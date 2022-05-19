Hybrid Working Could Save Santa Clarita Residents Money In The Future

Hybrid working saves businesses and employees money, according to Think Business. During the height of the pandemic, 45% of employees worked from home, allowing them to get a feel for remote work. Today, 42% of employees currently have a hybrid working model where they work partly from home and partly in the office. Saving money is crucial for Santa Clarita locals right now as 3.5 million California-based families are finding the cost of living crisis tough. But is hybrid working a sustainable model that will help Santa Clarita residents to cut their costs?

Improved productivity

Unproductive employees cost businesses between $450 and $550 billion per year, according to Gallup. A previous study found that 29% of workers are considered unproductive. Hybrid working increases productivity as it makes workers happier. 42% of people say that they are more productive when they work from home. A productive workforce means better customer service, more revenue, and good employee retention, which saves businesses cash. When employers have more money, they’re more likely to reward their workers with bonuses and salary increases. This is beneficial to people living in Santa Clarita as the cost of living in the area is 44% higher than the national average.

Personal preference

8% of workers say they’d prefer to work primarily from the office rather than from home. Some people like working and connecting with their co-workers face-to-face. Others feel more professional in the workplace. One problem many workers have is a lack of space at home. The average household size in Santa Clarita increased between the last two censuses, so some people don’t have the space to accommodate working from home. There are ways around this, though. A suitable working area can be set up in places such as a bedroom closet, beneath the staircase, or below a loft bed. Working in these locations will save on commuting costs, which currently cost an average of $5,700 per year in Santa Clarita.

A flexible option

Employees are very much split about what they want from a hybrid working model. Four in 10 prefer working in the office two to three days per week. But three in 10 only want to do one or two days in the office each week. Another split decision is how structured hybrid working is. Four in 10 workers want to come and go as they please, while six in 10 want a structured routine. The only way to keep hybrid workers in Santa Clarita happy is for businesses to be flexible and accommodate people’s wants and needs on an individual basis. For example, a parent may need to quickly adjust their working schedule if their child falls sick. Whereas, disabled employees may need to change the days they work in the office if they experience a flare-up of symptoms. This flexibility saves money all around as workers don’t have to take a day off and lose wages, and businesses continue to run and don’t risk losing revenue.

Hybrid working works well for many industries. There are big cash benefits in working in this way, so it certainly looks to be a sustainable working model that’s here to stay.