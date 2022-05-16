Where to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick 2022’ Movie for Free Online.

I feel the need, the need to stream! You can watch the ‘movie for free,’ if you have a subscription to either of the platforms! Whether you just want to catch up on the original or you still haven’t seen it, the 1986 movie Top Gun is available on multiple streaming sites. Is Top Gun: Maverick streaming? Find out where to watch online amongst 45+ services including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video. Find out where to watch, buy, and rent Top Gun: Maverick online on Moviefone.

The sequel to Top Gun will be hitting theaters at the end of the month and there are multiple ways to watch the original movie from the comfort of your couch.

Whether you just want to catch up on the original or you still haven’t seen it, the 1986 movie Top Gun is available on multiple streaming services.

Top Gun is currently available for streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+. If you don’t have a subscription to either of those services, you can rent the movie on any digital video store.

Two of the original stars from Top Gun were not asked back for the sequel and the reason why was revealed.

It has been 36 years since we strapped into a jet with US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell with his need for speed in Tony Scott’s quintessential ‘80s movie Top Gun, but it seems like the general population’s love of high-octane action drama is burning hotter and brighter than ever before. This could be due to great storytelling, flight sequences, and the career-defining performance by Tom Cruise, or it could be due to the fact we are finally about to see the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick.

If you are planning on taking to the skies once more by watching the original movie before the highly-anticipated sequel launches into movie theaters around the world, then you have come to the right place. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Top Gun streaming and various other methods. Let’s suit up!

Where To Watch Top Gun Streaming

A movie as big as Top Gun can’t be contained to a single streaming service (for now, anyway), and so it should come as no surprise that you can watch Maverick take his renegade attitude and impressive skills behind the yoke of his F/A-18 Super Hornet to the not-so-friendly skies on two of the more popular streaming services around today. So if you have either a Netflix Subscription or Paramount+ subscription, you are well on your way to watching the beloved classic in all its glory. If you have both services, now’s the perfect time to see if your TV still has picture-in-picture technology and have a double-dose of action. (Note: Top Gun is on the list of movies that will no longer be streaming on Netflix after May 31, so you have until the end of the month to watch it there.)

And in the event you don’t have either of those services, Top Gun is available as a rental or digital purchase over on Amazon.

Other Ways To Watch Top Gun

Streaming isn’t the only way you can enjoy Top Gun in the lead-up to the release of Top Gun: Maverick. In fact, there are a number of different routes you can take on your journey revisiting one of the best action movies of all time.

If you have a 4K Blu-ray player and you’re looking for something to push it to the limit, you should pick up a copy of Top Gun on 4K UHD and take in all the action like never before,

Buy Top Gun on 4K/Blu-ray on Amazon.

But if you’re tight on cash, or just really enjoy watching movies on TV with commercial breaks, you’re in for some good news as Deadline has revealed that CBS will be playing Top Gun as the “CBS Saturday Movie.” According to the CBS schedule, this one-off event will hit the airwaves at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 14.

Want To Get Hyped For Top Gun: Maverick?

If you want to get all hyped up for Top Gun: Maverick before it opens in theaters on May 27, 2022, take a quick look at some of the articles CinemaBlend has published ahead if its long-awaited debut. There is everything from Managing Director Sean O’Connell’s initial reaction after catching a sneak peek at CinemaCon 2022 to a breakdown of Tom Cruise’s training program and so much more. There is even some information on what could be a memorable beach football scene as well as some takeaways from that new Lady Gaga music video.

With the release of one of the most highly anticipated 2022 movies right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get all caught up to speed, and there’s no better way of doing that than by watching Top Gun streaming.

What is “Top Gun: Maverick” About?

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters May 24, and it’s already piling up glowing reviews. But the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to movie-release norms, has stirred up a lot of confusion about how long fans must wait before a new movie hits a streaming service.

In a recent article at Puck News, Matthew Belloni reported that Cruise was insisting on a far more old-school approach to windowing for the film.

“If you’re Tom Cruise, you can demand your movie adhere to a full 120-day theatrical window, which seems downright ancient these days,” Belloni wrote. “That’s what happened on Top Gun: Maverick, I’m told. Paramount wouldn’t confirm the six months (editor’s note: 120 days is actually four months, but we won’t begrudge Belloni a math mistake) of exclusivity, so the term could still change (and pay per view will play a role).”

