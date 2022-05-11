Top 7 Risk Factors for Stomach Cancer.

Any factor that increases your chances of contracting an illness such as cancer is referred to as a risk factor. While risk factors have a major role in the growth of cancer, the majority of them do not cause cancer.

Certain people having multiple risk factors never develop cancer, whereas others may have none might. Several risk factors, such as drinking alcohol, are changeable. Others, such as a person’s genetics or family medical history, are irreversible.

Scientists have discovered various risk factors that increase one’s chances of developing stomach cancer. We have put together a list of the top seven of them that you should be aware of.

1. Long-term consumption of Drugs like Zantac.

Does Zantac cause stomach cancer? It is an often-debated question. Zantac is a drug used to relieve acid reflux and heartburn symptoms. Because over-the-counter Zantac and Ranitidine contain significant quantities of NDMA (a carcinogen), they have been associated with a variety of cancers, including stomach cancer. This sort of cancer develops over a long period of time.

2. Bacterial Infection

Helicobacter pylori, often known as H. pylori, is a common bacterium that can cause gastric irritation and ulcers. It is also thought to be a primary factor of stomach cancer, particularly malignancies of the lower (distal) stomach. Acute inflammation and other pre-cancerous alterations of the stomach’s inner lining may result from long-term infection with this bacterium ultimately leading to stomach cancer.

3. Populations at a Higher Risk- Age & Gender

Studies have been conducted to identify some groups of people who are more likely to get stomach cancer than others. These people can be found in the following groups:

Males: Despite the fact that the cause is unknown, men are twice as likely as women to develop stomach cancer.

Senior citizens: The risks of developing stomach cancer rise as a person gets older. Individuals over the age of 50 are more susceptible to developing stomach cancer. The majority of stomach cancer patients are between the ages of 60 and 80.

4. Medical Conditions

You’re more likely to have stomach cancer if you have certain stomach-related disorders and diseases.

Gastric polyps

People who have had tiny growths called stomach polyps are more likely to develop stomach cancer. Gastric polyps are common in persons with pernicious anemia, and they can raise the risk of stomach cancer.

Stomach surgery in the past

If you’ve ever had surgeries to remove parts of your stomach to treat stomach ulcers, you’re more likely to get cancer in the remaining stomach.

Menetrier’s Disease

Menetrier’s illness is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks itself. This uncommon condition has been connected to stomach cancer.

5. Diet

People who eat a lot of salt-preserved foods like salted fish and pork, as well as fermented vegetables, have a higher risk of stomach cancer.

Processed, charred, or charcoaled meats appear to raise the risk of stomach malignancies when consumed on a regular basis.

Stomach cancer is more likely to occur if you eat few or no fruits. Consuming a lot of fresh fruits (particularly citrus fruits) and raw vegetables, on the other hand, appears to reduce the incidence of stomach cancer.

6. Genetics

Sometimes people inherit DNA mutations (changes) from their parents that cause conditions that increase their risk of stomach cancer. But only a small fraction of stomach cancers are caused by these hereditary disorders over the world.

7. Tobacco and alcohol abuse.

Alcohol consumption is thought to raise the risk of stomach cancer. The strongest evidence for this association exists in people who consume three or maybe more beverages per day.

Along with nicotine use and abdominal obesity, alcohol use is among the major preventable causes of cancer. In the United States, alcohol accounts for nearly 6% of all types of cancer and 4% of all cancer-related deaths. However, many people are unaware of the link between liquor use and cancer.

Alcohol consumption is linked to cancers of the:

Throat (pharynx)

Mouth

Voicebox (larynx)

Breast

Liver

Esophagus

Colon

Rectum

The further alcohol you drink, the more likely you are to develop one of these types of cancer.

Smoking raises the risk of stomach cancer, especially tumors of the upper stomach near the esophagus. People who smoke have an almost doubled risk of stomach cancer. Smoking and drinking together significantly increase the risk of all these types of cancer compared to smoking or drinking alone. This could be because alcohol allows toxic chemicals in tobacco to enter the cells lining the mouth, larynx, and pharynx.

Conclusion

The first step in getting accurate treatment is to understand the risks and reasons for stomach cancer. This, in combination with frequent inspections, might help you reduce your risk of stomach cancer. There is an incredible amount of support available for cancer patients today. It is important for them to recognize the symptoms and stay strong during the treatment.