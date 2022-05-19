Best Games to Get Inspiration and Improve Writing Skills

The idea that video games can improve writing abilities and bring great inspiration is not new today. Many young learners who incorporate computer games in their student lives claim that it positively impacts their studying and enhances their academic results gained during exams or tests. Moreover, with the help of some games, you can spark your interest in studying the subjects which once seemed boring. Thus, becoming enthusiastic about learning more the historical facts and reading about kings and queens who reigned the countries during certain periods after you dealt with the similar characters in the game can bring you more benefits than you think. It’s not surprising that many young people get a subscription to historical magazines after playing Age of Empires 2. You can find out more about William Wallace and Jeanne d’Arc and get acquainted with many interesting historical situations in a particular time.

So next time you doubt whether it’s worth spending your time playing the game, consider the matters which prove that such a pastime activity can become a great helper in your learning issues. It can serve as an educational tool to enhance certain skills you have long been trying to maintain. Thus, even learning languages and working on writing abilities can be manageable with video games, which include movie scenes where the characters have dialogues and engage you in participating in episodes with the characters you play with.

If you feel that nothing can boost your inspiration to manage your college studying and maintain your academic performance, use professional help to cope with such a challenging situation. Some young learners tend to turn to a writing service to assist them with the most complex assignments. In this case, you can visit educibly.com to make sure the company will suit your requirements and be able to fulfill the task for you. Or you can play a computer game once in a while to awaken interest in college subjects relevant to your general academic performance with the required knowledge in certain areas such as history, mythology, or languages. Here are the best games to help you improve your creative writing and make you feel motivated to fulfill any assignments your professors will give you.

Elegy for the Dead World

Elegy for the Dead world is a perfect game for stimulating your imagination and encouraging you to produce remarkable pieces of writing you would never expect fulfilling for yourself. However, once you dive into the intricate but inspiring Romantic era the game designers created for the players, you will no longer resist the urge to write a poem, compose a story, or create a song from the perspective of various characters the game suggests to you. Thus, with the help of this game, you will be able to integrate positive learning and self-development into your educational process. Some characters involved in Elegy for the Dead will require you to master special symbols and utilize them in your creative tasks to proceed within the game. The stimulating environment it offers the players who participate in the process allows them to collaborate and show what each of you is capable of. Don’t be afraid of such a competitive approach, as it will only motivate you on further challenging actions and make you feel more productive with the tasks.

Age of Empires

Some of you may ask whether Age of Empires is still worth playing. You will be surprised to know how many students are obsessed with this game. It can’t be ignored that the popularity of the Age of Empires never diminishes. This real-time strategy game was very popular in the nineties and the early twenties. However, young people don’t miss a chance to play it even today, as it has become a must-have PC game for those who like to build towns virtually, gather food, gold, or wood, and defend the territory with the old-time siege weapons and cavalry. The unique ambient vibe of the game immerses you in Medieval times, giving you a chance to use your imagination and gain sophisticated experience while playing. Or the Hundred Year’s War and the Mongol horde will encourage you to deal with the most recognized battles and learn more about historical facts of those times. What can be better and more inspiring than playing such a strategy game to get a spark of enthusiasm for your college classes?

Cities: Skylines

Have you ever thought of building the city of your dreams? Skylines can offer you such an opportunity. The game will make everything possible to boost your creativity to come up with the most exciting ideas to impress yourself and your friends, who can also be involved in the process. Thus, gathering together in the evenings to discuss the construction of a quiet beach town or an industrial city would be a great idea to relax from overwhelming studies and rejuvenate yourself after a busy day. Besides, managing a virtual city, including a budget, health, employment, education, and pollution levels, will enable you to analyze many global issues. You may even get involved in some business that may require certain writing skills you will successfully establish while enjoying the game.