netflix around October or November 2022, depending on when the film launches on Peacock.

You will also be able to rent The Bad Guys on VOD, but it’s less clear when that will be. Recent Universal movies No Time To Die and The 355 both landed on VOD about one month after opening in theaters. If The Bad Guys follows a similar pattern, you can expect to be able to rent the movie for $20 on VOD in late May 2022.

That said, other Universal movies, like the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old, took over two months to release on digital, so take this estimate with a grain of salt

All this is to say: We don’t know when The Bad Guys will be on VOD. Stay tuned for more information.

Is The Bad Guys on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Bad Guys’ is not on Amazon Prime. Instead, you can use your membership to enjoy similar movies available on the platform. To enter the world of another group of animals, or fishes, involved in the crime world, you can opt for ‘Shark Tale.’ Alternatively, you can watch a wooden toy train fulfill his dreams with the help of his human and animal friends in ‘The Busy Little Engine.’

Is The Bad Guys on Peacock?

While there is not an official Peacock release date for The Bad Guys, we can expect The Bad Guys to be on the streaming service after 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see The Bad Guys on Peacock as early as mid-June 2022. This is because, starting with the 2022 film slate, Universal movies will come to Peacock Premium as soon as 45 days after opening in theaters. (That said, it could be later than 45 days.)

The Bad Guyswill stream exclusively on Peacock for four months.

Where to Watch The Bad Guys Online?

As of writing, ‘The Bad Guys’ is not available on any online platforms. Instead, fans can watch the movie in their nearest theatres; to book your tickets, head here!

Is The Bad Guys on Disney+?

Disney+ may not have ‘The Bad Guys,’ but its cache of animated movies will surely make up for it. You can watch the events unfolding within the mammal metropolis of ‘Zootopia.’ Or you can follow a rat as he fulfills his dreams of being a chef with the help of his human friend in ‘Ratatouille.’

It’s the villain’s turn to shine in Universal Dreamworks’ new animated feature, The Bad Guys, which opens in theaters this weekend.