A Classic Movie Selection

Timeless movies are never hard to come by. However, in the age of platforms like Netflix and Hulu, and HBO Max, people get a ton of movies and TV shows to watch each day. Some of them are rushed, and not really worth their time which is why you can always turn to the classics. These are movies that are always good and you can watch them time and time again, and not be bored. In that regard, here are some classic movies:

The Godfather

This is a classic for any movie fan out there. The Godfather will give you a glimpse into the mafia or the mob through the eyes of the Corleone crime family. After the Godfather of the family is almost assassinated, his son takes over and makes things difficult for everyone. But amid the conflict, the heir to the family rises unexpectedly.

Michael Corleone is one of the many characters that will make a mark on you and you won’t forget Sonny’s temper. Naturally, Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone is legendary and you’ll see why this movie marks one of his most memorable performances.

Training Day

Officer Jake Hoyt is taken on his first day of training to become a detective. His mentor is Alonzo Harris and it doesn’t take long for Hoyt to see what kind of a person Alonzo is. Hoyt is to become a narcotics detective and Alonzo makes him indulge in some vice as he takes him along for a ride. This wild array of acrobatics will have them raid a home without warrants, physically assault a suspect, raid and rob a drug dealer’s den, and get rid of the drug dealer.

Alonzo will even leave Jake in a tough spot thinking he won’t come out on top. But being a superhero cope soon comes tumbling down as it’s revealed that Alonzo’s upset some people with his reckless behavior. The movie is a thrill to watch from start to finish and features brilliant performances by Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington.

The Usual Suspects

This is another crime thriller that’s worth your while. In The Usual Suspects, you’ll get a rag-tag group of criminals that have been falsely brought under arrest and afterward plan and execute a heist together. It’s soon revealed that they stole from Keyser Soze, a feared criminal figure, and they need to pay him back with another job. All this is revealed by Verbal Kint, one of the suspects that makes it out of the impossible job. But is Verbal all he seems? You’ll need to watch it to find out.

Conclusion

These films may not be new, but they are pretty good. They are classic crime films that will have you on the edge of your seat as you’re waiting for the finale.