Experiencing California’s Indigenous History Through Dark Tourism

Just like the rest of the USA, California had a long indigenous history from way before Europeans arrived. In the Santa Clarita valley, some 150,000 Tataviam people lived under the California genocide of 1846-1873, according to the California Parks Service. The Tataviam continue to lobby for nation recognition via local authorities, with their descendants populating across the state. Santa Clarita is ideally placed as a place to experience the history and pain of these tribes, and it provides several sites to engage in dark tourism to that end.

Exploring the history

Dark tourism is sometimes described as being ethically unsound, but it really does provide an important way for people to experience history. By visiting the sites of historical violence and bleak history, and talking to experts about its impact, modern day tourists can learn about the heritage and history of the area and learn from it. As History.com outlines, the Californian genocide as it is now known was directly responsible for 16,000 Native American deaths, most in northern California but many in the south – and indeed around Santa Clarita. While the epicenter of the southern tragedy was located in modern-day Temecula, there are sites scattered through northern LA and the valley through which to experience this history.

Under Santa Clarita

While Santa Clarita was less involved with the indigenous history of the region, it does have a part to play. According to WR Paw Print, a reservation had been intended for construction in the region, but in 1855 officials marched the remaining indigenous peoples off the land and to the Tule River Indian Reservation in Sierra Nevada. This resulted in many deaths, and locals see this as a Trail of Tears but for the Santa Clarita valley. The Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center in Agua Dulce provides a startling and in-depth history regarding this, and is well worth a visit to learn about the history of Santa Clarita and its people.

Searching the caves

For tourists who want to move off the beaten track, there is extensive indigenous American history within the caves around Santa Clarita. According to SCV History, this has seen dubious ‘treasure hunters’ involved – leading to the collection of native American artifacts in the Peabody Museum, Harvard. While this practice is, rightfully, frowned upon, there is plenty to be experienced. SCV History highlights displays at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, at the Saugus Station, at the Vista Del Lago visitors center and at the small museum at Ed Davis Park. While some collections may arise from ethically questionable sources, they do nevertheless present a fascinating history of the area.

This also helps to ensure that the Tataviam people are not forgotten. Plenty of descendants remain in the local area, even if the last ‘full blooded’ Tataviam man died in 1921. Keeping that history alive is essential, and will remind residents of the SCV just what came before the city as it is today.