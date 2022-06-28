Celebian’s Legit Tips for Massive TikTok Growth

Celebian is a TikTok engagement service that provides a high-quality service. They’re professionals in their field and Celebian are legit when it comes to their social media knowhow. So, here are some tips from them on how to grow TikTok.

1. Get Down The Basics

As with any other platform, you need to fully comprehend the basics. This includes the basics of starting an account and maintaining it. TikTok is very similar to other social media accounts you may have. Here are some of the first steps you’ll need to take to nail down the basics.

– Get a Friendly Profile Picture

This is one you should be very familiar with. As with any social media account, you need a profile picture. For TikTok, you want one that is identifiable, good quality, and potentially unique. Ideally, you want to showcase yourself uniquely. Try to use brighter colors to make your profile picture more noticeable and to get it to stand out from the rest of the competition.

Pro Tip: On TikTok, you can go a step further and use video as your profile picture. Not only is it different, but it can help you showcase your profile even better.

2. The Description

This is another element of your social media account that you are likely very familiar with. Every TikTok account will need a good profile description. This is the single best way to ensure you let prospective followers know what your account is all about. Your profile is there to sell yourself. You want to communicate not only why they should follow you, but what you offer and what kind of value you can add to their life. You want the description to be engaging, unique, and inspired. If you lack inspiration, you can check out some of the descriptions of the best content creators in your niche. This can be a great way to see what it takes to succeed in your respective niche.

3. Instagram and YouTube

It helps to be active across all social media platforms. Both Instagram and YouTube are tremendous platforms that offer a lot of potential. If you are active across different platforms, you can always add links to your accounts. This can help you establish your authority in the niche and help you drive more followers to those outlets. This can be one of the best ways to leverage the extremely powerful algorithm that TikTok delivers. TikTok makes it very easy to achieve organic growth. A lot of social media platforms can be a struggle to get any sort of traction organically. You usually have to get lucky or pay to promote your profile or channel. With TikTok, you can drive more traffic and engagement organically. Keep in mind, much like other platforms, once everything is set up, it’s all about your content.

4. Stay On-Trend

You want to start following as many accounts as you can on TikTok. TikTok is all about the latest trends. It’s an incredibly fast-moving and dynamic platform. You will find a lot of trends going in and out of style faster than some of the other platforms out there. It’s much easier to go viral on TikTok than on other platforms. If you do end up going viral, you can gain a lot of views and followers in a short period.

When you follow some of the better content creators on the platform, you get to see what people are doing. This gives you a good idea of the type of content that is working. You can either leverage their content by reacting or you can see some ways to incorporate new trends into your content. Regardless, it can provide you with valuable inspiration for your content creation.

Pro Tip: Check The “For You” Page

This is one of the best ways to stay updated on the latest trends happening on TikTok. You can see what videos are trending and get regular updates on some of the newer topics being discussed and things being done on the popular accounts. This process doesn’t take very long. You can easily find the trendy TikTok in 5 minutes or less.

5. Create Short Videos

One of the top tips you can utilize on TikTok is creating short videos that pack a punch. You want short and highly engaging videos. People generally do not have a long attention span. While TikTok does allow you to create videos up to 60 seconds long, it’s never a good idea to go the full length. Unlike say with Instagram marketing, the majority of successful TikTok videos are anywhere from 8 to 15 seconds long.

The audience is used to shorter and more engaging videos. Try to get straight to the meat and potatoes of the video right away. Don’t draw out the video as you might do on YouTube. If someone doesn’t get hooked immediately, they will click off your content and onto the next.

Not to mention, it’s going to improve your viewership metrics when you get people to watch your TikTok from beginning to end. It’s one of the best ways to get a natural boost in their algorithm.

You will even find a lot of creators using their creativity to craft weird videos to confuse users. They do this to get them to replay the videos over and over to try to figure out what the video is about. While this typically does annoy the audience, it can help their metrics and they sometimes end up going viral because they are so unique.

