Watch The Northman Online Free – Is ‘The Northman’ on Netflix or HBO Max?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Visionary director Robert Eggers traces the origin of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ in the epic medieval drama movie ‘The Northman.’ The story follows a young Viking prince on his quest to regain his rightful kingdom from his uncle, Fjölnir, who murdered the former’s father and abducted his mother. Robert Eggers’ direction adds a razor-sharp edge to the story, while the star-studded cast ensemble adds a new charm to the old wine.

What is The Northman About?

Prince Amleth is on the verge of his coming of age, but the sudden murder of his father, King Aurvandill War-Raven, marks a decisive turn in his life. The murderer, to Amleth’s dismay, is his uncle, who also kidnaps his mother, Queen Gudrún. One score years later, Amleth is a rogue warrior raiding Slavic villages. However, the past crawls back to him as he hears the whisper of the seeress, “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir.” If that gives you shivers, you will have to watch the movie. So, here is how you can do that!

Who Is in The Northman Cast and Crew?

The Northman was written by Robert Eggers and Icelandic poet, Sjón. It was directed by the legendary Robert Eggers himself. The movie stars the following actors:

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth

Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún

Claes Bang as Fjölnir

Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest

Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandill

Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool

The Northman will debut exclusively in theaters on April 22, poised to blow audiences away with a superb blending of stylized cinematics, savage realism, and eerie mysticism. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role alongside a stacked cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Where To Watch The Northman Movie:

For now, the only way to watch The Northman is to go to a movie theater. The Northman will open in theaters in the U.S on Friday, April 22. You can find tickets at a theater near you here.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to purchase The Northman on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

The Northman is available in most theaters starting today, so it should be available for most people this weekend. To find out when and where you will be able to watch it, you can check out the local showtimes at the links below:

Fandango

AMC Theaters

Cinemark Theaters

Regal Theaters

Is The Northman streaming online?

We don’t yet know when The Northman will be coming to a streaming service, but we do have a pretty good idea about which platform the film will be coming to. Thanks to a deal between Uninversal and NBC, The Northman will most likely be arriving on Peacock. So if you only have Netflix and HBO Max, you’re out of luck. The film could be available to rent or stream as early as 45 days after it’s theatrical release.

We will update this page with more information as soon as a streaming date is confirmed.

How to Watch The Northman for Free?

For the time being, ‘The Northman’ is only released theatrically. Therefore, it is not legally possible to stream the movie without paying a penny. Having said that, we advise you to do justice to this glorious epic by going to your nearest theater in person. Although streaming is all the rage now, cinema is best experienced in its purest form, on a giant screen with a ticketed audience.

The Northman is not available for streaming at this time. However, whenever it heads to streaming we know where it can be watched.

The Northman is a Focus Features movie and Focus Features is owned by Universal Pictures. Universal announced late last year that all of its 2022 movies would make their streaming debuts on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which anyone in the US can sign up for and is available for Sky TV and NOW subscribers in the UK.

Is The Northman on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not host ‘The Northman.’ However, the ever-expanding video library of the streaming giant has several medieval tinted forays that may please your senses. You may choose between the atmospheric saga ‘The King’ or the Russell Crowe starrer ‘Robin Hood.’ If you are down for a series, you can even opt for ‘Vikings.’

The Northman will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another 4 years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which includes Focus Features, about four years after they open in theaters. In the case of The Northman, that means April 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theater.

When Will The Northman Be on Peacock?

While there is not an official Peacock release date for The Northman, we can expect The Northman to be on the streaming service after 45 days in theaters. Therefore, you should see The Northman on Peacock as early as mid-June 2022. This is because, starting with the 2022 film slate, Universal movies will come to Peacock Premium as soon as 45 days after opening in theaters. (That said, it could be later than 45 days.)

Is The Northman on Hulu?

Things are not bright for Hulu subscribers since the streaming giant does not feature ‘The Northman’ in its roster. However, for those of you who are fond of blending history and myth, Hulu houses ‘Black Death,’ a period piece horror movie that would transport you to a plague-infested medieval Europe, in the abode of sinister necromancers. If you have the add-on Showtime subscription, you can opt for ‘The Witch,’ another classic by the same director.

Is The Northman on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘The Northman’ is not available on Prime Video either. However, the service offers stallions in the genre, from the classic Mel Gibson starrer ‘Braveheart’ to Guy Richie’s underrated genre-smasher ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’ After bagging several Academy Awards, including the Best Picture and Best Director categories, ‘Braveheart’ has become one of the genre’s milestones. Furthermore, Robert Eggers’ black-and-white minimalist masterpiece ‘The Lighthouse’ is also available on Prime Video for streaming; you can watch it here!

Is The Northman on HBO Max?

No. The Northman is a Focus Features/Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that The Northman will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

‘The Northman’ is not available on the platform. If you’re looking for a similar film to relish, you may empty your popcorn bucket on the ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ and other parts of the trilogy and the Laurence Olivier version of ‘Richard III.’

Where to Watch The Northman Online?

‘The Northman’ is only available in the theaters currently. Therefore, to get a front-row seat, you may book a ticket from Fandango. On the other hand, you may also wait to catch the movie on Peacock TV, but only after 45 days of its release.