Latest Slot Release by Leading Content Provider Pragmatic Play

Online gambling is a booming industry that has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. The progressive nature of technology, as well as the proliferation of mobile devices, has played a significant role in terms of changing the way people gamble. You no longer need to get dressed up and head to the casino; nowadays, you can play your favorite games and win big from the comfort of your own home.

However, the growth of online casinos has also left avid gamblers dealing with the paradox of choice. With so many online casino portals offering potential players enticing incentives to sign up to their portal, as well as the constant release of exciting new games, it’s hard for a person to know where to start. If you feel overwhelmed with the amount of gaming options, it is a good idea to start by choosing from the portfolio of an established player in the iGaming industry to avoid disappointment.

Leading iGaming industry content provider, Pragmatic Play gives players a bit of farmyard fun in their latest slot game release, Barn Festival. There is no doubt that players are in for a treat with this iGaming giant’s newest country-themed offering.

Having a multi-product portfolio on offer, Pragmatic is known for its innovative mobile-first approach. Its content ranges from some of the most captivating gameplay to top-notch graphics for customers worldwide. Its list of products includes slots, live casinos, sports betting, virtual sports as well as bingo – games which can all be found on NoDepositExplorer.

Barn Festival – A Fun Farmyard Experience for Gamers

The rurally-inspired game follows in the footsteps of recent hot releases to come from Pragmatic Play, including Tic Tac Take, Wild Beach Party and Rainbow Cold. These are just a few of the best offerings within Pragmatic Play’s award-winning game collection, which boasts over HTML5 titles.

Barn Festival is a lively slot game that is played across a 5×5 grid. Players strive to have at least eight matching farmyard-themed symbols to unlock a win. A tumble feature removes matched symbols from play and replaces these missing icons to generate additional wins for the player.

Bonus Features Galore

Barn Festival also allows the player to multiply their wins when they land on a money symbol. In this game, money symbols carry a predetermined multiplier value that is between 1x to 500x the value of the original prize. Furthermore, landing on three money symbols will transform their value into win multipliers, which are subsequently added together and used to multiply to the value of either the current spin or the next winning one.

Unlocking four multipliers unlocks Barn Festival’s hidden respin round, which initially rewards the players with three spins. This is then reset if the player lands on money symbols or other special feature triggering icons that they are presented with throughout the game.

Barn Festival presents players with several exciting bonus features, including add value, multiply and collect, along with a further variant of each. Moreover, the unlock icon is able to expand the game grid through the addition of an extra reel which in turn plays a key part in unlocking the game’s massive 20,000 x max win. You don’t get much better than that, as an avid gamer will tell you.

In Conversation with Yossi Barzley of Pragmatic Play

In a recent interview with Pragmatic Play’s Chief Business Development Office, Yossi Barzley, he described Barn Festival as a ‘vibrant and fun addition to our eerie growing catalogue of high-quality slot titles’.

Barzley went on to comment that ‘The game provides an entirely new experience for players by augmenting respin features previously found in the bonus round of our smash hit Empty the Bank, taking them to previously unseen heights.’

Look Forward – The First In A Long Line of Exciting New Gaming Offerings From Pragmatic Play

Barn Festival is a novel offering from the iGaming geniuses at Pragmatic Play. Users will undoubtedly be impressed by the quality of the gaming experience and the stunning graphics, and the enticing bonus features.

What’s more, if the launch of Barn Festival is anything to go by, gamers can look forward to a whole host of unique gaming offerings from Pragmatic Play in the months to come.

At present, the iGaming giant produces new slot titles at an impressive rate of six games per month. Moreover, they do so while simultaneously delivering Live Casinoo and Bingo games as part of their diverse multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.