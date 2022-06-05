5 Resort Destinations Near Santa Clarita Valley

When you are in college, you are young and adventurous, so traveling is one of those vital things you need in life. It is more than just a chance to see cool places and have fun. It is also a way to develop your personality, build character, acquire skills, and get plenty of other benefits. Thus, traveling is a MUST for students. The only question is where to go and, in this article, we are going to tell you about one exciting destination in Southern California!

Why Visit Santa Clarita Valley?

Located very close to LA, Santa Clarita Valley is among the top Southern California destinations for students. It attracts youth with a wide variety of cultural, music, and sporting events. It is home to many fun festivals. It is also home to some of America’s most famous amusement parks – Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor. So, there is really something for everyone.

When is the best time for your trip? In fact, Santa Clarita is a year-round destination. Still, we recommend students plan their trips during the academic year.

Now that you know why you should visit this destination, the next question is where to stay during your visit. Read on to discover the top five resorts in the area that are worth considering!

Travelodge by Wyndham Santa Clarita/Valencia

The first one on our list is Travelodge. This resort may not be the best one. After all, it only has 3 stars on TripAdvisor and is ranked #15 out of 19 hotels in the area. But it has a number of advantages for student travelers.

First and foremost, it’s the price. Currently, the price for one night in this place starts from $109, which is quite good. At the same time, it has free cancellation and “reserve now, pay at stay” features, which are also important. So, if you are a student with no job and looking for a cheap resort, this is your best bet.

Super 8 by Wyndham Santa Clarita/Valencia

The next option is Super 8 by Wyndham Santa Clarita/Valencia. This resort may have fewer amenities and services, but it is worth considering, especially if you are a student on a budget.

The biggest benefit of this place is that you can stay a night for only $101, which is the cheapest it can get at this destination. Its rating is only 3.5 stars, so you shouldn’t expect it to be a very luxurious place. Yet, it is a good cheap place to stay in the area and enjoy typical resort perks like mini-golf or a pool.

Comfort Suites Near Six Flags Magic Mountain

The next option students have is more expensive than Travelodge. But it also offers much better quality. Comfort Suites Near Six Flags Magic Mountain is the number #11 hotel in the area, and its rating on TripAdvisor is 4 stars.

The price starts from $149 per night, but it is worth its money. It is a neat and comfortable place to stay. And it is one of the best budget-friendly resorts you can choose if the purpose of your trip to Santa Clarita is to visit the famous amusement park because it is pretty close to it.

Courtyard by Marriott Santa Clarita Valencia

Courtyard by Marriott is another 4-star resort to consider. According to TripAdvisor, this property is ranked #8 out of 19 hotels, which speaks for its quality. It received many positive reviews from tourists who stayed here. So, if you choose this option, rest assured that your trip will be comfortable, enjoyable, and stress-free.

Of course, given everything we said earlier, a night at Courtyard by Marriott will be a little more expensive compared to the previous two options. It will cost you $152. But the comfort, stunning views, excellent service, and other perks of this place are well worth it. So, if you want to travel in comfort, that’s a great option to consider.

Hampton Inn Los Angeles/Santa Clarita

One more resort you should pay attention to if you want to stay in the Santa Clarita Village area is Hampton Inn. This property has long gained a solid reputation among its guests. TripAdvisor gives it 4.5 stars based on almost 1,500 reviews. In addition, this place is ranked #2 out of 19 hotels in the area. So, you can be sure that the quality of service here is beyond all expectations.

Best part? While it, of course, costs a little more than the other resorts on this list, the price difference isn’t very huge. You can book a night at Hampton Inn starting from $155, which is only $3 more than Courtyard by Mariott. So, if you can afford this, we would definitely suggest you choose this place.

Are There Cheaper Places to Stay in the Santa Clarita Area?

Of course, the answer is yes. Speaking of resorts, the ones we listed above are the best options that come at a relatively low price tag. Yet, there are other accommodation options that might be not as fancy but much cheaper.

If you check out TripAdvisor, you can discover dozens of motels, inns, and hotels located around Santa Clarita Valley that will be within your budget. Some of the cheapest ones include Rodeway Inn Magic Mountain Area, Valley Inn, and Motel 6 Simi Valley. These three options will all cost you under $100 per night. But, of course, they have some drawbacks.

They all are located further away from all the key attractions that can be found in the area. And, unlike resorts, such accommodations don’t offer any additional services and features, like pools, SPA, and so on. So, if you want to have a truly fulfilling vacation, going too cheap might not be the best idea.

Besides, there are other ways to save your money. Though you might not know this yet, many luxury resorts, including the resorts we told you about here, offer special discounts and deals for students. You can discover the best deals on the web and use them as an opportunity to afford your dream vacation. So, don’t hesitate to look for the opportunities that might be there!

The Bottom Line

Southern California has always been one of the most popular destinations for young travelers. Students from all over the US (and beyond) come here to enjoy the unique nature, stunning landscapes, and, of course, lots of fun activities. Among all the destinations that are located in this area, Santa Clarita Valley is one of the students’ favorite ones.

After reading this article, you know why and when it’s best to travel to this place. Moreover, you have a top list of the best-value resorts to choose from during your stay in this area. Hopefully, this will give you a good starting point for planning your dream vacation!