So, if Cruise gets his way and there are 120 days between the film’s release in theaters and it landing on Paramount+, fans of high-octane aerial stunts won’t be able to reach Mach 5 at home until Sept. 24. However, since that is a Saturday, perhaps Paramount can coax Cruise into letting them stream the movie a day early and release it on Friday, Sept. 23.

Belloni also notes that while this move would increase the ability for “Top Gun: Maverick” to expand its box office bottom line, it in turn would hamper Paramount’s ability to use the film as a way to get subscribers onto their service, leading to recurring monthly fees.

Obviously when a movie is built around an iconic, bankable star — especially one who is also an executive producer on the film — studios have to give a little bit in negotiations, but waiting four months to release this long-awaited sequel is certainly not ideal in terms of building momentum and excitement for Paramount+.

Top Gun: Maverick Review 2022

The technology may be new but this is a very old-fashioned affair, building on the legacy of its 1986 predecessor with wit and grace

The new Top Gun movie is the kind of sequel to take your breath away. Arriving in cinemas 36 years after the original, it defies cynicism and confirms Tom Cruise’s status as Hollywood’s “mission leader” when it comes to blockbusters.

What is most impressive here is the absence of jingoism (at least until the flag-waving finale) and the wit and grace with which the new film builds on the legacy of its 1986 predecessor.

There’s no hiding the fact that Cruise is now at the tail end of his 50s. The film plays on his age. His character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, is still the best navy test pilot around, but he has never risen up the ranks. Unlike his old friend/antagonist Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who is now an admiral, Pete remains a humble captain.

The film begins in spectacular fashion, with “Maverick”, true to form, defying his bosses to prove that human pilots can still perform supersonic aerobatic feats that no drones can match.

The Rear Admiral (Ed Harris), who wants to close down the testing programme, is furious but also secretly admiring. He’d like to fire the still-insubordinate airman. Instead, under Admiral Kazinsky’s instructions, Maverick is dispatched to mission headquarters to train up a detachment of graduates, the “best of the best”, for a near-impossible task to blow up an Iranian uranium enrichment plant.

There’s a wonderful scene early on, with Cruise in the bar owned by Penny (Jennifer Connelly), one of his old flames. He is still the same strutting, macho figure as ever but when the younger pilots pile in for a drink, he suddenly realises his age. They call him “Pops”. They’re the same age he was in the first movie and regard him as an old-timer. That’s before they realise he is their new instructor.

Among the trainees is Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), whose handle is “Rooster”. He is the son of Maverick’s old wingman Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who died in tragic circumstances in the first film. There is simmering Oedipal tension between “Rooster” and “Maverick”. The veteran instructor is determined not to see the newcomer share his father’s fate.

At first, Cruise may seem like a dinosaur to his trainees, among them the cocksure “Hangman” (Glen Powell) and the sharp-witted Phoenix (Monica Barbaro), but once they’ve been on manoeuvres with him, they realise grudgingly that he is still a better pilot than any of them. The martinet Admiral Simpson (Jon Hamm), in overall command of the mission, thoroughly disapproves of Maverick and is looking for any opportunity to fire him.

It could have seemed tasteless and crass to release Top Gun when the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still raging, but this isn’t a typical war movie. The enemy are never seen other than at a distance or through the glass of a cockpit. There is no ideological tub-thumping about evil empires. The focus is on the mission.

In its latter stages, the film turns into a typical boy’s own adventure, complete with dogfights and wildly improbable plot twists. The aerial photography is every bit as spectacular as you would expect.

The real reason the film has such unexpected resonance, though, is because of what happens on the ground: Maverick’s relationship with his old buddy (and rival) Iceman, who is now frail and ill, his courtship of Penny, who doesn’t know if she can trust him, and the way the raw young recruits are licked into shape and pushed to their limits.

The technology may be new but this is a very old-fashioned affair, similar in its celebration of courage and camaraderie to old Howard Hawks movies like Only Angels Have Wings. Cruise is soulful one moment and performing death-defying aerial stunts the next. He is allowed to be both the gnarled old-timer and the Peter Pan-like action hero – and he excels in both guises.