Watch Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness Online Free Streaming at Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally arrived but when will you be able to watch it online? All the information you need to know.Amidst all the expansive theories and timeline chaos, prepare yourself for a multiverse of madness with the latest entry into the MCU — the new Doctor Strange movie premieres May 6 in theaters, but if you want to know how to watch it online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+, read ahead.

Those possibilities begin when it hits the silver screen, but is there any way for you, the viewer, to watch it online and how long do you need to wait for it to happen?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set after the events of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sees Doctor Strange break open the Multiverse to help his fellow Marvel superhero, Peter Parker / Spider-Man, become anonymous again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Doctor Strange continue to learn of the repercussions that come with messing with time and space. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022, director Sam Raimi explained how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is different than any other Marvel movie. “It’s a really complex movie,” he said. “It’s probably the most complex movie I’ve ever had anything to do with. Not just dealing with one character, or even five characters, but multiversal versions of those characters — and each one has a storyline.”

He also told the magazine about how the movie follows the storyline of Disney Plus’ 2021 miniseries, WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff. “I’m not really sure what the WandaVision schedule was or how it changed. I just know that halfway, or maybe three-quarters of the way into our writing process, I’d first heard of this show they were doing and that we would have to follow it,” he said. “Therefore, we had to really study what WandaVision was doing, so we could have a proper through line and character-growth dynamic. I never even saw all of WandaVision; I’ve just seen key moments of some episodes that I was told directly impact our storyline.”

While Raimi had to follow some of the story already told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also revealed to Rolling Stone that the studio gave him “complete creative freedom” to tell his own story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Well, let me say — and this may sound like I’m talking out of both sides of my mouth — that Marvel allowed me complete creative freedom,” he said. “However, it had to follow so many things in Marvel lore, [so] even though I had complete freedom, the previous movies and where Marvel wants to go in the future really directed the path in an incredibly specific way. Within those parameters I have freedom, but I’ve got to tell the story of those characters in a way that ties in with all of the properties simultaneously. We had to make sure, for instance, that Doctor Strange didn’t know more than he had learned about the multiverse from No Way Home. And yet we had to make sure he wasn’t ignorant of things that he had already learned. So everything was dictated by what had become before.”

So when is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness free on Disney Plus? Read on for how to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for free and when it will be available to stream at no cost.

When Will Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Be Released?

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022 and like many recent movies and like many recent movies, it’s getting a wide release so you can watch it in-person. Tickets to see the film at your local movie theater are available online here.

Is Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Available to Watch on Disney+?

Unlike other Marvel films this year that dropped simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Mandess is currently only available to watch in theaters. But due to the massive amount of No Way Home torrents online that popped up after that release, Disney may just decide to push up the digital release date — but it just won’t be streaming on Disney+ yet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not currently streaming on Disney+, but as with most Marvel Studios films since November 2019, the movie will eventually release on the platform sometime later this year. It will be a theatrical exclusive for at least 45 days (or perhaps longer, given No Way Home‘s run was extended to 90), so you should expect to see it on the streamer sometime in July or August.

How to Watch Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Disney+ unfortunately doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but there are other ways to stream the MCU movies you’ll need to catch up on for free, and to have the streamer subscription for when Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness eventually drops on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan . Then, you’ll be all set to stream Doctor Strange (2016), WandaVision, and more on Disney+.

Doctor Stranger: Multiverse of Madness 2022 Rating, Runtime, Cast, Description

The runtime for Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is 2 hours and 6 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating. Directed by Sam Raimi (of original Spider-Man fame), the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film follows Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home. After casting a spell that opens up a doorway into the multiverse, a threat is unleashed that is far too great for him to handle on his own. Together with Wanda Maximoff (Scarlett Witch), Wong, and dimension-hopping hero America Chavez, he traverses the multiverse and must face off against a secret organization known as the Illuminati for his crimes against bending reality.

How to Watch the Original Doctor Strange Movie Online

If you want to catch up on both the original Doctor Strange (2016) film, and the WandaVision series (there might be some easter eggs and references to No Way Home as well), here’s how to watch the rest of the MCU films online.

The good news is that Doctor Strange (2016) and WandaVision are both currently available to stream on Disney+. With a Disney+ subscription you can can binge all the MCU movies and exclusive series with unlimited streaming.

It’s a little tricker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently unavailable to stream on Disney+. But if you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online before heading to the theaters for Doctor Strange, you can purchase and watch the film on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube for $19.99.

Where can you watch Doctor Strange 2 online?

As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is only in theaters, it will be a while before it arrives on any streaming service. That said, it will premiere on Disney Plus after the 45-day theatrical window and will soon make its way to home media and various VOD services after that.