6. Use Songs

TikTok gained popularity as a “dance” social media platform. Because of this, the music you use in your videos will play a big role in determining the success of everything you produce. The audience on the platform is used to listening to videos as much as they watch them.

When you are looking to insert a song in your videos, try to go for the more popular ones. Not only does this help increase your viewership, but it can also help you enhance the quality of your videos and match the mood.

This also allows you to be featured on the front page. This can help you generate more traffic for a long time after you first post your video.

7. Use The Right Hashtags

As with any social media, you want to leverage the power of hashtags. People have grown accustomed to using hashtags to search for content. Because of this, you want to ensure you are leveraging the power of hashtags in your organic marketing efforts. Try to search for the most widely used hashtags and keep them relevant. If you are using a popular song or you are creating a trendy video, you want to incorporate the relevant hashtag in your description. This can increase your chances of having your video show up on organic searches.

8. Do Some Challenges

You also want to take part in viral challenges whenever possible. This can be a good way to give yourself content ideas and it can help your organic reach. To do this, you’ll need to be following the latest trends. Once you see something going viral and start trending, it’s time to put your twist on it. Try to publish these videos quickly as time is of the essence. You will find that challenges tend to go viral much more than other videos.

9. Pay Attention To Your Timing

While there is no hard rule about when you should be posting your videos, you do want to pay attention to when you are posting. There are several things you should be doing when you are trying to figure out when to publish a video.

Firstly, you want to look at your core demographic. Who are you targeting? If you are targeting people living in Germany, you’ll want to ensure you are publishing your content when they are most active on the platform. If you are targeting people that speak English, you’ll want to do the same. This will be much more difficult because you have a wider net to cast. A good way to make a well-informed decision regarding when to post is by analyzing your analytics. Figure out the time when you get the most traction and engagement. This can give you a good idea of when you should post for the best results.

Pro Tip: If you are serious about growing your TikTok account, you’ll want to switch to the professional version. This is completely free and it can be done in a matter of seconds. Once you do, it’ll give you access to a range of stats about your content and profile. You can see when your videos are generating the most engagement and when you should be publishing your stuff.

10. Quantity Is Important

While the quality of your posts does matter, the quantity is just as important. You want to try to upload more than a single video each day. While it does sound like a lot, the videos are short. When you post consistently, you get rewarded with better rankings. TikTok is going to put your videos in front of more people if you can post more.

11. Engage With Larger Accounts

You want to try to engage with as many big accounts as possible on the platform. It’s one of the easiest ways to make your life easier. Not only do you get increased exposure from them, but you can also engage with their audience who happens to be your target demographic. It also allows you to follow their content and see what’s working for them. This can help give you the inspiration that you can use to improve your content.

While you could always try to get in contact with these creators using other outlets, engaging with their content is a good way to do it. Not only does it show them support, but it can drive people to your profile too.

12. Go Live

Once you have over 1,000 followers on your profile, it’s time to start going “live.” Whenever you do, all of your followers will receive a notification until you finish. This can help you drive more engagement. Best of all, it provides you with an outlet to relate to your audience. You can get more personal when you are streaming live. It’s one of the best ways to stay in your follower’s minds and to have them engage with your profile. If you have a loyal following, you can even generate income through TikTok coins during your streams. Build up your following with Celebian.

13. Leverage Other Platforms

Whenever you post something on TikTok, you can repurpose it on other platforms. You can share your best TikTok videos on YouTube. This is a great way to repurpose content the right way. This helps you not only create more content for other platforms, but it can help drive more people to your other social media networks.

14. Create Engaging Thumbnails

Your video thumbnails are always important on any platform. If you have someone that is scrolling through your profile, you want to ensure they are staying for as long as possible. Having engaging thumbnails is one of the best ways to ensure you are driving more people to want to visit your profile and watch your videos. Try to check out some of the best-performing videos and you can see some design aspects you can use to craft more engaging thumbnails.