As for other streamers, such as Netflix and HBO Max, don’t expect it to make its way to those as the Marvel movies stream exclusively on Disney Plus.

How to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online

How can fans watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to stream on Disney Plus sometime between June 20, 2022, and July 14, 2022. At a press conference in 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—the first Marvel movie since the current health crisis to not stream on Disney Plus Premier Access at the same time as its theatrical release—would be available to stream 45 days after its premiere in theaters. “We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls,” Chapek said at the time. “Certainly when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of Covid.” Forty-five days after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ release date is June 20, 2022.

However, despite Chapek’s announcement about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ 45-day window, it took the film, which premiered on September 3, 2021, total of 70 days to officially arrive on Disney Plus on November 12, 2021. The next Marvel movie, Eternals (which premiered on November 5, 2021), took 68 days to arrive on Disney Plus on January 12, 2022. If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows the same timeline, that means that it could 69 days from its premiere in theaters on May 6, 2022, before it’s available to stream on Disney Plus. That date would be July 14, 2022.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for free

How can fans watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Doctor Strange 2 at no cost once it arrives on Disney Plus.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness With Verizon’s Free Disney Plus Subscription

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Who’s in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast?

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West from the first Doctor Strange movie in 2016. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast also includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (who starred with Cumberbatch in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame), as well as introduces Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Patrick Stewart, who played role as Charles Xavier / Professor X in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies, also made a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

See below for the full Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022, director Sam Raimi explained how Cumberbatch differentiated his variations of Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “Noticing the little nuances that Benedict would come up with to differentiate his alter-self. Subtleties, waves of movement, distinct style of speech,” he said. He really is an actor’s actor, and he uses all the tools at his disposal quite elegantly. You can call ‘Action’ and then just lose yourself in his performance over the next two and a half minutes. You just have to remember to call ‘Cut,’ because he’s so spellbinding.”

Raimi also told Rolling Stone about how Olsen played a part in how Scarlet Witch’s story was told in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “She had just come from that Emmy Award-winning show all about her character and the character’s growth. So it would be foolhardy to try and tell her who her character is or what her character was feeling at that moment. I can craft the the story going forward with her, but she’s got to be an integral part of the storytelling or it wouldn’t make any sense,” he said.

As for the cast member he was most surprised by, Raimi named Wong. “I think Benedict Wong. I didn’t know how funny he was in person, or how lively of a presence he was on set. He’s really super creative, and a great joy to work with. He really brings an energy and a sense of fun to his work that the movie really needs,” he said.

In an interview with Moviefone, Cumberbatch also agreed with a past statement Raimi made about how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will change how fans think about the character. “I like to think so. I mean, there’s an awful lot going on in this film. I hope that isn’t lost on people. There is some character development, which I think is pretty crucial to him. I think we’ve seen him in his first introduction to the Marvel cinematic universe, as he was an arrogant neurosurgeon and a man trapped in a gilded cage of his own making,” he said. “His ego was driving what he was doing, it was not out of a duty of caring. Then to have a duty of caring, the idea of doing things for others, being selfless and sacrificing, that came with his transition into a superhero.”

He continued, “I think since the last few films he’s been pretty omnipotent and unquestionable, and then a human relationship with Peter Parker has destabilized all that and creates the need for him to help someone he both admired as a fellow soldier on the battlefield, so to speak, but also as a human being who’d lost his mentor and someone he cared about by the end of the film. It opened up the problem that he still faces in his own character, which is this level of arrogance believing that his way is the only way and only he can actually solve the problem. I think what he learns in this is it’s better to act together than to act alone. That’s the big shift I’d say, without pointing too much in the direction of how that happens.”

Will there be a Doctor Strange 3?

Will there be a Doctor Strange 3? SPOILER: A third Doctor Strange movie was confirmed at the end of the Strange in the Multiverse of Madness credits, which read: “Doctor Strange will return.” However, it could be a while until Doctor Strange 3 comes out. In an interview with IGN in 2022, Cumberbatch was asked how he balances between acting and fatherhood. “It gets very multiversal in real life as well,” he said. (Cumberbatch shares sons Finn, 3, Hal, 5, and Christopher, 6, with wife Sophie Hatcher.) When asked if there’s a variant he’s like to be, Cumberbatch responded, “I guess one that’s less busy, maybe… I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break.” See below for the confirmed Marvel Cinematic Universe movies set to premiere after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Fantastic Four – TBD

Blade – TBD

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the former Sorcerer Supreme, aided in his mission by the current sorcerer to hold that title Wong, America Chavez and the Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, in a film that promises to open the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to new possibilities.

All in all, enjoyable film, just felt room for improvement. Highly recommended! 👌